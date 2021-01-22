Benchmarks for the AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS Cezanne Mobility CPU have also leaked out, showcasing an impressive performance improvement over its Renoir based predecessor. The Cezanne CPU can be seen featured on the ASUS ROG Flow X13 notebook which is an enthusiast-grade design with a list of high-end components.

AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS Cezanne 8 Core APU With Zen 3 Architecture Tested on ASUS's ROG Swift X13 Enthusiast Notebook

Coming straight to the specifications, the AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS features 8 Zen 3 cores with a total of 16 threads. It has a configured base clock of 3.0 GHz which can boost up to 4.80 GHz. The CPU comes with 4 MB of L2 and 16 MB of L3 cache and is based on the TSMC 7nm FinFET process node. As for TDP, the CPU is configured at 35W while the 'HX' series parts will ship with TDPs configurable beyond 45W since they feature overclocking support.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800G Cezanne Desktop APU Spotted, Features 8 Zen 3 Cores & Enhanced Vega GPU With 8 Compute Units

The GPU portion consists of an AMD Vega GPU with 8 compute units or 512 stream processors that come with a clock speed of 2100 MHz. The ASUS ROG Flow X13 is equipped with LPDDR4-4266 ram which should allow for much better performance compared to past generation Renoir offerings. A total of two entries were spotted within Geekbench 5 and both had the chip running up to 4.8 GHz clocks with an average boost of 4.53 GHz.

In addition to the AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS, the Ryzen 9 5900HS was also spotted within Geekbench 5 and comes with the same core configuration in the ASUS ROG Flow X13 notebook. The difference is within the clock speeds which are rated at 3.00 GHz base but only a 4.6 GHz boost clock. The CPU that was tested was running at pre-configured speeds of 3.30 GHz base and 4.40 GHz boost across all cores.

MSI & ASUS Prep Up AMD AGESA 1.2.0.0 BIOS Firmware For 500 & 400 Series Motherboards, Improved Ryzen CPU Compatibility & More

AMD Ryzen 5000H Cezanne 'Zen 3' High-Performace 35-45W SKUs

APU Name APU Family Architecture Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache Graphics GPU Clock TDP Ryzen 9 5980HX Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 45W+ Ryzen 9 5980HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.00 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900HX Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 45W+ Ryzen 9 5900HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.20 GHz 4.40 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) ~2000 MHz 35-45W Ryzen 5 5600H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 3.30 GHz 4.20 GHz 8 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 5 5600HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 3.00 GHz 4.20 GHz 8 MB TBD TBD 35-45W

AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS & Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU Performance Leaks

Looking at the performance numbers, the AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS scored 1541 points in single-core and 8224 points in the multi-core tests. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS scored 1381 points in single-core and 5897 points in multi-core tests. The AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS is 41% faster in single-core and 17% faster in multi-core tests compared to the Ryzen 9 4900HS which brings the average gains to 30%. Following is how the performance of these chips stack up against other mobility and even desktop parts:

The AMD Ryzen 5000H family of high-performance notebook CPUs made their debut at CES 2021 and will be launching in various configurations during Q1 2021.

News Sources: Leakbench , TUM_APISAK