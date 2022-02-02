  ⋮  

AMD Radeon RX 6000 ‘RDNA 2’ Refresh Rumored For Mid-2022 Launch, RX 6500 Non-XT In May For Around $130 US

By Hassan Mujtaba
While many gamers are looking forward to the RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7000 lineup, AMD themselves aren't yet done with RDNA 2 and preparing new refreshed Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards for the desktop segment.

AMD Rumored To Launch Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' Refresh In Mid 2022, RX 6500 Non-XT Also In The Works

The new rumor comes from Greymon55 who has revealed in a tweet that AMD is allegedly launching its Radeon RX 6X50XT series in June-July of 2022. There are plenty of rumors regarding an RDNA 2 refresh being cooked up for mid-2022 and it looks like we may be looking at a Computex 2022 reveal & a launch soon after. Based on the naming scheme, the new Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards will come with a similar naming convention as the RX 6000M refresh cards, featuring the 6*50 numbering scheme and will come in 'XT' flavors only.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 XT RDNA 2 Graphics Card Refresh

The AMD Navi 21 and Navi 22 GPUs are the ones that will be refreshed for the upcoming Radeon RX 6X50XT lineup. The AMD Navi 21 GPU currently powers the Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 while the Navi 22 GPU powers the RX 6700 XT on the desktop platform. So if AMD was to use a similar GPU naming convention as their mobile lineup, then their replacements coming in Q2 2022 are going to be known as the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6850 XT, RX 6750 XT.

From the previous rumor, we came to know that these cards would also feature 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory dies. Currently, all cards except the upcoming RX 6500 XT & the flagship RX 6900 XT LC, features 16 Gbps memory dies. The bump to 18 Gbps might offer higher bandwidth and increase performance by 2-5% but that doesn't indicate a huge difference with the refreshed series. AMD seems to not be considering Navi 23 GPUs for the upgrade as they are more mainstream offerings and were released recently compared to the higher-end variants which have been out for over a year now.

It would've been worthwhile if AMD has given its existing desktop GPUs the 6nm treatment and managed to get more performance efficiency out of them but that isn't happening, however, there have been several rumors of such a lineup launching later this year. It looks like this soft refresh is going to be a very silent release and will only come specifically via AIB cards.

There would also be a small price difference and the TGP numbers are expected to go up slightly with the addition of the faster memory chips. These GPUs will likely compete with Intel's high-end ARC Alchemist GPUs that are launching in a few months.

AMD Radeon RX 6500 Non-XT RDNA 2 Graphics Card

The leaker also states that AMD is working on a brand new graphics card within its Radeon RX 6000 lineup which will be based on the 6nm Navi 24 GPU core. This graphics card will allegedly be called the Radeon RX 6500 (Non-XT) and will simply be the DIY launch of the Radeon RX 6400.

The RX 6500 is expected to be priced at around $130 US which will make it at least $70 US cheaper than the RX 6500 XT but we will have to see whether clocks are configured similar to the RX 6400 as there's a 500 MHz difference between the 6500 XT and the 6400 and that's mainly due to no external power connector (53W TGP). The card would pack 768 cores and a 4 GB GDDR6 memory across a 64-bit bus interface plus 16 MB of Infinity Cache.

The following table shows all the RDNA 2 graphics cards that AMD is currently offering:

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6400AMD Radeon RX 6500AMD Radeon RX 6500 XTAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid CooledAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX
GPUNavi 24 (XL)?Navi 24 (XL)?Navi 24 (XT)?Navi 23 (XL)Navi 23 (XT)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXHNavi 21 XTXH
Process Node6nm6nm6nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size107mm2107mm2107mm2237mm2237mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
Transistors5.4 Billion5.4 Billion5.4 Billion11.06 Billion11.06 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units1212?162832406072808080
Stream Processors768768?102417922048256038404608512051205120
TMUs/ROPs48/3248/32?64/32112/64128/64160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128320 / 128320 / 128
Game Clock2039 MHzTBD2610 MHz2044 MHz2359 MHz2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz2250 MHzTBA
Boost Clock2321 MHzTBD2815 MHz2491 MHz2589 MHz2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2345 MHz2435 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs3.5 TFLOPsTBD5.7 TFLOPs9.0 TFLOPs10.6 TFLOPs13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs24.01 TFLOPs24.93 TFLOPs
Memory Size4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus64-bit64-bit64-bit128-bit128-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock14 GbpsTBD18 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps18 Gbps
Bandwidth112 GB/sTBD144 GB/s224 GB/s256 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s576 GB/s576 GB/s
TDP53WTBD107W132W160W230W250W300W300W330W330W
Price$120 US?$130 US?$199 US$329 US$379 US$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US~$1199 US~$1199 US
