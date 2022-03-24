AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael’ Zen 4 CPUs Rumored To Feature Ryzen 9 170W 16 Core & 105W 12 Core Desktop SKUs

AMD's Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' CPUs based on the Zen 4 core architecture are going to see a bump in both clock speeds and TDPs if the latest rumors are to be believed.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Zen 4 Desktop CPUs Rumored To Get 170W 16 Core & 105W 12 Core Ryzen 9 Variants

The AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU family, codenamed Raphael, is going to be the first to be produced on a 5nm process node. The CPUs are going to feature several architectural innovations such as the Zen 4 core architecture, offering higher IPC. AMD has already demoed pre-production samples running at up to 5 GHz across all cores and even higher if we talk about single-core boost clocks. But it looks like those high frequencies might come at a higher power cost.

As per leaker, Greymon55, AMD's Ryzen 9 segment in the Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Zen 4 family will be based around two configurations, a 16 core, and a 12 core part. This is similar to the current 16 and 12 core Ryzen 9 parts. These chips will come in 65W, 105W, and up to 170W TDP configurations. As per the rumor, the 170W SKU will feature 16 cores and 32 threads while the 105W variant will come with 12 cores and 24 threads. The 65W parts will be power-optimized variants running at optimized clock speeds well below the 'X' series parts. There are also talks about a new 120W TDP segment but there's no information provided.

Now the higher TDP can be attributed to the increased clock speeds, the highest of any Ryzen CPU to date. But there could be a lot more happening under the Ryzen 7000 IHS which we don't know of yet. The CPUs are also expected to feature an integrated RDNA 2 iGPU with up to 4 compute units but that won't be the main cause behind the power bump. It is likely that the 170W 16 core variant is a special high-frequency chip and we might get to see a standard 105W Ryzen 9 variant too but it is something that we will only know when AMD announces the chips.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Zen 4' CPUs Launch & Availability

Availability is something that AMD has reaffirmed recently. AMD's CEO has stated that we can expect Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs in the second half of 2022 and early rumors had pointed out an October-November launch timeframe however the most recent ones suggest that we can see the launch occur as early as June-July 2022. This will mark two years since the launch of AMD's Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs.