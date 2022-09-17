AMD Threadripper PRO 5000 CPUs Obliterate Intel’s Xeon Workstation Chips In Unreal Engine

Unreal Engine systems have increased in popularity and necessity in the marketplace over the last few years. This increase in need is shown in the video game industry and film and television. Several production studios have transferred to Virtual Productions to implement real-time engines into their visual workflows.

AMD Threadripper PRO 5000 CPUs, Not Intel Xeon, Are What Unreal Engine Developers Should Be Using To Create Next-Gen Gaming Experiences!

Processors such as the AMD Threadripper and Threadripper PRO improve performance in Unreal Engine with high core counts. Timing is crucial for those users compiling source code for game engines or processing shaders during film production, which is why AMD's Threadripper line is so sought after. When the company introduced the Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-series processors, users wondered how much performance was improved in the newer chipset.

Puget Systems explored the performance improvement of the new Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series and pitted the processor against Intel's Xeon W-3300. The company used its custom Unreal Engine Benchmark and also compiled the engine's source code in Visual Studio to dissect the performance of AMD's Threadripper PRO chipset, the company's preceding Threadripper processors, and Intel's Xeon series.

A higher amount of cores and threads in a processor can allow the CPU to perform faster, which is essential for game devs using Unreal Engine but less of an issue for film production studios unless they are processing higher-developed builds for the editor.

The AMD Threadripper PRO 5995X slightly outperformed the Threadripper PRO 3995WX by nine percent when compiling code. Intel did not provide any competition for these two processors as the Intel Xeon W-3000 series only offers at most 38 cores.

The AMD Threadripper PRO 5975WX with 32-cores also increased nine percent more than its predecessor, the Threadripper PRO 3975WX. Compared to Intel's 32-core Xeon W-3365 processor, the Threadripper PRO 5975WX was almost thirty percent faster with equal core counts.

The AMD Threadripper PRO 5965WX cannot wholly compare with the Threadripper PRO 3000WX series but is capable of corresponding to the Intel Xeon W-3345 with a total of 24-cores. The AMD chip outperformed the Intel chipset by twenty-two percent.

When it comes to "baked lighting," ray tracing tends to overshadow the concept and is more widely used in gaming, and in virtual productions, it is the opposite. Baked lighting allows production groups to dramatically raise frame rates in specific scenes not requiring dynamic lighting.

With its sixty-four cores, the AMD Threadripper PRO 5995WX performed twelve percent faster than the Threadripper PRO 3995WX when constructing the test scene's lighting, which is considered a fair improvement above the Visual Studio code compile test that Puget Systems presented.

The Threadripper PRO 5975WX increases sixteen percent over the Threadripper PRO 3975WX, and compared to the Intel Xeon W-3365, the 5975WX is thirty-four percent faster than Intel's offering. AMD's Threadripper PRO 5965WX produces twenty-eight percent over Intel's Xeon W-3345 with 24-cores and five percent faster than Intel's Xeon W-3365 with 32-cores. In the compiling shaders testing, the Threadripper PRO 5995WX compiled thirteen percent faster, the 5975WX compiled eleven percent faster, and the 5965WX was thirty-three percent faster.

Overall, Intel could not come close to AMD's Threadripper PRO-class chips, with AMD roughly producing twelve to fifteen percent better overall performance in all variations tested by Puget Systems for super-fast compile times and efficient workflows under most situations.

News Source: Puget Systems