NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER Graphics Card Listed By HP For Its Upcoming ENVY AIO PC

HP might be going all out with their upcoming AIO PCs as one has been listed by the company itself that rocks an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER graphics card.

Over at, you can see a particularly interesting listing of a GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER graphics card. Do keep in mind that NVIDIA has yet to introduce a SUPER lineup that revolves around its Ampere architecture but there have been several rumors that have hinted at the upcoming lineup.

The HP ENVY 34 AIO PC is pretty much what it sounds like, a 34-inch screen with an AIO design that has all the hardware embedded on the backside of the monitor. HP does list down the GeForce RTX 2080 for its ENVY 32 AIO PC and based on what we are able to learn, that specific variant is a Max-Q mobility card. Hence it would make sense that the RTX 3080 SUPER featured on the 34-inch model would also be a Max-Q variant and not a desktop discrete graphics card variant considering that is just too much for AIOs to handle.

Now we have to remember that the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER also exists and this could be an error by HP. Or HP just updated its 34" model specs and forgot to change the full model naming scheme from 2080 to 3080. OEMs usually make such mistakes and HP has also previously listed down cards such as the GTX 1180 which it later confirmed to be a placeholder so this might very well be the case here too.

If this does turn out to be true, then the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER might offer a refreshed Ampere SKU with higher clocks, possibly more VRAM, and slight power tweaks. With that said, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 SUPER Refresh is expected to hit streets on both mobile and PC desktops platforms by January 2022 (CES) so expect more information by then.

