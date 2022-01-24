AMD Ryzen 5000 ‘Zen 3’ B2 Stepping Tested: CPUs Offer Lower Temperatures, Lower Power Consumption, Stable Boost Clocks & Better DDR4 Support

AMD's Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs based on the Zen 3 core architecture were upgraded to the B2 stepping back in November. While AMD confirmed that there weren't any major differences with the B2 stepping chips, it looks like extreme overclockers have discovered some potential benefits that the B2 stepping brings to the table.

AMD Ryzen 5000 'Zen 3' Desktop CPUs With B2 Stepping Feature Lower Temps, Lower Power Input, Stable Boost Clocks & Better DDR4 Memory Support

Our friend and overclocker, Michal Simonek aka FlanK3r from the renowned XtremeSystems forums, shared with us an interesting post that confirms the benefits of the AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs with B2 stepping. Based on the report from the Chinese news outlet, Min.news, ASUS's in-house and legendary overclocker, Shamino, put the latest Ryzen 9 5900 CPU with B2 stepping to the test.

The overclocker used liquid cooling to test if the chips got any better in terms of overclocking and the maximum frequency he could hit was 5.15 GHz. Now according to Shamino, this frequency is not a major leap over the B0 stepping but what's more impressive is that compared to the older stepping, the new AMD Ryzen 5000 B2 Stepping CPUs offered a 9C reduction in temperatures & in addition to that, the power consumption was also reduced by 30W. Furthermore, the Prime95 max multi-core boost clocks were reported at 60 MHz higher than the B0 stepping of the same chip.

But that's not all, Shamino also noticed that the new CPUs were able to support memory speeds of up to DDR4-4100 without any issues. While the sample size of the chips tested is small, it still goes off to show that the B2 stepping of the AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs has its own benefits such as offering lower temps, lower power consumption, better clocks stability, and memory support. The B2 stepping can be confirmed through CPU-z and most of the Zen 3 chips being produced now are just that. The B2 stepping CPUs don't require any BIOS flashing and can run on all Ryzen 5000 CPU-compatible motherboards. You can also check out a video showcasing a Ryzen 9 5950X B2 stepping CPU running on a $45 US motherboard below: