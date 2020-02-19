AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6 Core / 12 Thread CPU On Sale For $174.99 US

On Amazon, the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU processor is currently on sale, making this usually $199.99 presently priced at $174.99. This deal takes 12% off this initial price, making this third-generation Ryzen processor a good deal for new users who are building a mainstream or budget PC.

If you are looking to upgrade your system to start competing in the growing eSports industry, then this is the processor for you, having uncompromised performance, which is perfect for eSports. If you are a more creative type, then this processor is also an ideal choice.

With this deal saving you even more money on the already great value Ryzen 5 3600 processor, which makes now a perfect time to either update your current rig to incorporate higher CPU frequency or the ideal time to build a new system centered around AMD's Ryzen third-generation processor.

This processor deal also comes with the AMD Wraith Stealth cooler which is both cool and quiet, while being perfect as it this CPU cooler is also Low-Profile, which makes this CPU cooler perfect for both mATX builds or Mini-ITX builds.

Technical Specifications

The AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU processor has a total of six cores, which then allows this processor to have a total of twelve threads. This processor also features a Base Frequency of 3.6 GHz, but this processor does offer Max Frequency of 4.2 GHz. If you need faster speed and are willing to overclock this processor, like all other Ryzen processors, this processor is unlocked, meaning using Ryzen Master, you can increase the voltage as well as the CPUs clock speed.

This processor is the first series of processors that offer support for PCIe 4.0, which delivers up to double the graphics bandwidth. Alongside this PCIe 4.0 support, this processor has a Massive GameCache memory onboard, which allows you to have higher game performance, which is further increased a leading-edge 7-nanometer technology for cooler, quieter and efficient operation.

AMD Ryzen 3000 Series CPU Lineup

CPU Name Ryzen 5 3500 Ryzen 5 3500X Ryzen 5 3600 Ryzen 5 3600X Ryzen 7 3700 Ryzen 7 3700X Ryzen 7 3750X Ryzen 7 3800X Ryzen 9 3900 Ryzen 9 3900X Ryzen 9 3950X Cores/Threads 6/6 6/6 6/12 6/12 8/16 8/16 8/16 8/16 12/24 12/24 16/32 Base Clock 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz TBD 3.6 GHz TBD 3.9 GHz 3.1 GHz 3.8 GHz 3.5 GHz Boost Clock 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz TBD 4.4 GHz TBD 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz Cache (L2+L3) 16 MB 32 MB 35 MB 35 MB 36 MB 36 MB 36 MB 36 MB 70 MB 70 MB 72 MB PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 TDP 65W 65W 65W 95W 65W 65W 105W 105W 65W 105W 105W Price $129 US? $149 US? $199 US $249 US $279 US? $329 US $349 US? $399 US $449 US? $499 US $749 US

This processor uses the AM4 socket, which is supported by various chipsets, but to take full advantage of the PCIe 4.0, you'll need a motherboard that came out after the X570 chipset introduction.