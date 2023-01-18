AMD’s Gaming RDNA 3 GPU For Radeon RX 7900 XTX Hits 4 GHz Clocks In Non-Gaming Workloads, Less Than 3 GHz in Games

It's been a few months since AMD introduced its brand new RDNA 3 gaming architecture and while the company had big numbers promised, it looks like the best RDNA 3 GPU doesn't delivers its best in the workloads it was made for.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX With Gaming RDNA 3 GPU Does 4 GHz In Non-Gaming Workloads But Not in Games

Testing done by Computerbase shows that AMD's flagship Navi 31 GPU that utilizes the RDNA 3 architecture can hit some really high clock speeds but it only does so in non-gaming workloads.

Can #Navi31 reach 3,0 GHz+ with ease? Yes, it can - but not in games. However, running compute tasks, we measured almost 3,5 GHz on Sapphire's Nitro+ in Blender - not eating up the power budget. Blender: ~3,5 GHz, ~400 W

The tech outlet used the Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX Nitro+ graphics card and ran it in various workloads. In gaming tests, the graphics card reached a frequency of around 2.9 GHz which is a surprisingly fast number and an increase of around 400 MHz versus the rated boost clock. It also hit the 500W power limit relatively quickly which shows just how power-hungry Navi 31 can get in games however there's no way to bypass the 500W limit at the moment.

But with games out of the way, Computerbase also used non-gaming workloads such as Blender to evaluate the clock speed behavior on the Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card, and here, the RDNA 3 GPU performed even better with a clock speed hitting 3.5 GHz and we have also seen reports that it can do 4.0 GHz in a few cases. The GPU was also sipping in much lower power, around 400W. The most logical explanation as to why this might be happening might be how games are pushing more hardware blocks on the AMD RDNA 3 GPU compared to the non-gaming applications.

The following results from Computerbase show the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX's clock and power chart while running Blender. Not only is the RDNA 3 card running at higher clocks, but it's also sipping more power. Also, note that higher clocks don't necessarily mean higher performance as the card loses out to the RTX 4080 running at lower clocks.

The AMD RDNA 3 architecture was and is optimized for games first and hence, there are several IPs on the GPU silicon that run to make sure that users get the best kind of performance. Non-Gaming workloads don't require those extra IPs and can do with little, leaving the GPU to run far above its standard clock operation. As of now, the AMD RDNA 3 GPU architecture can certainly hit 3 GHz and far above that but only if you aren't playing games.

