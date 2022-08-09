AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 CPUs Debut In Lenovo’s ThinkStation P358 Workstation, Also Unveils ThinkPad Laptops With Ryzen PRO 6000 APUs

Lenovo has expanded its suite of AMD desktop and laptop offerings with new workstations powered by Ryzen PRO 5000 & Ryzen PRO 6000 CPUs during Siggraph 2022. The OEM which has largely been an Intel partner is now offering various PC desktop workstations and laptops powered by AMD's Ryzen CPU offerings.

AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 & Ryzen PRO 6000 Powered Lenovo ThinkStation Desktop & ThinkPad Laptop Workstations Announced at Siggraph 2022

The first announcement shouldn't be a surprise considering we already saw Lenovo list the AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 CPUs one day earlier for its ThinkStation P358 desktop workstation. As expected, the latest solution features up to a 12-core AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 CPU running at up to 4.7 GHz, a choice of NVIDIA RTX or GeForce RTX graphics card (up to RTX A2000 or RTX 3080), up to 128 GB of DDR4-3200 memory (ECC or non-ECC) and up to 10 TB of storage (using 2 TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSDs).

The Lenovo ThinkStation P358 is a more mainstream workstation solution compared to the already launch ThinkStation P620 which features top-of-the-line Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 CPUs with up to 64 cores and 128 threads. The AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 CPU options available range from Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7, and Ryzen 9. Only Ryzen 5 and above are based on the Zen 3 core architecture whereas the Ryzen 3 is based on the older Zen 2 cores.

AMD Ryzen 5000 "PRO" & “Embedded” CPUs

CPU Name Architecture Segment Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price ( Launch MSRP) AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' Desktop Consumer 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB 24 + 16 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' Desktop Consumer 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB 24 + 16 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' Desktop Consumer 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB 24 + 16 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' Desktop Consumer 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB 24 + 16 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 9 5950E 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' AM4 Embedded Desktop 12/24 3.4 GHz TBD 70 MB 24 + 16 105W TBD AMD Ryzen 9 5900E 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' AM4 Embedded Desktop 10/20 3.7 GHz TBD 69 MB 24 + 16 105W TBD AMD Ryzen 7 5800E 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' AM4 Embedded Desktop 8/16 3.7 GHz TBD 36 MB 24 + 16 100W TBD AMD Ryzen 5 5600E 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' AM4 Embedded Desktop 6/12 3.6 GHz TBD 35 MB 24 + 16 65W TBD AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 5945 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' AM4 PRO Desktop 12/24 3.0 GHz 4.7 GHz 70 MB TBD TBD TBD AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5845 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' AM4 PRO Desktop 8/16 3.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 36 MB TBD TBD TBD AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5645 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' AM4 PRO Desktop 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB TBD TBD TBD

In addition to the desktop workstation, Lenovo has also introduced its brand new ThinkPad P15v and ThinkPad P14s laptops as mobile workstation solutions. The P15v features AMD's Ryzen PRO 6000H CPUs with up to 8 cores at 4.7 GHz while the P14s feature up to a Ryzen Pro 6000U CPU & an 8-core chip clocking in the same 4.7 GHz. The P15v comes with discrete NVIDIA RTX 2000 GPUs and a 15.6-inch (4K) display while the P14s feature an integrated AMD Radeon 680M GPU with a 14" (4K) display.

Press Release: The new ThinkPad P15v and ThinkPad P14s provide customers with even more options to meet their ever-evolving workflow needs. Built for creators who demand more value, the ThinkPad P15v closes the gap in price and performance between entry-level and high-end workstations by including the most powerful mobile AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 H-series processors with integrated security features, professional graphics from NVIDIA, and a 15.6-inch UHD display.

The ThinkPad P14s, Lenovo’s most mobile workstation, features the latest AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 U-series processors with next-generation Radeon PRO integrated graphics, providing power-on-the-go at an accessible price point.

The ThinkPad P14s allows users to be creative anytime or anywhere, all inside a conveniently portable 14-inch chassis. For users looking for more screen real estate without sacrificing mobility, the ThinkPad P16s, which launched earlier this year, offers the same feature functionality as its smaller cousin, but in a 16-inch form factor. All of these mobile workstations have been tested at the highest level to pass MIL-SPEC standards.

All of these machines are ISV-certified to deliver peace of mind when tackling the most demanding workflows and offer more choices to better serve Lenovo’s customers across industries. To see the full portfolio – the ThinkStation P620, ThinkStation P358, ThinkPad P15v, ThinkPad P14s, and ThinkPad P16s – in action and learn more about why companies rely on the power, performance, and industry-leading reliability of Lenovo’s workstations, please visit AMD’s booth (#819) at SIGGRAPH.

Lenovo ThinkStation & ThinkPad Workstation PC Specs at Siggraph 2022: