AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU Operates at 5.45 GHz With Up To 92C Temps at Stock, 110W Package Power Rating

A few interesting data points of the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6-Core CPU have been shared by Videocardz which shows its thermal & power metrics at stock load.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Can Operate at Sub-100W Power Without Its 5 GHz+ Boost Clocks, Stock Chip Operates at Up To 92C With 5.45 GHz Clocks

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is a 6-core and a 12-thread part that features a high 4.7 GHz base clock and a 5.3 GHz single-core boost frequency. The CPU will also run at a 105W TDP (142W PPT) which is much higher than its 65W predecessor though once again, that's the sacrifice you've to pay to achieve the faster clock speeds. The CPU will carry 38 MB of cache that comes from 32 MB of L3 and 6 MB of L2 on the die. This chip is going to be priced at $299 US, making it the cheapest Zen 4 SKU at launch.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU-z screenshot. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

Coming to the new benchmarks, Videocardz has shared a performance comparison of the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X running with CPB (Core Performance Boost) enabled and disabled. The technology is something that is already available on existing AM4 motherboards and all it does is disable the boosting algorithm. Since the chip will not be hitting its targeted frequencies, it will consume lower power and run cooler too.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU tested in Cinebench R23 with CPB enabled and disabled. (Image Credits: VIdeocardz)

The performance tests were carried out on an X670E motherboard running on the latest BIOS with DDR5-6000 memory and a dual-fan AIO kit. So one should expect this to be the final performance considering the reviews are only a few weeks away. As for the performance numbers, at stock (CPB enabled), the chip scores 1920 points in single-core and 14768 points in multi-core tests. With CPB disabled, the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU scores 1681 points in single-core and 13003 points in multi-core tests.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Cinebench R23 Performance (Single-Core) ST 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Core i9-13900K 2.3k Ryzen 9 7950X 2.2k Core i7-13700K 2.1k Core i9-12900K 2k Core i5-13600K 2k Core i7-12700K 2k Ryzen 7 7700X 2k Core i5-12600K 2k Ryzen 5 7600X (CPB Enabled) 1.9k Core i9-11900K 1.7k Ryzen 5 7600X (CPB Disabled) 1.7k Ryzen 9 5950X 1.6k Ryzen 9 5900X 1.6k Ryzen 7 5800X 1.6k Ryzen 5 5600X 1.5k

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X "Alleged" Cinebench R23 Performance (Multi-Core) MT 0 9000 18000 27000 36000 45000 54000 0 9000 18000 27000 36000 45000 54000 Core i9-13900K (Unlimited Power) 40.2k Ryzen 9 7950X 39k Core i9-13900K (Limited Power) 35.7k Core i7-13700K 28.9k Core i9-12900K 27.5k Core i5-13600K 24.4k Ryzen 9 5950X 24.2k Core i7-12700K 23k Ryzen 9 5900X 21.1k Ryzen 7 7700X 19.8k Core i5-12600K 17.9k Ryzen 7 5800X 15.4k Ryzen 5 7600X (CBP Enabled) 14.8k Ryzen 5 7600X (CPB Disabled) 13k Ryzen 5 5600X 11.3k

That's a 14% improvement with CPB or the stock option enabled and it makes sense because the chip was seen running at 4.7 GHz with CPB disabled and boosted to its 5.3-5.4 GHz boost profile with the algorithm enabled. That's a 16% difference in the clock frequency. Not surprisingly, the chip also offered lower temps at power ratings of 56C / 60W with CPB disabled while at stock, the same chip was running at 92C with 110W power. That's a little lower than the 142 or so Watts the CPU consumes at its peak package power but the temperatures are a cause of concern especially when we consider the fact that a 240 or 280mm AIO cooler was used here.

We have already talked about how the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs including the Ryzen 5 7600X are going to be hot in general and that undervolting them could lead to much higher performance headroom. You are definitely going to need some serious cooling to keep these chips under a stable thermal range. As for launch, the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs and the AM5 platform is hitting retail shelves on the 27th of September so stay tuned for reviews a little earlier than that.