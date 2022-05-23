AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming, Up To 31% Faster Than 12900K In Content Creation

During its Computex 2022 keynote, AMD showcased the prowess of its Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs with frequencies far above the 5 GHz range.

AMD showcased the impressive clock speeds of its next-gen 5nm & over 5 GHz Ryzen 7000 CPUs in gaming and the results are just incredible. The red team was able to hit a maximum speed of over 5.5 GHz in Ghostwire: Toyko which is truly impressive considering that's the same single-core clock speed that Intel's flagship Alder Lake CPU, the Core i9-12900KS can achieve at a maximum TDP of around 250W.

With such high frequencies, AMD has proven that it has a serious answer to Intel's Alder Lake CPU lineup and users will be able to extract even more performance when running on a high-end X670 or X670E motherboard which are geared towards extreme overclockers and enthusiasts. The chip being a pre-production 16 core sample is even more impressive since we can see even better CPU performance with final samples.

AMD also showcased a rendering demo of its pre-production Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPU against the Intel Core i9-12900K. The new CPU delivered up to 31% faster performance than the competition however no clock speeds or power numbers were disclosed during the demo. Also, note that the Zen 4 chip does offer 33% more threads (32 vs 24) so the performance difference is to be expected.

Following are the footnotes from AMD:

Testing as of May 5, 2022, by AMD Performance Labs. Single-thread performance evaluated with Cinebench R23 1T. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X System: ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero X570, 2x8 DDR4-3600C16. AMD Ryzen 7000 Series: AMD Reference X670 Motherboard, 16-core pre-production processor sample, 2x16GB DDR5-6000CL30. All systems configured with Radeon RX 6950XT GPU (driver: 22.10 Prime), Windows 11 Build 22000.593, Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD, Asetek 280MM liquid cooler. Results may vary. RPL-001

Max boost for AMD Ryzen processors is the maximum frequency achievable by a single core on the processor running a bursty single-threaded workload. Max boost will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to: thermal paste; system cooling; motherboard design and BIOS; the latest AMD chipset driver; and the latest OS updates. GD-150.

AMD’s product warranty does not cover damages caused by overclocking, even when overclocking is enabled via AMD hardware and/or software. GD-26.

Testing as of May 5, 2022, by AMD Performance Labs using pre-production silicon and performance projections for final products which are subject to change when released in market. Sequential/sustained disk throughput measured with CrystalDiskMark. AMD Ryzen 7000 Series: AMD Reference X670 Motherboard, 16-core AMD Ryzen 7000 Series pre-production sample, 2x16GB DDR5-6000CL30, PCIe® Gen 5 prototype SSD versus Phison E18+ PCIe® Gen 4 SSD, Radeon RX 6950XT (driver: 22.10 Prime), Windows 11 Build 22000.593, Asetek 280MM liquid cooler. Results may vary and/or are subject to change as the storage ecosystem develops and final products are available. RPL-002

As for the general performance uplift, AMD is claiming a 15% single-threaded performance jump for its Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs versus the Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs. This was evaluated using the Cinebench R23 (1T) benchmark test where a Ryzen 7 5950X was compared to a pre-production Ryzen 7000 16-core chip using DDR5-6000 (CL30) memory on an AM5 reference X670 board. The Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs are expected to launch in Fall 2022 so we can expect even higher CPU performance from final retail variants.