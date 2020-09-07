AMD's Ryzen 4000 Desktop CPUs codenamed Vermeer and based on the Zen 3 core architecture might feature a few new flavors as reported by 1usmus. Famously known for his DRAM Calculator for Ryzen and his recent ClockTuner utility, 1usmus has revealed some interesting new details for AMD's next-generation Zen 3 based desktop processors.

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Vermeer' Desktop CPUs With 10 Zen 3 Cores Reportedly In The Works, New Tech Highlighted

According to 1usmus, AMD is working on a 10 core SKU for its Zen 3 based Ryzen 4000 family. He reports that the information is confirmed within the new AGESA 1.0.8.1 firmware and that at least one Ryzen 4000 CPU with 10 cores is confirmed to be featured in the lineup. This is an interesting choice since the 10 core AMD SKU will directly tackle Intel's 10 core CPU, the Core i9-10900K. AMD seems to be confident enough with Zen 3 to take on Intel's flagship Comet Lake-S part & showing them how their cores match up to Intel's older 14nm architecture.

While Intel does have a 10 core CPU in its 14nm stack, it looks like its 11th Generation lineup won't feature any 10 core SKU but rather the maximum core count would be limited to 8 cores. Based on what we know so far, Rocket Lake-S CPUs will feature a new architecture but won't feature higher core counts that the competing Ryzen 4000 CPUs will have to offer. We'll be getting options all the way up to 16 cores and 32 threads with AMD's Zen 3 chips while Intel would have half of that. It will be until Alder Lake in the second half of 2021 when we get to see a higher core count from Intel in a hybrid design.

About Zen 3. Part 1. One of the key features of Zen 3 will be the "Curve Optimizer" , which allows you to configure the boost of the Ryzen processor. In addition, you will be able to customize the frequency for each core without any restrictions.@AMDRyzen @AMD #ryzen — Yuri Bubliy (@1usmus) September 7, 2020

About Zen 3. Part 3. Infinity Fabric dividers. That is, we can get the memory controller frequency slightly higher in mixed mode.

There are a number of mentions of this, but I do not know the mechanism.@AMDRyzen @AMD #Ryzen — Yuri Bubliy (@1usmus) September 7, 2020

1usmus doesn't stop there and goes on to highlight two interesting features that would come with Zen 3 based chips. The first feature is referred to as "Curve Optimizer". The feature allows users to configure the boost frequency of Ryzen processors and also allows users to customize frequency of each individual core without any restriction. It will be interesting to see how the CCX design for Zen 3 is handled within overclocking utilities and new motherboards. The other feature is in regards to the Infinity Fabric dividers which allows slightly higher IMC frequencies in mixed modes. That's one interesting feature to look at. There's also a mention of uniform load on CCD's with each CCD to get an equal proportion of cores which can either be 10 (5+5), 12 (6+6), 16 (8+8) for the higher core Zen 3 variants.

Here's Everything We Know About The AMD's Zen 3 Based Ryzen 4000 'Vermeer' Desktop CPUs

The AMD Zen 3 architecture is said to be the greatest CPU design since the original Zen. It is a chip that has been completely revamped from the group up and focuses on three key features of which include significant IPC gains, faster clocks, and higher efficiency.

AMD has so far confirmed themselves that Zen 3 brings a brand new CPU architecture, which helps deliver significant IPC gains, faster clocks, and even higher core counts than before. Some rumors have even pointed to a 17% increase in IPC and a 50% increase in Zen 3's floating-point operations along with a major cache redesign.

We also got to see a major change to the cache design in an EPYC presentation, which showed that Zen 3 would be offering a unified cache design which should essentially double the cache that each Zen 3 core could have access compared to Zen 2.

The CPUs are also expected to get up to 200-300 MHz clock boost, which should bring Zen 3 based Ryzen processors close to the 10th Generation Intel Core offerings. That, along with the massive IPC increase and general changes to the architecture, would result in much faster performance than existing Ryzen 3000 processors, which already made a huge jump over Ryzen 2000 and Ryzen 1000 processors while being an evolutionary product rather than revolutionary, as AMD unveiled very recently.

The key thing to consider is that we will get to see the return of the chiplet architecture and AMD will retain support on the existing AM4 socket. The AM4 socket was to last until 2020 so it is likely that the Zen 3 based Ryzen 4000 CPUs would be the last family to utilize the socket before AMD goes to AM5 which would be designed around the future technologies such as DDR5 and USB 4.0. AMD's X670 chipset was also hinted as to arrive by the end of this year and will feature enhanced PCIe Gen 4.0 support and increased I/O in the form of more M.2, SATA, and USB 3.2 ports.

It was recently confirmed by AMD that Ryzen 4000 Desktop CPUs will only be supported by 400 & 500-series chipsets while 300-series support would be left out.

AMD had also recently confirmed that Zen 3 based Ryzen 4000 desktop processors would mark the continuation of its high-performance journey. The Zen 3 architecture would be first available on the consumer desktop platform with the launch of the Vermeer family of CPUs that will replace the 3rd Gen Ryzen 3000 Matisse family of CPUs.

So, what’s next for AMD in the PC space? Well, I cannot share too much, but I can say our high-performance journey continues with our first “Zen 3” Client processor on-track to launch later this year. I will wrap by saying you haven’t seen the best of us yet… AMD Executive Vice President of Computing & Graphics - Rick Bergman

As of now, the competitive advantage that AMD has with its Zen 2 based Ryzen 3000 is just way too big compared to whatever Intel has in their sleeves for this year, and Zen 3 based Ryzen 4000 CPUs are going to push that envelope even further.

AMD CPU Roadmap (2018-2020)

Ryzen Family Ryzen 1000 Series Ryzen 2000 Series Ryzen 3000 Series Ryzen 4000 Series Ryzen 5000 Series Ryzen 6000 Series Architecture Zen (1) Zen (1) / Zen+ Zen (2) / Zen+ Zen (3) / Zen 2 Zen (3)+ / Zen 3? Zen (4) / Zen 3? Process Node 14nm 14nm / 12nm 7nm 7nm+ / 7nm 7nm+ / 7nm 5nm / 7nm+ Server EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Rome' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Genoa' Max Server Cores / Threads 32/64 32/64 64/128 64/128 TBD TBD High End Desktop Ryzen Threadripper 1000 Series (White Haven) Ryzen Threadripper 2000 Series (Coflax) Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Series (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 4000 Series (Genesis Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series Ryzen Threadripper 6000 Series Max HEDT Cores / Threads 16/32 32/64 64/128 64/128? TBD TBD Mainstream Desktop Ryzen 1000 Series (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 Series (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Matisse) Ryzen 4000 Series (Vermeer) Ryzen 5000 Series (Warhol) Ryzen 6000 Series (Raphael) Max Mainstream Cores / Threads 8/16 8/16 16/32 16/32 TBD TBD Budget APU N/A Ryzen 2000 Series (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Picasso Zen+) Ryzen 4000 Series (Renoir Zen 2) Ryzen 5000 Series (Cezanne Zen 3) Ryzen 5000 Series (Rembrandt Zen 3) Year 2017 2018 2019 2020/2021 2020/2021 2022