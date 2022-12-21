AMD Ryzen 7000 Phoenix, Rembrandt-R & Barcelo-R Laptop CPUs Leaked By Lenovo

Lenovo has leaked the vast majority of AMD Ryzen 7000 Laptop CPUs which include Phoenix, Rembrandt-R & Barcelo-R SKUs. The leaked product catalog has also revealed NVIDIA's first GeForce RTX 40 'Ada' Laptop GPU, the GeForce RTX 4050 which will be amongst several RTX 40 series graphics cards heading to the laptop segment in early 2023.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Laptop CPUs & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Laptop GPUs Leak Out: Phoenix, Rembrandt-R, Barcelo-R & RTX 4050 Designs In The Works

We have already seen various AMD Ryzen 7000 Mobility SKUs leak out over the past few months & now we have a confirmation from Lenovo whose specifications list of the IdeaPad Pro 5 & IdeaPad Slim have been leaked Notebookcheck. The CPUs that have been listed by the laptop manufacturer include:

Ryzen 7 7840HS (Phoenix)

Ryzen 5 7640HS (Phoenix)

Ryzen 7 7735HS (Rembrandt-R)

Ryzen 5 7535HS (Rembrandt-R)

Ryzen 7 7730U (Barcelo-R)

Ryzen 5 7530U (Barcelo-R)

Ryzen 3 7330U (Barcelo-R)

The AMD Ryzen 7000 Phoenix Point Laptop CPUs which are part of the Ryzen 7040 series will be equipped with the latest Zen 4 core architecture and RDNA 3 graphics architecture. These chips offer succession over the Rembrandt lineup which will also get a refresh in the form of the Ryzen 7035 series which will retain the Zen 3+ and RDNA 2 design while the Barcelo refresh or the Ryzen 7030 series will feature the Zen 3 core architecture along with the older Vega GPU cores.

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU Lineup (Official):

CPU Name Family Process Node Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock Cache iGPU iGPU Clock TDP AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX Dragon Range-H 5nm 12/24 TBD 64 MB AMD Radeon Graphics (2 CU RDNA 3) TBD 55W+ AMD Ryzen 5 7640U Phoenix-U 4nm 6/12 TBD TBD TBD TBD 15-28W AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Mendocino-U 6nm 4 / 8 2.8 / 4.3 GHz 6 MB Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) TBD 15-28W AMD Ryzen 3 7420U Mendocino-U 6nm 4 / 8 TBD 8 MB? Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) TBD 15-28W AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Mendocino-U 6nm 4 / 8 2.4 / 4.1 GHz 8 MB? Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) TBD 15-28W AMD Athlon Gold 7220U Mendocino-U 6nm 2 / 4 2.4 / 3.7 GHz 4 MB? Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) TBD 15-28W

Now, this leak doesn't talk much about the specifications of each individual chip but the specs sheet for the laptops also confirms what sort of GPUs we will be getting.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 comes with a choice between the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6 GB 'Ampere' and the RTX 4050 'Ada' mobility SKUs. There are also integrated graphics options that feature AMD Radeon 700M for the Phoenix 'Ryzen 7040' SKUs and Radeon 600M for the Rembrandt-R 'Ryzen 7035' SKUs. There are currently no AMD Radeon 7000M options listed by Lenovo but we might get them later after their launch.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Ada Laptop GPUs 'Rumored':

GPU Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N GPU Core AD103 AD104 AD106 AD107 AD107 GPU SKU GN21-X11 GN21-X9 GN21-X6 GN21-X4 GN21-X2 VRAM 16 GB 12 GB 8 GB 8 GB 6 GB TBP 175W 175W 140W TBD TBD

You can expect these laptops with a choice between 2.8K 120Hz (2280 x 1800) or 2.2K 60Hz (2240 x 1440). Lenovo will only be offering discrete GPU variants in its IdeaPad Pro 5 (16") Laptops and the latest laptop lineup is expected to start at 1099 Euros and will be available in May 2023.