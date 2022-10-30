Menu
AMD Ryzen 7 7730U “Zen 3” Laptop CPU Featured Within ASUS’s Next-Gen Zenbook 14

Jason R. Wilson
Oct 30, 2022, 10:56 AM EDT
AMD Ryzen 7 7730U "Zen 3" Laptop CPU Featured Within ASUS's Next-Gen Zenbook 14 1

The ASUS Turkey branch has recently provided images of the newest Zenbook laptops with the introduction of the Zenbook 14, which will be the first in the company's laptops to start featuring the latest Zen 3-powered AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU.

First images of the ASUS Zenbook 14 appear on the company's official Turkey website, features next-gen AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU

The new ASUS Zenbook 14 will offer a Zen 3-based processor with onboard AMD Radeon graphics and 1TB PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 SSD. While there are no complete specifications to gather information on, we know that the new Zenbook will utilize the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor. From data collected from AMD through slides, we know that the numbering system tells us the series and architecture used. Up to 16 GB of RAM and wireless WiFi 6E 802.11ax connectivity.

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U "Zen 3" Laptop CPU Featured Within ASUS's Next-Gen Zenbook 14 2

The ASUS Turkey site also provides information on Ryzen 5000 series processors used in another configuration of the Zenbook 14, so the company may also offer a lower-level, cost-friendly option for consumers. With the current information on the website, the Ryzen 7000 series option can be speculated to be the Cezanne chips that are being reused for the newest AMD processors.

Image source: 188号 via VideoCardz.

The laptop is 1.39 kg in weight, 16.9mm in thickness, and uses 75W power consumption. It offers a long battery life but is expected to be used as an everyday laptop for less powerful situations, such as word processing, browsing the web, streaming movies and shows, and other tasks that would not tax the system. The screen size is 14.5-inches, offering 2.5K resolution with up to 400 nits of brightness and 100% sRGB gamut. The highest resolution for the new Zenbook 14 from ASUS is a 2560 x 1600 16:10 display.

The confirmation by ASUS on the CPU is the fifth verified model from the new AMD Ryzen 7000U mobile processors, with confirmed models numbers:

  • Ryzen 5 7640U
  • Ryzen 5 7630U
  • Ryzen 5 7520U
  • Ryzen 3 7420U

The Ryzen 5 7630U and Ryzen 7 7730U will utilize the Vega GPU architecture and Zen 3 CPU architecture, the Ryzen 5 7640U will use the Zen 4 and RDNA 3 CPU/GPU architectures, and the Ryzen 5 7520U and Ryzen 3 7420U will offer the Zen 2 and RDNA 2 CPU and GPU architectures, respectively.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Laptop CPU SKUs:

SKU NameCPU FamilyCPU ArchitectureCores / ThreadsBase / Boost ClockL3 CacheiGPU / ClockTDP
Ryzen 5 7640UPhoenix PointZen 4TBDTBDTBDTBD15-28W
Ryzen 7 7730UBarcelo RefreshZen 38 / 16TBDTBDTBD15-28W
Ryzen 5 7530UBarcelo RefreshZen 36 / 122.0 / TBD GHz16 MB6 CU / TBD15-28W
Ryzen 5 7520UMendocinoZen 24/82.8 / 4.3 GHz4 MBRadeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) @ 1.9 GHz8-15W
Ryzen 3 7420UMendocinoZen 24/82.4 / 4.1 GHz4 MBRadeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) @ 1.9 GHz8-15W
Athlon Gold 7220U MendocinoZen 22 / 42.4 / 3.7 GHz4 MBRadeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) @ 1.9 GHz8-15W

News Sources: 188号 on Twitter, ASUS, VideoCardz.

