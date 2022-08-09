Menu
AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 CPUs Debut In Lenovo’s ThinkStation P358 Workstation, Also Unveils ThinkPad Laptops With Ryzen PRO 6000 APUs

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 9, 2022
Lenovo has expanded its suite of AMD desktop and laptop offerings with new workstations powered by Ryzen PRO 5000 & Ryzen PRO 6000 CPUs during Siggraph 2022. The OEM which has largely been an Intel partner is now offering various PC desktop workstations and laptops powered by AMD's Ryzen CPU offerings.

AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 & Ryzen PRO 6000 Powered Lenovo ThinkStation Desktop & ThinkPad Laptop Workstations Announced at Siggraph 2022

The first announcement shouldn't be a surprise considering we already saw Lenovo list the AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 CPUs one day earlier for its ThinkStation P358 desktop workstation. As expected, the latest solution features up to a 12-core AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 CPU running at up to 4.7 GHz, a choice of NVIDIA RTX or GeForce RTX graphics card (up to RTX A2000 or RTX 3080), up to 128 GB of DDR4-3200 memory (ECC or non-ECC) and up to 10 TB of storage (using 2 TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSDs).

06_thinkstation_p358_twr_tour_front_forward_facing
07_thinkstation_p358_twr_tour_rear
01_thinkstation_p358_twr_hero_front_facing_right
02_thinkstation_p358_twr_hero_front_facing_left
03_thinkstation_p358_twr_hero_front_facing_right
04_thinkstation_p358_twr_hero_front_facing_left
09_thinkstation_p358_twr_tour_right_side_profile
08_thinkstation_p358_twr_tour_left_side_profile
2 of 9

The Lenovo ThinkStation P358 is a more mainstream workstation solution compared to the already launch ThinkStation P620 which features top-of-the-line Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 CPUs with up to 64 cores and 128 threads. The AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 CPU options available range from Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7, and Ryzen 9. Only Ryzen 5 and above are based on the Zen 3 core architecture whereas the Ryzen 3 is based on the older Zen 2 cores.

AMD Ryzen 5000 "PRO" & “Embedded” CPUs

CPU NameArchitectureSegmentCores/ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockCache (L2+L3)PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH)TDPPrice ( Launch MSRP)
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'Desktop Consumer16/323.4 GHz4.9 GHz72 MB24 + 16105W$799 US
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'Desktop Consumer12/243.7 GHz4.8 GHz70 MB24 + 16105W$549 US
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'Desktop Consumer8/163.8 GHz4.7 GHz36 MB24 + 16105W$449 US
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'Desktop Consumer6/123.7 GHz4.6 GHz35 MB24 + 1665W$299 US
AMD Ryzen 9 5950E7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'AM4 Embedded Desktop12/243.4 GHzTBD70 MB24 + 16105WTBD
AMD Ryzen 9 5900E7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'AM4 Embedded Desktop10/203.7 GHzTBD69 MB24 + 16105WTBD
AMD Ryzen 7 5800E7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'AM4 Embedded Desktop8/163.7 GHzTBD36 MB24 + 16100WTBD
AMD Ryzen 5 5600E7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'AM4 Embedded Desktop6/123.6 GHzTBD35 MB24 + 1665WTBD
AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 59457nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'AM4 PRO Desktop12/243.0 GHz4.7 GHz70 MBTBDTBDTBD
AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 58457nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'AM4 PRO Desktop8/163.4 GHz4.6 GHz36 MBTBDTBDTBD
AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 56457nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'AM4 PRO Desktop6/123.7 GHz4.6 GHz35 MBTBDTBDTBD

In addition to the desktop workstation, Lenovo has also introduced its brand new ThinkPad P15v and ThinkPad P14s laptops as mobile workstation solutions. The P15v features AMD's Ryzen PRO 6000H CPUs with up to 8 cores at 4.7 GHz while the P14s feature up to a Ryzen Pro 6000U CPU & an 8-core chip clocking in the same 4.7 GHz. The P15v comes with discrete NVIDIA RTX 2000 GPUs and a 15.6-inch (4K) display while the P14s feature an integrated AMD Radeon 680M GPU with a 14" (4K) display.

Press Release: The new ThinkPad P15v and ThinkPad P14s provide customers with even more options to meet their ever-evolving workflow needs. Built for creators who demand more value, the ThinkPad P15v closes the gap in price and performance between entry-level and high-end workstations by including the most powerful mobile AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 H-series processors with integrated security features, professional graphics from NVIDIA, and a 15.6-inch UHD display.

01_thinkpad_p15v_gen3_hero_front_forward_facing_non_touch_hd_cam
04_thinkpad_p15v_gen3_hero_front_forward_facing_left
05_thinkpad_p15v_gen3_hero_front_forward_touch
06_thinkpad_p15v_gen3_hero_front_facing_top_-view
07_thinkpad_p15v_gen3_tour_right_side_profile
10_thinkpad_p15v_gen3_tour_back_side_profile
09_thinkpad_p15v_gen3_tour_front_side_profile
11_thinkpad_p15v_gen3_birds-eye_a_cover_profile
12_thinkpad_p15v_gen3_tour_birdseye_b_c_cover
thinkstation-p15v-gen3-cx
02_thinkpad_p15v_gen3_hero_front_forward_facing_non_touch_ir_cam
03_thinkpad_p15v_gen3_hero_front_forward_facing_right
08_thinkpad_p15v_gen3_tour_left_side_profile
01_thinkpad_p14s_gen3_amd_hero_front_facing
02_thinkpad_p14s_gen3_amd_hero_front_facing_jd
03_thinkpad_p14s_gen3_amd_hero_left_side
04_thinkpad_p14s_gen3_amd_hero_front_facing_left
06_thinkpad_p14s_gen3_amd_hero_right_with_screen_open
07_thinkpad_p14s_gen3_amd_hero_rear_facing_left
08_thinkpad_p14s_gen3_amd_tour_right_side
09_thinkpad_p14s_gen3_amd_tour_left
10_thinkpad_p14s_gen3_amd_tour_right
2 of 9

The ThinkPad P14s, Lenovo’s most mobile workstation, features the latest AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 U-series processors with next-generation Radeon PRO integrated graphics, providing power-on-the-go at an accessible price point.

The ThinkPad P14s allows users to be creative anytime or anywhere, all inside a conveniently portable 14-inch chassis. For users looking for more screen real estate without sacrificing mobility, the ThinkPad P16s, which launched earlier this year, offers the same feature functionality as its smaller cousin, but in a 16-inch form factor. All of these mobile workstations have been tested at the highest level to pass MIL-SPEC standards. 

All of these machines are ISV-certified to deliver peace of mind when tackling the most demanding workflows and offer more choices to better serve Lenovo’s customers across industries. To see the full portfolio – the ThinkStation P620, ThinkStation P358, ThinkPad P15v, ThinkPad P14s, and ThinkPad P16s – in action and learn more about why companies rely on the power, performance, and industry-leading reliability of Lenovo’s workstations, please visit AMD’s booth (#819) at SIGGRAPH. 

Lenovo ThinkStation & ThinkPad Workstation PC Specs at Siggraph 2022:

Order