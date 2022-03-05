  ⋮  

AMD Threadripper PRO 5000 ‘Chagall’ CPU Specs Leak Out: Flagship 5995WX With Up To 64 Zen 3 Cores Clocked at 4.5 GHz

By Hassan Mujtaba
With just a few days left in the launch, the final specifications of AMD's Threadripper PRO 5000 'Chagall' CPU lineup have leaked out.

After several delays, it looks like AMD is finally going to launch its Threadripper PRO 5000 CPU family in the coming week. According to the slide leaked by Videocardz, it looks like the rumor around five SKUs launching in the lineup are correct and the family will be aimed at the system integrator segment first in designs such as the ones from P620, from Lenovo.

The specifications of AMD's Threadripper PRO 5000 'Chagall' CPUs have leaked out. (Image Credits: Videocardz)
This means that AMD is once again giving Lenovo a timed exclusivity for its Threadripper PRO lineup and other SIs/OEMs would get access to the chips later on. The non-PRO Ryzen Threadripper CPU lineup hasn't shown up yet and could launch a few months later for the DIY segment.

With that said, AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 5000 HEDT CPUs have been leaking for a while now. The lineup will include the 64 core Threadripper PRO 5995WX, 32 core 5975WX, 24 core 5965WX, 16 core 5955WX, and the 12 core 5945WX. All of these chips will be based on the Zen 3 core architecture so we can expect some big gains in the single & multi-threaded workloads. All CPUs feature a TDP of 280W and have a boost clock rated at up to 4.5 GHz (across a single core).

The pricing is also said to be higher than the Zen 2 lineup which is expected considering the price bump we saw on the Ryzen 5000 mainstream CPUs versus the Ryzen 3000 models. We have also seen some evidence of AMD going the dual-socket route for its Threadripper PRO lineup on workstations which would allow for up to 128 cores and 256 threads on a single x86 PC.

CPU NameCPU CoresCPU ThreadBase ClockBoost ClockL3 Cache / PCIe LanesTDPMemory SupportPriceAnnouncement
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5995WX64 Core128 Thread2.7 GHz4.55 GHz256 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4280W8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB)TBDQ4 2021
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5975WX32 Core64 Thread3.6 GHz4.55 GHz128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4280W8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB)TBDQ4 2021
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5965WX24 Core48 Thread3.8 GHz4.55 GHz128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4280W8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB)TBDQ4 2021
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5955WX16 Core32 Thread4.0 GHz4.55 GHz64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4280W8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB)TBDQ4 2021
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5945WX12 Core24 Thread4.1 GHz4.55 GHz64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4280W8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB)TBDQ4 2021

Next week's launch would give AMD the edge over Intel which will be introducing its own Sapphire Rapids HEDT family later in 2H 2022 for the W790 platform. Both Intel & AMD last launched their HEDT CPUs in November 2019, AMD did release its workstation/prosumer Threadripper chips too but Intel has been unable to capture the HEDT market since then. With new HEDT CPU families arriving in 2022, we will once again see heated competition in the segment, especially since both CPU makers will be offering brand new core architectures for the platform.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 vs Intel Sapphire Rapids-X HEDT CPUs:

CPU FamilyIntel Sapphire Rapids-XAMD Threadripper Pro 5000
Process Node10nm ESF7nm
Core ArchitectureGolden CoveZen 3
PlatformW790TRX80/WRX80
SocketLGA 4677?LGA 4096
Max Cores / Threads56/112?64/128
Max Cache (L3)168 MB?224 MB
Memory SupportDDR5-4800DDR4-3200
Max PCIe Lanes64 PCIe Gen 5.0128 PCIe Gen 4.0
TDPUp To 225WUp To 280W
LaunchQ3 2022?March 2022
