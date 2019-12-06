The AMD Ryzen 3 3250U is an unreleased, unannounced APU from AMD, but a benchmark has shown up on the Geekbench database. The U in the processor name implies that this processor is designed for a mobile application like a laptop. This processor looks and feels like the already released Ryzen 3 3200U hinting that the Ryzen 3 3250U could be a custom-designed chip for a prominent manufacturer, offering a higher adjustable TDP range.

AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Mobility CPU Spotted - Higher Binned Zen+ For Notebooks?

The AMD Ryzen 3250U has not been released yet and is part of the Picasso APU family which comes with the 12nm Zen+ CPU architecture and a Radeon RX Vega GPU. The Ryzen 3 3250U processor is seemingly very similar to the Ryzen 3 3200U.

The TDP of the Ryzen 3 3200U is set at 15 watts and a max TDP of only 25 watts. While the TDP of the Ryzen 3 3250U was not released yet, with the same core count and similar clock speed, the relative TDP of the Ryzen 3 3250U should also be the same unless not higher since it could be a higher TDP variant aimed at specialized notebooks.

This processor seemingly uses the same dual-core and four-thread set up that the Ryzen 3 3200U featured with a base clock of 2.60 GHz and a boost clock of 3.47 GHz (rounded to 3.50 GHz). This processor uses Vega 3 for the GPU which packs 192 stream processors that run at a clock speed of 1,200 MHz. It's a fairly low-end integrated graphics design which is decent enough for productivity but expect laptops based around this chip to feature a discrete graphics solution as the Vega 3 chip may not be enough to run games or some graphics demanding workloads at their fullest.

This Ryzen processor could either be a custom-made APU for some PC vendor or potentially a new laptop processor, which could be a higher-end version of the already released Ryzen 3 3200U. Unfortunately, this won't be going on sale anytime, but you might be seeing this on an upcoming laptop in the future.

The Laptop that shows this processor installed the HP Laptop 15-ef1xxx, which might be an upcoming laptop that HP plans to release next year. This Geekbench comparison shows that the Ryzen 3 3950U runs a bit better than the Ryzen 3 3200U, as demonstrated by the single-point score being 114 points higher and the multi-score being 101 points higher than the Lenovo 81N6 which has the Ryzen 3 3200U installed.