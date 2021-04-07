Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 Now Rolling Out for Pixel Phones

Google has finally started to roll Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2. As you may have guessed by the numbering scheme, you are looking at a minor update that is mainly focused on fixing a few bugs here and there. In addition to that, you are also getting the April security update that could potentially boost the speed of your Pixel 4a 5G or the Pixel 5.

Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 Brings Small But Useful Small Changes

Google also released a small changelog that follows the new Developer Preview, and you can look at all the changes below.

Google I/O 2021 is Going to be a Virtual and Free to Attend Event

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Settings app to crash when a user tried to access Bluetooth settings. (Issue #180962266)

Fixed an issue that caused widgets to be removed from the home screen after installing an OTA update.

Fixed an issue that caused notifications to be sent about low Bluetooth call quality even when call quality was currently unaffected.

Fixed an issue that caused WiFi network passwords not to be saved in some cases.

Fixed an issue that caused the notification shade to be activated when typing on the on-screen keyboard.

Fixed an issue with Codec 2.0 that could cause apps to crash on some devices.

Fixed an issue that could cause videos to be encoded incorrectly when shared.

We are expecting Google to drop a lot more details about the Android 12 at the Google I/O 2021 that is taking place in May, hopefully. There is no denying that Android 12 is shaping up to be a great upgrade that fixes a lot of the issues that people have with Android while introducing a lot of new changes, too.

For anyone running the previous version of Developer Preview, you should be getting an OTA notification any moment. Meanwhile, you can learn more about the update by heading over here.

Have you been using the Android 12 Developer Preview on your device? Let us know how your experience has been so far.