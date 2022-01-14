AMD RAMP Is XMP For AMD’s Ryzen 7000 CPUs, Accelerates DDR5 Memory on AM5 Platform

A few days ago, HWiNFO reported that it was bringing AMD RAMP support to the latest version of its monitoring software. While we didn't have more info about the feature back then, it's now confirmed by the developer that AMD RAMP is a DDR5 acceleration technology similar to Intel's XMP.

RAMP (Ryzen Accelerated Memory Profile) Is AMD's Answer To Intel's XMP, Will Come To AM5 DDR5 Platforms With Ryzen 7000 'Zen 4' CPUs

The technology is just what it sounds, an Intel XMP competitor from AMD. The AMD RAMP tech is said to launch with the AM5 platform and will accelerator DDR5 memory beyond the JEDEC specs. For now, AMD Ryzen desktop CPUs have been unable to catch up to Intel's XMP speeds which are now rated beyond 6000 Mbps. That is expected to change with RAMP (Ryzen Accelerated Memory Profile).

Following are the list of changes coming to HWiNFO soon:

HWiNFO64 ported to UNICODE.

Enhanced Intel XMP 3.0 Revision 1.2 support.

Enhanced sensor monitoring on some ASRock B660 and H610 series.

Added preliminary support of AMD RAMP.

Enhanced support of future AMD AM5 platforms.

Posting on Computerbase Forums, HWiNFO's author and developer confirmed that AMD will be bringing RAMP support with its next-generation Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs which will be supported on the AM5 platform. The technology will allow memory makers and also motherboard vendors to work in tandem to offer the best DDR5 DIMM support on their respective products. RAMP would also enable AMD Ryzen CPUs to catch up with the immense DDR5 speeds that Alder Lake currently supports and will further be extended upon with Raptor Lake CPUs which are due around the same time as AMD's Zen 4 chips.

It remains to be seen if AMD RAMP will become an established technology that wasn't the case with AMD's previous attempts such as A-XMP and AMP (AMD Memory Profile), reports Computerbase. It will be nice to see a memory overclocking standard from AMD that is well established as the team red kicks off its next-generation AM5 platform.

Here's Everything We Know About AMD's Raphael Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPUs

The next-generation Zen 4 based Ryzen Desktop CPUs will be codenamed Raphael and will replace the Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs that are codenamed, Vermeer. From the information we currently have, Raphael CPUs will be based on the 5nm Zen 4 core architecture & will feature 6nm I/O dies in a chiplet design. AMD has hinted at upping the core counts of its next-gen mainstream desktop CPUs so we can expect a slight bump from the current max of 16 cores and 32 threads.

The brand new Zen 4 architecture is rumored to deliver up to 25% IPC gain over Zen 3 and hit clock speeds of around 5 GHz. AMD's upcoming Ryzen 3D V-Cache chips based on the Zen 3 architecture will be featuring stacked chiplets so that design is expected to be carried over to AMD's Zen 4 line of chips too.

AMD Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

AMD RAMP (Ryzen Accelerated Memory Profile) Support

28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

As for the platform itself, the AM5 motherboards will feature the LGA1718 socket which is going to last quite some time. The platform will feature DDR5-5200 memory, 28 PCIe lanes, more NVMe 4.0 & USB 3.2 I/O, and may also ship with native USB 4.0 support. There will be at least two 600-series chipsets for AM5 initially, the X670 flagship and B650 mainstream. The X670 chipset motherboards are expected to feature both PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 memory support but due to an increase in size, it is reported that ITX boards will only feature B650 chipsets.

The Raphael Ryzen Desktop CPUs are also expected to feature RDNA 2 onboard graphics which means that just like Intel's mainstream desktop lineup, AMD's mainstream lineup will also feature iGPU graphics support. In regards to how many GPU cores there will be on the new chips, rumors say anywhere from 2-4 (128-256 cores). This will be lesser than the RDNA 2 CU count featured on the soon-to-be-released Ryzen 6000 APUs 'Rembrandt' but enough to keep Intel's Iris Xe iGPUs at bay.

The Zen 4 based Raphael Ryzen CPUs aren't expected till late 2022 so there's still a lot of time left in the launch. The lineup will compete against Intel's Raptor Lake 13th Gen Desktop CPU lineup.

AMD Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

AMD CPU Family Codename Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Platform Chipset Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Ryzen 1000 Summit Ridge 14nm (Zen 1) 8/16 95W AM4 300-Series DDR4-2677 Gen 3.0 2017 Ryzen 2000 Pinnacle Ridge 12nm (Zen +) 8/16 105W AM4 400-Series DDR4-2933 Gen 3.0 2018 Ryzen 3000 Matisse 7nm (Zen 2) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2019 Ryzen 5000 Vermeer 7nm (Zen 3) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2020 Ryzen 6000 Warhol? 7nm (Zen 3D) 8/16 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 Raphael 5nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170W AM5 600-Series DDR5-4800 Gen 5.0 2022 Ryzen 8000 Granite Ridge 3nm (Zen 5)? TBA TBA AM5 700-Series? DDR5-5000? Gen 5.0 2023