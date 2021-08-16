Android 12 Will Soon Let You Control Your Phone Using Facial Expressions

Android, in its current state, is packed with a lot of accessibility features aimed at all sorts of people, whether you are talking about disabilities, or something else, entirely. Android has got you covered, and the best part is that accessing these features will not be difficult, either. With Android 12, Google is looking to make the operating system even more accessible.

The latest Android 12 beta landed with a pretty interesting feature that lets you control your Android phone using different facial expressions. This feature was spotted by XDA Developers, the beta version 12.0.0 of the Android Accessibility Suite that can be found in the Android 12 Beta 4. The beta includes a new "Camera Switches" feature. Once you enable it, the feature uses your front camera to see if you are looking at the screen and recognizing facial gestures.

Android 12 Should Make Using the Phone Even Easier and Accessible for a Lot of People

A variety of facial expressions can be used to trigger actions on your Android device. For instance, you can open your mouth, bring up the notification panel, or raise your eyebrows to return to the home screen. The image below shows a list of all the facial gestures available for your customize to carry out different actions.

As far as the actions are concerned, you can go for accessing notifications, scrolling forward/backward, touch and hold, navigate to the home screen, selecting, and more. You can also go ahead and customize the size and duration of the face gesture. You will see a constant notification icon telling you that your phone's camera is being used when it is in use.

While the new facial gesture feature does seem to be exclusive to Android 12, that is not the case, as XDA managed to load the APK on the phone running Android 11. If you want to try it out, you can do the same. Or you could wait for the stable Android 12 release and then try out the feature.

The feature itself is pretty nifty, and I cannot wait to see whether other OEMs add more to this feature or not. You can find the feature under the Switch Access tools in the latest Android Accessibility Suite.