  ⋮  

AMD RDNA 2 Refresh To Retain 7nm GPUs, Will Feature Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6850 XT & RX 6750 XT Graphics Cards With 18 Gbps Memory

By Hassan Mujtaba
Submit

AMD's is cooking up a refresh of its RDNA 2 GPUs which will feature three new Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards for the high-end gaming segment.

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6850 XT, RX 6750 XT To Feature 7nm RDNA 2 Refresh GPUs With 18 Gbps Memory

The AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards are rumored to see a new RDNA 2 refresh around mid of 2022 (June-July). So far, the rumors only stated that they will be getting a graphics & memory clock bump but Moore's Law is Dead says that his sources have confirmed that these chips will retain a 7nm process node and won't utilize the newer 6nm RDNA 2 design as featured on the Navi 24 and its several mobile GPU outings.

AMD Reaffirms Radeon RX 7000 ‘RDNA 3’ GPUs & Ryzen 7000 ‘Zen 4’ CPU Launch In 2022, Spending Big Money To Secure Increased Capacity

MLID also states that the AMD Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 refresh graphics cards are called the RX 6950 XT, RX 6850 XT, and RX 6750 XT as of right now (also reported in previous rumors) & these would be the final names unless AMD decides something else.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 XT RDNA 2 Graphics Card Refresh

The AMD Navi 21 and Navi 22 GPUs are the ones that will be refreshed for the upcoming Radeon RX 6X50XT lineup. The AMD Navi 21 GPU currently powers the Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 while the Navi 22 GPU powers the RX 6700 XT on the desktop platform. So if AMD was to use a similar GPU naming convention as their mobile lineup, then their replacements coming in Q2 2022 are going to be known as the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6850 XT, RX 6750 XT.

Delays hold back AMD HIP Linux GPU Acceleration for Blender 3.2 release

From the previous rumor, we came to know that these cards would also feature 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory dies. Currently, all cards except the upcoming RX 6500 XT & the flagship RX 6900 XT LC, features 16 Gbps memory dies. The bump to 18 Gbps might offer higher bandwidth and increase performance by 2-5% but that doesn't indicate a huge difference with the refreshed series. AMD seems to not be considering Navi 23 GPUs for the upgrade as they are more mainstream offerings and were released recently compared to the higher-end variants which have been out for over a year now.

AMD Entry-Level Radeon RX 6000 Graphics Cards Based on Navi 24 RDNA 2 GPUs Expected To Launch in Q1 2022

It would've been worthwhile if AMD gave its existing desktop GPUs the 6nm treatment & managed to get more performance efficiency out of them but that clearly isn't happening. It looks like this soft refresh is going to be a very silent release and will only come specifically via AIB cards.

There would also be a small price difference and the TGP numbers are expected to go up slightly with the addition of the faster memory chips. These GPUs will likely compete with Intel's high-end ARC Alchemist GPUs that are launching in a few months.

The following table shows all the RDNA 2 graphics cards that AMD is currently offering:

AMD Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' Desktop Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card NameGPU CodenameProcess NodeCompute Units / CoresMemory Capacity / BusMemory ClockTGPPriceLaunch
Radeon RX 6950 XTNavi 21 XTXH?7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit18 Gbps300W?$999 US?2022
Radeon RX 6900 XT LCNavi 21 XTXH7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit18 Gbps330W$1199 USJuly 2021
Radeon RX 6900 XTXNavi 21 XTXH7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps300W$999 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6900 XTNavi 21 XTX7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps300W$999 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6850 XTNavi 21 XT?7nm72 / 460816 GB / 256-bit18 Gbps300W$649 US?2022
Radeon RX 6800 XTNavi 21 XT7nm72 / 460816 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps300W$649 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6850Navi 21 XL?7nm60 / 384016 GB / 256-bit18 Gbps250W$579 US?2022
Radeon RX 6800Navi 21 XL7nm60 / 384016 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps250W$579 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6750 XTNavi 22 XT7nm40 / 256012 GB / 192-bit18 Gbps230W$479 US?2022
Radeon RX 6700 XTNavi 22 XT7nm40 / 256012 GB / 192-bit16 Gbps230W$479 USMarch 2021
Radeon RX 6600 XTNavi 23 XT7nm32 / 20488 GB / 128-bit16 Gbps160W$379 USJuly 2021
Radeon RX 6600Navi 23 XL7nm28 / 17928 GB / 128-bit14 Gbps132W$329 USOctober 2021
Radeon RX 6500 XTNavi 24 XT6nm16 / 10244 GB / 64-bit16 Gbps107W$199 USJanuary 2022
Radeon RX 6500Navi 24 XL6nm12 / 768?4 GB / 64-bit16 Gbps?TBD$149 US?2022
Radeon RX 6400Navi 24 XL6nm12 / 7684 GB / 64-bit16 Gbps53W$139 US?January 2022
Are you looking forward to the RDNA 2 Refreshed graphics cards from AMD?
View Results

Products mentioned in this post

rx 6800
rx 6800
USD 1550

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related