AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX ‘Cezanne-H’ & Ryzen 7 5700G ‘Cezanne-G’ Desktop APUs Spotted

CES 2021 is only a week away now & AMD is preparing its line of Zen 3 powered Ryzen 5000H APU series codenamed 'Cezanne'. The 5900HX, 5900H, and 5900HS have already been seen but it looks like AMD has an even faster SKU planned out which goes by Ryzen 9 5980HX while on the desktop front, they will be offering the Ryzen 7 5700G as one of their fastest Ryzen 5000G Zen 3 processor. The APUs were spotted by fellow tech leaker, Komachi (via Videocardz).

AMD Preps Ryzen 9 5980HX & Ryzen 7 5700G Mobility/Desktop APUs, Aiming The Mobility & Desktop Segment With Zen 3 Cores

The Ryzen 9 5980HX is an SKU we haven't seen before but if everything is correct, it would be AMD's top of the line laptop processor. As to the amount of core and threads, that is currently unknown, but the name points toward a high core and thread count.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT & Radeon RX 6700 ‘Navi 22’ Graphics Cards Allegedly Launching in Late March, Aiming The Sub-$500 US Segment

The HX suffix seems to be directly connected to the Threadripper Series which has historically offered many more cores than the Ryzen Series. We aren't sure if this a higher-clocked Cezanne CPU or potentially a desktop variant that has been adapted to be a mobile series processor.





The second SKU that hasn't seen the light of day is the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G. This SKU will be the desktop version of the Cezanne APU. This processor would most likely sport 8 cores and 16 threads, but the clock speeds are currently unknown. More information about this processor may surface in the coming days, but the announcement is set for CES 2021.

AMD Ryzen 5000 APU Lineup (Preliminary Specs):

APU Name APU Family Architecture Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache Graphics GPU Clock TDP Ryzen 9 5980HX Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm TBD TBD TBD 16 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900HX Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.70 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.65 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.20 GHz 4.45 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) ~2000 MHz 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.10 GHz 4.50 GHz 16 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 5 5600H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 3.10 GHz 4.10 GHz 8 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 2.00 GHz 4.40 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 2000 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 7 5700U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.30 GHz 8 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 1900 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 5 5600U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 2.30 GHz 4.30 GHz 12 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 5 5500U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 6 / 12 2.10 GHz 4.00 GHz 8 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 3 5400U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 4 / 8 2.60 GHz 4.00 GHz 8 MB 6 CUs (384 SP) 1600 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 3 5300U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 4 / 8 2.60 GHz 3.85 GHz 4 MB 6 CU (384 SP) 1500 MHz 10-25W

The Ryzen 5000H mobile series is set to launch during CES 2021 and will be based on the Cezanne APU. It will feature Zen 3 core architecture and is expected to outperform the Renoir APU by a double-digit increase in performance per watt and IPC. After having the current generation of Ryzen 4000G series be limited to only OEMs, many people are hopeful that the Ryzen 5000G series won't be limited to only OEMs. As for the entire Ryzen 5000H Series of mobile processors, the entire lineup will be announced virtually on January 12th at CES 2021.