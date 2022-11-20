AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs Get Significant Price Drop In Europe, Ryzen 9 7950X Now 200 Euros Cheaper at 648 Euros

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs have seen major price drops in Europe with the flagship now 200 Euros cheaper than its launch pricing.

Price Drop or Market Price Adjustment? AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs See Significant Price Drops Versus Launch

According to reports from tech outlets HardwareLuxx and Computerbase, retailers are offering significant price cuts on the AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs. These price cuts are not officially by AMD itself but by their partners selling the chips. This is great news for European users who were planning to build a PC with the latest AMD CPUs because the launch prices for these chips weren't that great in the region.

For example, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X launched at a price of 849 Euros in the region followed by 669 Euros for the Ryzen 9 7900X, 479 Euros for the Ryzen 7 7700X, & 359 Euros for the Ryzen 5 7600X. These prices were obviously much higher than what users were paying in the US and the biggest reason for such a huge difference was the VAT which is around 20% and applied to all tech products in the European market.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPU Prices (MindFactory):

Now, with new market price adjustments and retailers easing up on the introductory prices, both of these factors have resulted in a significant price drop. The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X is now available for as low as 648 Euros, the Ryzen 9 7900X is available for as low as 538 Euros, the Ryzen 7 7700X can be found for as low as 398 Euros and the Ryzen 5 7600X starts at 297 Euros. Following is the AMD Ryzen 7000 price breakdown as of right now:

AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPU Prices (Geizhals):

All CPUs except the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X are now more close to their US pricing while the flagship is priced almost $30 US lower than the US pricing of $699 US which is a really good deal. Meanwhile, we have US retailers Newegg and Microcenter which are offering up to $100 US off on a brand new X670 motherboard with the purchase of a Ryzen 7000 CPU or $100 US off & a free 32 GB DDR5 kit along with the purchase of the top Ryzen 9 and Ryzen 7 chips.

There are also Black Friday deals that will entice up the entire AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU portfolio even more in the US. Furthermore, we have also been able to confirm similar deals in the Chinese & Asia Pacific market which is good news.

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (USD) Price (EU Launch) Price (20/11/22)) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US 849 Euros 648 Euros ($670 US) AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US 669 Euros 538 Euros ($556 US) AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 US 479 Euros 398 Euros ($411 US) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US 359 Euros 297 Euros ($307 US)

News Source: Videocardz