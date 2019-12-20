Just a few days after detailing the various configurations of AMD's Ryzen 4000 APU lineup, the first proper chip with its final part number, the Ryzen 7 4700U, has been spotted by Reddit user, _rogame. The leaked APU is part of the Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' family which is headed for launch in early 2020 and will first aim at the mobility market before making an entry in the desktop segment.

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir', Ryzen 7 4700U APU Leaks Out - 8 Zen 2 Cores With A Max Clock Speed of 4.2 GHz at 15W

AMD's 4th Generation Renoir APUs (Ryzen) will be based on the 7nm Zen 2 architecture and will succeed the 3rd Generation Piccaso APU lineup which is based on the Zen+ core architecture. The 7nm APU family will have a lot of new features to talk about aside from the Zen 2 cores, it will be highly efficient, more than the current 12nm Zen+ parts and would feature a more modern Vega GPU with an enhanced feature set that is close to the Radeon VII than the Radeon RX Vega 64.

GIGABYTE EAGLE Series Leaks Out – RX 5600/5700 & RTX Series Graphics Cards

There are several SKUs mentioned in this specific 3DMark leak but the one we would focus on is the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U. The Ryzen 7 4700U is an 8 core and 8 thread processor with clock speed set at 2.0 GHz base and 4.2 GHz boost. These may or may not be the final clocks since the APU still hasn't been officially announced but compared to the Ryzen 7 3700U, we are looking at a nice 200 MHz bump which should result in better performance along with the faster Zen 2 cores. The chip also comes with Radeon Vega graphics but has a misreported clock speed.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8 Core Renoir APU 3DMark Specs & Performance Leak (Image Credits: _Rogame)





With that said, ROGame compared the Ryzen 7 4700U with AMD's Ryzen 7 3700U & Ryzen 5 3500U in PCMark 10. The Ryen 7 4700U was faster in almost all test cases and scored 4893 points which is a 18% performance jump compared to the Ryzen 7 3700U and a 26% performance jump compared to the Ryzen 5 3500U.

The Ryzen 7 4700U is also compared to the Intel Ice Lake, Core i7-1065G7 which leads in the CPU department but Renoir posts stronger lead in the GPU dependent benchmarks. The overall score for the Ice Lake chip is still 2% slower than AMD's Ryzen based APU. The Comet Lake, 14nm Core i7-10710U leads in almost all CPU benchmarks due to its higher clock speeds but the score isn't that significant with an 11% lead.

Xbox Series X GPU Is More Performant Than Any Navi Part AMD Shipped In 2019, According To Digital Foundry

AMD Ryzen 4000 APU 15W Mobility Lineup:

Renoir mobile 15W SKUs Revision CU count SKU TDP Market From product master leak AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C1 1636_REV_C1 12 or 13 CUs (B12) 15W Consumer RENOIR Ryzen 9 B12 15W FP6 AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D1 1636_REV_D1 12 or 13 CUs (B12B) 15W Pro RENOIR NB RYZEN 9 PRO B12B 15W FP6 AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C2 1636_REV_C2 10 or 11 CUs (B10) 15W Consumer AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D2 1636_REV_D2 10 or 11 CUs (B10B) 15W Pro RENOIR NB RYZEN 7 PRO B10B 15W FP6 AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C3 1636_REV_C3 8 or 9 CUs (B8) 15W Consumer AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D3 1636_REV_D3 8 or 9 CUs (B8B) 15W Pro RENOIR NB RYZEN 5 PRO B8B 15W FP6 AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C4 1636_REV_C4 6 CUs (B6) 15W Consumer AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D4 1636_REV_D4 6 CUs (B6B) 15W Pro RENOIR NB RYZEN 3 PRO B6B 15W FP6









There are four other AMD Ryzen 4000 15W SKUs mentioned which are similar to the ones from the previous leak. The clock speeds for the chips are rated at 1.7, 1.8, 2.0 and 2.4 GHz while the lowest GPU base clocks are reported at 1400 MHz and a 1500 MHz Vega variant is spotted too. 1400 MHz on an entry-level chip is the same frequency as the Ryzen 7 3700U which was the flagship SKU of the 15W Ryzen 3000 APU lineup. This goes off to show that we can see even higher speeds on the faster Ryzen 7 4700U variants and beyond.

As with the previous gen, the 45W mobility parts will be fighting against the Intel Coffee Lake-H series processors while the 15W parts will be battling out against the Comet Lake-U and Ice Lake-U SKUs. The desktop parts will be coming out a little bit later considering the Ryzen 5 3400G and the Ryzen 3 3200G launched recently.

AMD CPU Roadmap (2018-2020)

Ryzen Family Ryzen 1000 Series Ryzen 2000 Series Ryzen 3000 Series Ryzen 4000 Series Ryzen 5000 Series Architecture Zen (1) Zen (1) / Zen+ Zen (2) / Zen+ Zen (3) Zen (4) Process Node 14nm 14nm / 12nm 7nm 7nm+ 5nm? High End Server (SP3) EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Rome' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Genoa' Max Server Cores / Threads 32/64 32/64 64/128 TBD TBD High End Desktop (TR4) Ryzen Threadripper 1000 Series Ryzen Threadripper 2000 Series Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Series (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 4000 Series Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series Max HEDT Cores / Threads 16/32 32/64 64/128 64/128? TBD Mainstream Desktop (AM4) Ryzen 1000 Series (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 Series (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Matisse) Ryzen 4000 Series (Vermeer) Ryzen 5000 Series Max Mainstream Cores / Threads 8/16 8/16 16/32 TBD TBD Budget APU (AM4) N/A Ryzen 2000 Series (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Picasso 14nm Zen+) Ryzen 4000 Series (Renior) Ryzen 5000 Series Year 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021?

The 4th Gen lineup, codenamed Renoir, will feature support on FP6 (notebook) and AM4 (desktop) platforms. The current Ryzen notebook lineup is based around the FP5 socket and since FP6 is a whole new socket change, we can expect a drastic change to the feature set of the AMD Renoir generation of CPUs.

What do you want to see in AMD's next-gen desktop APUs? Higher CPU Core Count

Higher GPU Core Count

Higher Clock Speeds

Better Power Efficiency

Better Graphics Capabilities

Higher Overclock Capbilities View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Products mentioned in this post Radeon VII

USD 499.99 RX Vega 64

USD 718.78 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.