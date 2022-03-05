AMD Threadripper PRO 5000 ‘Chagall’ CPU Specs Leak Out: Flagship 5995WX With Up To 64 Zen 3 Cores Clocked at 4.5 GHz

With just a few days left in the launch, the final specifications of AMD's Threadripper PRO 5000 'Chagall' CPU lineup have leaked out.

AMD Threadripper PRO 5000 'Chagall' CPU Specs Leak: Flagship 5995WX Boasting 64 Zen 3 Cores at Up To 4.5 GHz

After several delays, it looks like AMD is finally going to launch its Threadripper PRO 5000 CPU family in the coming week. According to the slide leaked by Videocardz, it looks like the rumor around five SKUs launching in the lineup are correct and the family will be aimed at the system integrator segment first in designs such as the ones from P620, from Lenovo.

This means that AMD is once again giving Lenovo a timed exclusivity for its Threadripper PRO lineup and other SIs/OEMs would get access to the chips later on. The non-PRO Ryzen Threadripper CPU lineup hasn't shown up yet and could launch a few months later for the DIY segment.

With that said, AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 5000 HEDT CPUs have been leaking for a while now. The lineup will include the 64 core Threadripper PRO 5995WX, 32 core 5975WX, 24 core 5965WX, 16 core 5955WX, and the 12 core 5945WX. All of these chips will be based on the Zen 3 core architecture so we can expect some big gains in the single & multi-threaded workloads. All CPUs feature a TDP of 280W and have a boost clock rated at up to 4.5 GHz (across a single core).

The pricing is also said to be higher than the Zen 2 lineup which is expected considering the price bump we saw on the Ryzen 5000 mainstream CPUs versus the Ryzen 3000 models. We have also seen some evidence of AMD going the dual-socket route for its Threadripper PRO lineup on workstations which would allow for up to 128 cores and 256 threads on a single x86 PC.

CPU Name CPU Cores CPU Thread Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache / PCIe Lanes TDP Memory Support Price Announcement AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5995WX 64 Core 128 Thread 2.7 GHz 4.55 GHz 256 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5975WX 32 Core 64 Thread 3.6 GHz 4.55 GHz 128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5965WX 24 Core 48 Thread 3.8 GHz 4.55 GHz 128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5955WX 16 Core 32 Thread 4.0 GHz 4.55 GHz 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5945WX 12 Core 24 Thread 4.1 GHz 4.55 GHz 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021

Next week's launch would give AMD the edge over Intel which will be introducing its own Sapphire Rapids HEDT family later in 2H 2022 for the W790 platform. Both Intel & AMD last launched their HEDT CPUs in November 2019, AMD did release its workstation/prosumer Threadripper chips too but Intel has been unable to capture the HEDT market since then. With new HEDT CPU families arriving in 2022, we will once again see heated competition in the segment, especially since both CPU makers will be offering brand new core architectures for the platform.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 vs Intel Sapphire Rapids-X HEDT CPUs:

CPU Family Intel Sapphire Rapids-X AMD Threadripper Pro 5000 Process Node 10nm ESF 7nm Core Architecture Golden Cove Zen 3 Platform W790 TRX80/WRX80 Socket LGA 4677? LGA 4096 Max Cores / Threads 56/112? 64/128 Max Cache (L3) 168 MB? 224 MB Memory Support DDR5-4800 DDR4-3200 Max PCIe Lanes 64 PCIe Gen 5.0 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 TDP Up To 225W Up To 280W Launch Q3 2022? March 2022