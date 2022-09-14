Menu
AMD Zen 4 For Ryzen 7000 & Intel Raptor Cove For Raptor Lake CPUs Have Almost Similar IPC

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 14, 2022
IPC figures for AMD's Zen 4 core powering the Ryzen 7000 and Intel's Raptor Cove core powering the Raptor Lake CPUs have been revealed by OneRaichu.

AMD Zen 4 "Ryzen 7000" CPU Cores Offer Almost Similar IPC As Intel's Raptor Cove "Raptor Lake" CPU Cores

OneRaichu has been on point with all of his leaks regarding Intel and AMD CPUs and has now shared the IPC figures for both AMD's Zen 4 cores and Intel's Raptor Cove cores. The figures for Golden Cove (12th Gen P-Core) and Gracemont cores (12/13th Gen E-Cores) are also added for comparison. The performance was evaluated in SPECCPU2017 Rate-1 at a fixed clock speed of 3600MHz or 3.6 GHz across all chips. The leaker also compared how memory affects IPC with a DDR5-4800 and DDR5-6000 comparison.

It is stated that AMD's Zen 4 has a great cache configuration which makes it so that it is not highly dependent on DRAM. As such, while DDR5's higher latency and Gear2 mode can result in a 15 ns slower latency than DDR4-3200 JEDEC, the results only affect the IPC by 2%.

Intel Raptor Cove Cores vs AMD Zen 4 CPU Cores (DDR5-4800 IPC Via OneRaichu):

Intel Raptor Cove Cores vs AMD Zen 4 CPU Cores (DDR5-6000IPC Via OneRaichu):

So starting with the JEDEC (DDR5-4800) results, the Intel 13th Gen Raptor Cove CPUs and AMD's Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPUs offer a 2% IPC uplift in SPECint over 12th Gen Golden Cove cores. In the Specfp benchmarks, the Raptor Cove cores offer a 3% IPC increase over Golden Cove and a 2% increase over the Zen 4 cores. This is mostly similar IPC between the AMD Zen 4 and Intel Raptor Cove cores.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs Offer A Nice Improvement In Latency Across All Cores Versus 12th Gen Alder Lake 1

The same is the case with DDR5-6000 memory with Intel's Raptor Cove and AMD's Zen 4 cores offering similar IPC results of 6.81 and 6.77, respectively. This is about a 1% increase in IPC over Intel's Golden Cove cores. In Specfp, the Raptor Cove cores have 4% higher IPC than Zen 4 & 3% higher IPC than Golden Cove cores. We can also see 13th Gen Gracemont cores offering a 6% IPC uplift in SPECint and a 7% IPC uplift in SPECfp versus the previous 12th Gen Gracemont cores. We can again notice that all three architecture, Raptor Cove, Alder Lake, and Zen 4 have IPCs in the same ballpark.

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs Run Real Hot With Ryzen 9 7950X Hitting Up To 95C at 230W 1

So it looks like the main thing that users will be looking for besides IPC for next-generation CPUs is the maximum clock speeds that they have to offer along with the cache structuring which will play a very important role, especially for gaming applications. We also have to keep the CPU efficiency & power numbers into perspective but it will be very interesting two months of testing for the AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" and Intel 13th Gen "Raptor Cove" CPUs.

Intel Raptor Lake vs AMD Raphael Desktop CPUs Comparison 'Confirmed'

CPU FamilyAMD Raphael (RPL-X)Intel Raptor Lake (RPL-S)
Process NodeTSMC 5nmIntel 7
ArchitectureZen 4 (Chiplet)Raptor Cove (P-Core)
Gracemont (E-Core)
Flagship SKURyzen 9 7950XCore i9-13900K
Cores / ThreadsUp To 16/32Up To 24/32
Total L3 Cache64 MB (+3D V-Cache)36 MB
Total L2 Cache16 MB32 MB
Total Cache80 MB68 MB
Max Clocks (1T)5.85 GHz5.8 GHz
Memory SupportDDR5DDR5/DDR4
Memory Channels2 Channel (2DPC)2 Channel (2DPC)
Memory SpeedsDDR5-5200DDR5-5600
DDR4-3200
Platform Support600-Series (X670E/X670/B650/A620)600-Series (Z690/H670/B650/H610)
700-Series (Z790/H770/B760)
PCIe Gen 5.0Both GPU & M.2 (Extreme chipsets only)Both GPU & M.2 (700-Series only but split)
Integrated GraphicsAMD RDNA 2Intel Iris Xe
SocketAM5 (LGA 1718)LGA 1700/1800
TDP (Max)170W (TDP)
230W (PPT)		125W (PL1)
240W+ (PL2)
LaunchSeptember 2022October 2022

