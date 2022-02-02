AMD Radeon RX 6000 ‘RDNA 2’ Refresh Rumored For Mid-2022 Launch, RX 6500 Non-XT In May For Around $130 US

While many gamers are looking forward to the RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7000 lineup, AMD themselves aren't yet done with RDNA 2 and preparing new refreshed Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards for the desktop segment.

AMD Rumored To Launch Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' Refresh In Mid 2022, RX 6500 Non-XT Also In The Works

The new rumor comes from Greymon55 who has revealed in a tweet that AMD is allegedly launching its Radeon RX 6X50XT series in June-July of 2022. There are plenty of rumors regarding an RDNA 2 refresh being cooked up for mid-2022 and it looks like we may be looking at a Computex 2022 reveal & a launch soon after. Based on the naming scheme, the new Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards will come with a similar naming convention as the RX 6000M refresh cards, featuring the 6*50 numbering scheme and will come in 'XT' flavors only.

RX 6500 is around $130. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) February 2, 2022

AMD Radeon RX 6000 XT RDNA 2 Graphics Card Refresh

The AMD Navi 21 and Navi 22 GPUs are the ones that will be refreshed for the upcoming Radeon RX 6X50XT lineup. The AMD Navi 21 GPU currently powers the Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 while the Navi 22 GPU powers the RX 6700 XT on the desktop platform. So if AMD was to use a similar GPU naming convention as their mobile lineup, then their replacements coming in Q2 2022 are going to be known as the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6850 XT, RX 6750 XT.

From the previous rumor, we came to know that these cards would also feature 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory dies. Currently, all cards except the upcoming RX 6500 XT & the flagship RX 6900 XT LC, features 16 Gbps memory dies. The bump to 18 Gbps might offer higher bandwidth and increase performance by 2-5% but that doesn't indicate a huge difference with the refreshed series. AMD seems to not be considering Navi 23 GPUs for the upgrade as they are more mainstream offerings and were released recently compared to the higher-end variants which have been out for over a year now.

It would've been worthwhile if AMD has given its existing desktop GPUs the 6nm treatment and managed to get more performance efficiency out of them but that isn't happening, however, there have been several rumors of such a lineup launching later this year. It looks like this soft refresh is going to be a very silent release and will only come specifically via AIB cards.

There would also be a small price difference and the TGP numbers are expected to go up slightly with the addition of the faster memory chips. These GPUs will likely compete with Intel's high-end ARC Alchemist GPUs that are launching in a few months.

AMD Radeon RX 6500 Non-XT RDNA 2 Graphics Card

The leaker also states that AMD is working on a brand new graphics card within its Radeon RX 6000 lineup which will be based on the 6nm Navi 24 GPU core. This graphics card will allegedly be called the Radeon RX 6500 (Non-XT) and will simply be the DIY launch of the Radeon RX 6400.

The RX 6500 is expected to be priced at around $130 US which will make it at least $70 US cheaper than the RX 6500 XT but we will have to see whether clocks are configured similar to the RX 6400 as there's a 500 MHz difference between the 6500 XT and the 6400 and that's mainly due to no external power connector (53W TGP). The card would pack 768 cores and a 4 GB GDDR6 memory across a 64-bit bus interface plus 16 MB of Infinity Cache.

The following table shows all the RDNA 2 graphics cards that AMD is currently offering:

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6400 AMD Radeon RX 6500 AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT AMD Radeon RX 6600 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX GPU Navi 24 (XL)? Navi 24 (XL)? Navi 24 (XT)? Navi 23 (XL) Navi 23 (XT) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Navi 21 XTXH Navi 21 XTXH Process Node 6nm 6nm 6nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 107mm2 107mm2 107mm2 237mm2 237mm2 336mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors 5.4 Billion 5.4 Billion 5.4 Billion 11.06 Billion 11.06 Billion 17.2 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units 12 12? 16 28 32 40 60 72 80 80 80 Stream Processors 768 768? 1024 1792 2048 2560 3840 4608 5120 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs 48/32 48/32? 64/32 112/64 128/64 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock 2039 MHz TBD 2610 MHz 2044 MHz 2359 MHz 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz 2250 MHz TBA Boost Clock 2321 MHz TBD 2815 MHz 2491 MHz 2589 MHz 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz 2345 MHz 2435 MHz FP32 TFLOPs 3.5 TFLOPs TBD 5.7 TFLOPs 9.0 TFLOPs 10.6 TFLOPs 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs 24.01 TFLOPs 24.93 TFLOPs Memory Size 4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache 4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache 4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 64-bit 64-bit 64-bit 128-bit 128-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps TBD 18 Gbps 14 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 18 Gbps 18 Gbps Bandwidth 112 GB/s TBD 144 GB/s 224 GB/s 256 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 576 GB/s 576 GB/s TDP 53W TBD 107W 132W 160W 230W 250W 300W 300W 330W 330W Price $120 US? $130 US? $199 US $329 US $379 US $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US ~$1199 US ~$1199 US