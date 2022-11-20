AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs Get Amazing Price Cuts Ahead of Black Friday: 7950X For $574 US, 7900X For $474 US, 7700X For $349 US, 7600X For $249 US

Consumers residing in the US can now also benefit from significant price cuts on AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs thanks to Newegg's early Black Friday deals.

While the European price cuts are mainly due to the market price adjustments, the Newegg deals in the US market come as an early preparation for Black Friday which is next week. We will be seeing a lot of deals in the coming week but this is by far the lowest price we have seen of the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU family within the United States.

All four CPUs, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X have got price cuts. The flagship 16-core is currently priced at $573.99 US at the retailer which is a $126 US price cut, the 12-core is priced at $473.99 US which is a $76 US price cut, the 8-core model is priced at $348 US which is a $51 US price cut while the entry-level 6-core variant is priced at $248.99 US & that's a $51 US price cut too. As we saw with the European price cuts, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X leads when it comes to the highest price cut.

Microcenter is also offering up to $100 US off on a brand new AMD X670 motherboard with the purchase of a Ryzen 7000 CPU or $100 US off & a free 32 GB DDR5 kit along with the purchase of the top Ryzen 9 and Ryzen 7 chips. Starting tomorrow, we will be looking at even more deals from various retailers not just on the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs but other components from AMD and also its competitors.

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (USD) Price (20/11/22)) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US $573.99 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US $473.99 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 US $348.99 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US $248.99 US

News Source: Videocardz