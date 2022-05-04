AMD RDNA 3 ‘GFX11’ GPU Patches Enable VCN4 Support But Lack AV1 Encoding

AMD has begun releasing patches for its RDNA 3 (GFX11) architecture last week for the LLVM project. The newest GFX11 is the GPU series known as Navi 3X and will be based upon the RDNA 3 architecture. Now that the new enablement is currently active, software engineers from AMD are beginning to create the functionality for the architecture once it becomes available later this year. Engineers have included VCN 4.0, or the Video Core Next IP block, to assist in storing the info from the video codec. However, AMD has not allowed the enablement of AV1 encoding, which Intel recently released to be more efficient than the previous AVC encoding.

Outside of AMD not including the new encoding from Intel in its support, the name for VCN 4.0 has changed since the last update. The previous version was named 'Video Core Next' but is now known as 'Video Codec Next.' It is unknown why AMD's software engineers changed the name or if it was a mistake in publishing. The inclusion of 'codec' does stand to be more capable of representation than the previous moniker.

Michael Larabel of Phoronix mentions that the new VCN 4.0 patch contains over twelve thousand lines of new code. Readers should note that most patch updates are filled with register header files. Due to VCN4 enablement becoming initialized, it is too early to conclude any answers or hints about the current future.

The SOC21 (Navi 31) GPU code records AVC, HEVC encoding, AVC, HEVC, JPEG, VP9, and AV1 decoding ability. These encoding and translating arrangements may be the underlying rundown of upheld codecs. However, at this point, there is no indication of the AV1 encoding, which would be a critical misfortune for RDNA3 GPUs. Intel Xe-HPG engineering is, up to this point, the main one to help AV1 encoding. This open-source standard will, without a doubt, acquire prevalence once Intel Arc GPUs become accessible.

No AV1 encode support listed for VCN4 (RDNA3) 🤔 Hopefully this is just another "Jebait" as they did with Rembrandt AV1 decode. pic.twitter.com/55JOq1WXh4 — Kepler (@Kepler_L2) May 3, 2022

Users will start seeing AMD RDNA3 graphics cards in quarter four of 2022. AMD anticipates the company's Radeon 7000 series will go head-to-head with GeForce RTX 40 series that will ship parallel to their product. More changes to the VCN4 code are foreseen as we draw closer to the fourth quarter, and we will hopefully see further additions to the current list of supported codecs by AMD.

Source: Freedesktop, Phoronix, Kepler (@Kepler_L2 on Twitter)