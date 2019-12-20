AMD Ryzen 4000 ‘Renoir’ 8 Core, Ryzen 7 4700U APU Leaks Out – 7nm Zen 2 Cores With Up To 4.2 GHz at 15W
Just a few days after detailing the various configurations of AMD's Ryzen 4000 APU lineup, the first proper chip with its final part number, the Ryzen 7 4700U, has been spotted by Reddit user, _rogame. The leaked APU is part of the Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' family which is headed for launch in early 2020 and will first aim at the mobility market before making an entry in the desktop segment.
AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir', Ryzen 7 4700U APU Leaks Out - 8 Zen 2 Cores With A Max Clock Speed of 4.2 GHz at 15W
AMD's 4th Generation Renoir APUs (Ryzen) will be based on the 7nm Zen 2 architecture and will succeed the 3rd Generation Piccaso APU lineup which is based on the Zen+ core architecture. The 7nm APU family will have a lot of new features to talk about aside from the Zen 2 cores, it will be highly efficient, more than the current 12nm Zen+ parts and would feature a more modern Vega GPU with an enhanced feature set that is close to the Radeon VII than the Radeon RX Vega 64.
There are several SKUs mentioned in this specific 3DMark leak but the one we would focus on is the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U. The Ryzen 7 4700U is an 8 core and 8 thread processor with clock speed set at 2.0 GHz base and 4.2 GHz boost. These may or may not be the final clocks since the APU still hasn't been officially announced but compared to the Ryzen 7 3700U, we are looking at a nice 200 MHz bump which should result in better performance along with the faster Zen 2 cores. The chip also comes with Radeon Vega graphics but has a misreported clock speed.
AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8 Core Renoir APU 3DMark Specs & Performance Leak (Image Credits: _Rogame)
With that said, ROGame compared the Ryzen 7 4700U with AMD's Ryzen 7 3700U & Ryzen 5 3500U in PCMark 10. The Ryen 7 4700U was faster in almost all test cases and scored 4893 points which is a 18% performance jump compared to the Ryzen 7 3700U and a 26% performance jump compared to the Ryzen 5 3500U.
The Ryzen 7 4700U is also compared to the Intel Ice Lake, Core i7-1065G7 which leads in the CPU department but Renoir posts stronger lead in the GPU dependent benchmarks. The overall score for the Ice Lake chip is still 2% slower than AMD's Ryzen based APU. The Comet Lake, 14nm Core i7-10710U leads in almost all CPU benchmarks due to its higher clock speeds but the score isn't that significant with an 11% lead.
AMD Ryzen 4000 APU 15W Mobility Lineup:
|Renoir mobile 15W SKUs
|Revision
|CU count
|SKU TDP
|Market
|From product master leak
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C1
|1636_REV_C1
|12 or 13 CUs (B12)
|15W
|Consumer
|RENOIR Ryzen 9 B12 15W FP6
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D1
|1636_REV_D1
|12 or 13 CUs (B12B)
|15W
|Pro
|RENOIR NB RYZEN 9 PRO B12B 15W FP6
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C2
|1636_REV_C2
|10 or 11 CUs (B10)
|15W
|Consumer
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D2
|1636_REV_D2
|10 or 11 CUs (B10B)
|15W
|Pro
|RENOIR NB RYZEN 7 PRO B10B 15W FP6
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C3
|1636_REV_C3
|8 or 9 CUs (B8)
|15W
|Consumer
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D3
|1636_REV_D3
|8 or 9 CUs (B8B)
|15W
|Pro
|RENOIR NB RYZEN 5 PRO B8B 15W FP6
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C4
|1636_REV_C4
|6 CUs (B6)
|15W
|Consumer
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D4
|1636_REV_D4
|6 CUs (B6B)
|15W
|Pro
|RENOIR NB RYZEN 3 PRO B6B 15W FP6
There are four other AMD Ryzen 4000 15W SKUs mentioned which are similar to the ones from the previous leak. The clock speeds for the chips are rated at 1.7, 1.8, 2.0 and 2.4 GHz while the lowest GPU base clocks are reported at 1400 MHz and a 1500 MHz Vega variant is spotted too. 1400 MHz on an entry-level chip is the same frequency as the Ryzen 7 3700U which was the flagship SKU of the 15W Ryzen 3000 APU lineup. This goes off to show that we can see even higher speeds on the faster Ryzen 7 4700U variants and beyond.
As with the previous gen, the 45W mobility parts will be fighting against the Intel Coffee Lake-H series processors while the 15W parts will be battling out against the Comet Lake-U and Ice Lake-U SKUs. The desktop parts will be coming out a little bit later considering the Ryzen 5 3400G and the Ryzen 3 3200G launched recently.
AMD CPU Roadmap (2018-2020)
|Ryzen Family
|Ryzen 1000 Series
|Ryzen 2000 Series
|Ryzen 3000 Series
|Ryzen 4000 Series
|Ryzen 5000 Series
|Architecture
|Zen (1)
|Zen (1) / Zen+
|Zen (2) / Zen+
|Zen (3)
|Zen (4)
|Process Node
|14nm
|14nm / 12nm
|7nm
|7nm+
|5nm?
|High End Server (SP3)
|EPYC 'Naples'
|EPYC 'Naples'
|EPYC 'Rome'
|EPYC 'Milan'
|EPYC 'Genoa'
|Max Server Cores / Threads
|32/64
|32/64
|64/128
|TBD
|TBD
|High End Desktop (TR4)
|Ryzen Threadripper 1000 Series
|Ryzen Threadripper 2000 Series
|Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Series (Castle Peak)
|Ryzen Threadripper 4000 Series
|Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series
|Max HEDT Cores / Threads
|16/32
|32/64
|64/128
|64/128?
|TBD
|Mainstream Desktop (AM4)
|Ryzen 1000 Series (Summit Ridge)
|Ryzen 2000 Series (Pinnacle Ridge)
|Ryzen 3000 Series (Matisse)
|Ryzen 4000 Series (Vermeer)
|Ryzen 5000 Series
|Max Mainstream Cores / Threads
|8/16
|8/16
|16/32
|TBD
|TBD
|Budget APU (AM4)
|N/A
|Ryzen 2000 Series (Raven Ridge)
|Ryzen 3000 Series (Picasso 14nm Zen+)
|Ryzen 4000 Series (Renior)
|Ryzen 5000 Series
|Year
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021?
The 4th Gen lineup, codenamed Renoir, will feature support on FP6 (notebook) and AM4 (desktop) platforms. The current Ryzen notebook lineup is based around the FP5 socket and since FP6 is a whole new socket change, we can expect a drastic change to the feature set of the AMD Renoir generation of CPUs.
