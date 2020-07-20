The AMD Ryzen 7 4700G or the Renoir Ryzen 4000 Desktop APU family has been showcasing some impressive performance capabilities, especially when it comes to overclocking, and now, one of the processors has been pushed to a stunning overclock of just under 5 GHz without LN2 cooling which is a remarkable feat.

The latest numbers once again come from ITCooker who's been tweaking and testing his AMD APU samples for a while now. Featured in the Renoir family which are branded as the Ryzen 4000 series, the AMD RYzen 7 4700G will be the flagship part.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G Renoir APU With Vega 8 GPU Is Almost As Fast As Entry-Level Discrete Graphics When Overclocked

The APU will make use of the 7nm Zen 2 CPU cores & the 7nm Vega GPU cores in a monolithic design compared to the chiplet design we've seen on standard Ryzen 3000 'Matisse' CPUs. The monolithic design does come with slightly better efficiency than chiplet offerings and also offers a marked improvement in latency & bandwidth numbers.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G Flagship Renoir APU Specs

The CPU-Z screenshot he provided shows that the Ryzen 7 4700G is based on the 7nm Zen 2 core architecture. It features 8 cores, 16 threads, 4 MB of L2 and 8 MB of L3 cache for a total of 12 MB cache. This is definitely lower than the 32 MB of L3 cache which the 8 core Ryzen 7 3800X features but this is due to the monolithic nature of the chip which relies on a single package rather than the chiplet based design on the Ryzen 3000 'Matisse' series desktop processors.

The CPU features a base clock of 3.60 GHz and a boost clock of 4.45 GHz which matches the earlier specifications leak. The CPU operates with a 65W TDP and is compatible with the AM4 socket. The graphics side features the enhanced 7nm Vega GPU which comes with 8 CUs to form 512 cores. Its clocked at 2100 MHz on the GPU side which makes it one of the fastest clocked integrated graphics chip.

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G 6 Core & Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G 4 Core Renoir APU Benchmarks Leak Out Too – On Par With Matisse CPUs With Better Graphics & Overclock Capabilities

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop APU Lineup

APU Name Core Technology Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Memory Graphics Chip Graphics Clock TDP Price AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W ~$289 US AMD Ryzen 5 4400G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.30 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 65W ~$219 US AMD Ryzen 3 4200G 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.10 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 65W ~$139 US AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W ~$289 US AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.30 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 65W ~$219 US AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.10 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 65W ~$139 US AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750GE 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.1 GHz 4.35 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2000 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650GE 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.3 GHz 4.25 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350GE 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 35W TBA

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G Renoir 8 Core APU '5 GHz' Overclock

The AMD Ryzen 7 4700G APU was pushed to 4.96 GHz across all of its 8 cores. The overclock was achieved on the Gigabyte B550 AORUS Master which seems to be one of the best motherboards designed for overclocking AMD Renoir APUs as you will see in a bit. The APU was supplied with a voltage of 1.519V and a 360mm AIO radiator was used which was cooled by two bags of ice. You can find the overclock's Hwbot link over here.

We've already seen ITCooker use ice-chilled water to achieve his previous overclocks and testing results. The voltages and cooling solution used here are in no way of conventional means but the rest of the overclocks around 4.5-4.7 GHz are looking to be highly achievable with some high-end AIO cooling setups. It looks like we will be in for a treat when the embargo on Renoir 8 core APUs lift and we get to see some actual LN2 numbers from overclocking enthusiasts.

In addition to the CPU overclock, Benchlife has posted new CPU-z screenshots that show the same AMD Renoir 8 Core APU running on a B550 AORUS Master motherboard alongside DDR4-5400 ram. The CPU seems to be one of the engineering samples that we saw yesterday as its base clock is set to 3.0 GHz Here, you can see the memory being pushed to mind-boggling 5400 MHz speeds on the B550 platform which is something we've seen before and mostly confirms that Renoir has better memory overclocking and performance capabilities than the Matisse platform.

It is also reported that the memory being used here is the Crucial Ballistix Gaming series clocked at DDR4-5100 and the system can boot in with the selected XMP profile on the B550 platform without any issues.

The AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir APU lineup is expected to be introduced on the 21st of July as indicated by our sources previously so expect AMD to share more official performance data next week.