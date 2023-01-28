AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs See Additional Price Cuts By Retailers, 7900X Costs Lower Than 7900

AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs continue to see retailer-specific price cuts with some "X" SKUs falling even below their Non-X brethren.

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs Are Now More Affordable Than Ever, STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Bundled Included Too

While the AM5 platform prices remain high, the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU prices are seeing discounts across various retailers. US-based retailers including Microcenter, Amazon & Newegg have some really sweet details that would entice users to upgrade from their older AM4 platform and these may also seem a push to clear more Ryzen 7000 stock before the launch of the X3D parts which feature enhanced gaming performance.

Starting with the deals, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X starting at just $587.89 US, the Ryzen 9 7900X starting at $417.98 US, the Ryzen 7 7700X starting at $342.98 US, and the Ryzen 5 7600X starting at $243.98 US. The best part about these deals over at Microcenter is that you will get a free 32 GB DDR5-6000 kit (which has been the case since the launch of these CPUs at the Micro Center) and you also get a free copy of Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Both of these combined is about $250 US worth of value.

For the AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPUs, you are getting around $10 US in savings but the retailer will further slash $20 US when buying a compatible AM5 motherboard. So you are saving $30 US there too. What's even more interesting is the fact that the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is available at a cheaper price than its Ryzen 9 7900 Non-X sibling. The Non-X parts do come with a bundled Wraith Prism heatsink so you save a few bucks by not buying a separate cooler for these chips. Following are the prices are Microcenter:

There are definitely the pricing and upgrade costs that are making people cautious about upgrading to the AM5 platform this early. However, we have heard reports that AMD is cutting down the production capacity of the standard chips and moving that to the next-gen Ryzen 7000 3D family which launches next month. Given the huge increase in gaming performance that the 3D V-Cache Zen 4 chips will offer, we can see renewed interest in the AM5 platforms among gamers and enthusiasts.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Raphael Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (MSRP) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Zen 4 3D V-Cache 5nm 16/32 4.2 GHz 5.7 GHz 144 MB (64+64+16) 120W TBA AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D Zen 4 3D V-Cache 5nm 12/24 4.4 GHz 5.6 GHz 144 MB (64+64+12) 120W TBA AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900 Zen 4 5nm 12/24 3.6 GHz 5.4 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 65W $429 US AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Zen 4 3D V-Cache 5nm 8/16 4.0 GHz 5.0 GHz 104 MB (32+64+8) 120W TBA AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Zen 4 5nm 8/16 3.6 GHz 5.3 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 65W $329 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Zen 4 5nm 6/12 3.8 GHz 5.1 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 65W $229 US

News Source: Videocardz