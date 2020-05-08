AMD's next major CPU launch for the desktop segment is going to be the Zen 2 based Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APU lineup. What makes these CPUs most interesting is that the offer a good balance of a graphics and processor core on the same package, allowing budget PC builds that are able to game and work fast in various applications at the same time. The latest leaks have revealed that AMD is going to deliver a big update with its next APU lineup.

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' 8 Core Desktop CPUs With Enhanced Vega GPU Spotted - Up To 4.0 GHz Clocks For Early Samples, Launch Expected in July

The latest AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APU has been listed in the User Benchmark database & spotted by TUM_APISAK. According to the leaked data, the Ryzen 4000 CPU features 8 cores and 16 threads which are clocked at a base frequency of 3.0 GHz and a boost frequency of 4.0 GHz. The core clocks are likely due to the early nature of this chip with final retail CPUs shipping with much faster clocks.

The engineering sample has the '100-000000149-40_40/30_Y' codename which Komachi reports is the id for RN-A1 SKUs or Renoir for AM4 platform. The CPU was tested on an ASRock B550 Taichi motherboard which was announced yesterday. Our sources have confirmed that AMD's Renoir line of processors will be compatible with both B450/X470 & B550/X570 series motherboards. Our tech buddy & leaker, Rogame, also reports that there are at least two Renoir chips that are being tested, one being a 3.5 GHz CPU with GPU clocked at 1750 MHz and a 3 GHz variant with the GPU clocked at 1750 MHz too.

Renoir Desktop Two chips are being tested > 3.5GHz CPU, 1750MHz iGPU

> 3GHz CPU, 1750MHz iGPU (likely the 8C Eng Sample: 100-000000149-40_40/30_Y from Userbenchmark) I believe both are 8C — _rogame (@_rogame) May 8, 2020

Both variants are likely to feature 8 cores and 16 threads which is one of the biggest upgrades over the 4 core and 8 thread Ryzen 3000G APUs. Having fast Zen 2 cores is one thing but having double over the previous-gen Zen+ cores just takes it to a whole new level. AMD's Renoir dies are also full monolithic designs and as we've seen on the mobile platforms, offer slightly better performance efficiency compared to desktop-based Zen 2 chips. We don't know the specific number of CUs that the Renoir desktop parts would feature but the most likely bet would be 8 CUs, the same as the Ryzen 9 4900HS which equates to 512 stream processors.

AMD could go beyond that since the 65W parts allow for more headroom to support them but it seems unlikely at this point. The memory support would remain at 3200 MHz (native) but you can expect higher memory clocks to yield much better performance results by pushing more memory bandwidth to the GPU core.

As for performance, the AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' 8 Core ES CPU scores 130 pints in 1-core, 264 points in 2-core, 524 points in 4-core, 1051 points in 8-core and 1087 points in 64 core benchmarks. The platform the chip was tested on featured a single 8 GB DDR4 memory stick clocked at 2133 MHz so don't expect the best-case performance scenario here. Based on these benchmarks, the CPU is just about as fast as the Ryzen 7 3800X and the Ryzen 7 3700X, only falling behind in the 64-core benchmark which could be due to the lower clock speeds.

Earlier, we also saw 35W variants of what seem to be Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop CPUs. It is possible that AMD might be releasing either:

65W 8 Core CPUs & 35W 4 Core Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' CPUs

65W 8 Core CPUs & 35W 8 Core Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' CPUs

We also have to consider the extra price that will come with the extra number of cores and threads. Currently, AMD's Ryzen 3000 CPUs with 8 cores start at $279 US with the Ryzen 7 3700X. AMD's 4th Gen APUs will likely keep the current pricing strategy for the 4 core parts while pushing APUs in the enthusiast category too with 8 core solutions. That may also explain the lower clock speeds versus the regular desktop parts but still, we should be expecting 8 core parts around $200-$250 US with 4 core parts falling around $150-$200 US.

Our sources have also reported that we can expect launch for Ryzen 4000 APUs around July this year. The processors will be fully compatible with budget platforms such as the B550 and A520.