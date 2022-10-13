Menu
Analysts Share Widely Different Estimates For Macs Sold in The Last Quarter

Ali Salman
Oct 13, 2022, 03:00 PM EDT
Apple Mac Shipment Estimates

Apple does not share any breakdowns related to the number of devices it sells over a specific period of time. This leaves analysts, customers, and investors in the dark regarding the sale of a particular product. Ultimately, analysts attempt to estimate the shipments of the products sold. According to the latest, the numbers put forward by various companies are vastly different. Scroll down to read more details on the Mac shipment estimates by different analysts.

IDC, Gartner, and Canalys Share Widely Different Shipment Estimates For Macs

As mentioned earlier, companies like IDC, Gartner, and Canalys have no idea how many Macs Apple sold, considering the Q3 estimates are millions apart (via MacRumors). According to IDC, Apple sold 10 million Macs while Gartner believes that Apple sold 5.8 million Macs. The difference is quite a lot and while the latter points to a 15.6 dip in sales, IDC claims Apple's year-over-year quarter gained 40.2 percent.

However, the difference between the estimates shows how vague and unreliable the shipment numbers are. According to estimates shared by Canalys, the shipment numbers rest at 8 million compared to last year's 7.9 million. While there are bound to be some differences, the estimates shared by IDC, Gartner, and Canalys are widely different.

Apple will share more details on its revenue on October 27 at its earnings call which will give us a better insight into Mac sales. Take note that Apple launched the new M2 MacBook Air and M2 MacBook Pro models this year which could contribute to better sales. However, due to supply chain issues, the products were also facing delays. Nonetheless, Apple's October 27 earnings call will reveal more details on the estimates.

This is all there is to it, folks. Since the final word rests with Apple, be sure to take the news with a grain of salt. We will share more details on the Mac Shipment estimates as soon as further information is available.

