AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU Powered HP All-In-One Desktop PCs Confirmed, Launching in 2022

HP has once again listed unreleased and next-generation hardware such as the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU series for its All-In-One Desktop PCs.

Previously, HP listed down NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 SUPER series graphics cards for its high-end 34 Inch AIO Desktop PCs. Now, the company has confirmed that it will be launching its 24 and 27-Inch AIO PC lineup in both AMD Ryzen 7000 and Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU flavors. This is also the first time that we have seen the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup listed which means that AMD might be skipping the Ryzen 6000 CPU nomenclature altogether and go two steps ahead with the Ryzen 7000 branding.

As stated above, the HP 24 & 27-inch AIO Desktop PCs come in Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake or AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU flavors, feature up to 1 TB PCIe SSD and 2 TB HDD, a full-HD display, a camera & dual speakers. The AIO PC will come in White and Black colors and rock the Windows 11 operating system.

The AMD Ryzen 7000 series listed for the HP 24 and 27 inch AIO Desktop PCs might be Rembrandt CPUs instead of Zen 4 chips because 'Raphael' is almost a year away from launch. If AMD goes with the Ryzen 7000 series for both its next-gen Ryzen CPU and APU lineup, that would include the AMD Ryzen 7000G APU 'Rembrandt' and Ryzen 7000 'Vermeer 3DX' chips. It is unlikely to see these All-In-One PCs rocking a desktop chip so a mobility chip like the next-gen Rembrandt APUs is more likely.

The two key technologies that will power Rembrandt will be a new Zen 3+ CPU & RDNA 2 GPU architecture. The Rembrandt APUs are said to be fabricated on the TSMC 6nm process node which is an optimized version of the N7 process. Other prominent features of the Rembrandt Ryzen APUs from AMD will include support for PCIe Gen 4 and LPDDR5/DDR5 memory support. The Rembrandt APUs will feature up to DDR5-5200 memory support, 20 PCIe Gen 4 lanes, and two USB 4 (40 Gbps) ports. As per the roadmap, the Rembrandt APUs will feature support on the FP7 platform.

AMD is expected to announce its Rembrandt APU lineup (Ryzen 7000H, Ryzen 7000U) during CES 2022 and will go up against Intel's Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-M chips which are expected to be unveiled later this year with solutions arriving early next year. We will keep you updated as soon as we hear more on AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU and APU lineup.

News Source: Momomo_US