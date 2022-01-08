Analyst Not “Convinced” That Nintendo Will Release a Switch Pro “At All”

Industry analyst at Ampere Analysis, Piers Harding-Rolls, has shared his expectations for the gaming industry in 2022, and also mentioned the long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro 4K model.

There have been plenty of rumors about Nintendo launching a Switch Pro model – until Nintendo announced and launched its Switch OLED model. Despite the new OLED model, some still believe that a Pro model is still coming, although these ‘insiders’ are not entirely sure when or how.

According to Harding-Rolls, those hoping for a Pro model this year might do well to keep their expectations in check as the analyst doesn’t believe that Nintendo will release a Pro model this year. As a matter of fact, he isn’t convinced that Nintendo is planning to release this rumored model at all.

“I'm currently expecting the console market year-on-year performance to be quite flat in 2022 as Switch sales decline and we come off what has been an amazing couple of years for console gaming”, Piers Harding-Rolls told Gamesindustry.biz. “Even so, Nintendo Switch family of devices will once again be the best-selling consoles in 2022 at around 21 million sold to consumers, aided by the release of Switch OLED. I'm not expecting a Switch Pro in 2022.

He added, “we have a next-gen Nintendo console in our forecasts for late 2024, so I'm not convinced a 'Pro' model is going to appear at all.”

