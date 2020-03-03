Android 11 Will let you Know When Your Phone is not Placed Correctly on a Wireless Charger

Google is bringing a new feature with Android 11 which will let users know when their phone is not properly placed on a wireless charger. The company released the first developer preview last month and gradually new features and tricks are being discovered. However, the list of features is not final as the search engine giant could potentially add more with the coming developer previews.

Android 11 Will Alert Users When Their Phone is Now Placed Correctly on a Wireless Charger

the upcoming feature in Android 11 will allow people with different kinds of wireless charging pads. Yes, it's annoying when a phone slips off a wireless charger or when you're in a hurry and you just hastily put your phone down in the wrong position. Previously, users had no clue if their device was being charged properly.

Some phones like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro show a wireless charging indicator and it's really helpful at times. As per 9to5Google's screenshot running Android 11's developer preview, the phone will display a warning message at the very bottom of the screen to “realign phone to charge wirelessly” when the phone is not properly placed on the charging pad. Furthermore, the message is displayed in red so it grabs your attention.

At this point in time, it's not yet clear how Android 11 detects when a phone is not properly placed on the wireless charger. We suspect it has something to do with the coil alignment between the phone and the wireless charger.

Android 11 will be available to compatible devices by the end of the year. Moreover, we will see more features coming to the mix in the near future. Android 11 also brings new features such as Screen Recording and Touch Sensitivity options. Also, stay tuned in for more details on the upcoming developer options.

