AMD's Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 Desktop CPUs have officially been launched and overclockers have put them through the test in some insane tests using LN2 cooling. Each Ryzen 5000 CPU, the Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X, & Ryzen 5 5600X has achieved some major feats which we are going to talk about in this article.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 Desktop CPUs Achieve Various World Records & Crush All Competition - Ryzen 9 5950X Overclocked To 6.35 GHz Across All 16 Cores

The first result we have to talk about is without a doubt the world frequency record achieved by Taiwanese renowned overclocker, TSAIK, who pushed the Ryzen 9 5950X to an insane 6.35 GHz across all of its 16 cores. The CPU was pushed to this insane frequency on LN2 cooling and had voltage set to 0.15V. The motherboard used for testing was the MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE which is one of the most powerful X570 motherboards you can get hands on.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X, Ryzen 5 5600X Zen 3 ‘Ryzen 5000’ Desktop CPUs Available Today – Here’s Where To Buy Them!

Der8auer also pushed his AMD Ryzen 9 5950X to an impressive 5.85 GHz under LN2 with a voltage supply of 1.756V which pumped 255 Amps into the CPU. The Ryzen 9 5950X scored an impressive 14,275 points in the Cinebench R20 benchmark which is super impressive. The whole video can be seen below:

In addition to the frequency record, some other feats were also achieved by the Ryzen 9 5950X and the rest of the lineup which are listed below.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT ‘ASUS ROG STRIX’ BIOS Unveils Temp Limits Up To 80C With Rage Mode & 95C With Turbo Mode

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core Desktop CPU Records:

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12 Core Desktop CPU Records:

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8 Core Desktop CPU Records:

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6 Core Desktop CPU Records:







AMD Ryzen 9 5950X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 16 Cores / 32 Threads Up To 4.9 GHz For $799 US

Starting off with the top of the line parts, AMD is announcing the Ryzen 9 series which is made up of the Ryzen 9 5950X. The Ryzen 9 5950X is the flagship 16 core part which is aimed at users demanding heavy multi-threading performance on AM4 sockets.

The chip has a total cache of 72 MB and a TDP of 105W. The chip features a boost clock of up to 4.9 GHz boost which when put together is just stunning for a 16 core part. The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is going to cost $799 US and will be available on the 5th of November like the rest of the lineup.









AMD Ryzen 9 5900X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 12 Cores / 24 Threads Up To 4.8 GHz For $549 US

Next up, we have the Ryzen 9 5900X which is a 12 core part that is aimed at users demanding heavy multi-threading performance on AM4 sockets. The chip has a total cache of 70 MB and a TDP of 105W. The chip features a base clock of 3.7 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.8 GHz boost which is faster than the Ryzen 9 3900XT. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X will feature a retail price of $549 US which is $50 US higher than the MSRP of the Ryzen 9 3900XT while delivering significantly faster performance.













In performance comparisons, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X completely obliterates the Intel Core i9-10900K, delivering insane amounts of up to 15% single-threaded performance jump over the competing chip within Cinebench R20. The same goes for gaming performance where the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X delivers up to 21% performance gains over the Core i9-10900K.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 8 Cores / 16 Threads Up To 4.7 GHz For $449 US

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is an 8 core and 16 thread CPU. This chip is marketed to be the best 8 core processor in the market for gamers with its impressive clock speeds of 3.8 GHz base and 4.7 GHz boost clocks. The chip features a total of 36 MB of cache and a TDP of 105W. The CPU is expected to be priced at $449.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 6 Cores / 12 Threads Up To 4.6 GHz For $299 US

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is a 6 core and 12 thread CPU. This chip is marketed to be the best 6 core processor in the market for gamers with its impressive clock speeds of 3.7 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost clocks. The chip features a total of 36 MB of cache and a TDP of 65W. The CPU is expected to be priced at $299.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" CPU Lineup

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB TBA 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB TBA 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB TBA 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB TBA 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600 6/12 TBA TBA 32 MB TBA 65W $219 US?

The CPUs will initially be compatible with the 500 series (X570 / B550) motherboards while there's planned support for 400-series motherboards too by January 2021.