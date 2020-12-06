The latest AIB and GPU market share reports from research analyst, Jon Peddie, are out at JPR which show AMD's Radeon RX GPUs gaining market share compared to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX lineup in the third quarter of 2020.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs Hold Dominant Position With a 77% Discrete GPU Market Share While AMD Radeon RX GPUs Start Gaining Back Lost Ground

First up, we have the overall GPU report which shows that shipments for PC GPUs increased by 10.3% from the previous quarter. Despite the ongoing global pandemic (COVID-19), gamers are investing more savings towards PC hardware and peripherals, keeping the market vibrant and lively. Since most gamers and even regular consumers have nothing else to do, they are buying more gaming hardware to spend their time enjoying at home & this has driven unprecedented amounts of PC hardware and peripherals sales in the segment.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Flagship Big Navi Graphics Card Performance Benchmark Leaks Out in Ashes of The Singularity

As per the report, GPU makers also saw increased shipments with AMD's shipments increasing 18.7%, NVIDIA's shipments increasing 10.8% and Intel's shipments increasing 7.8% compared to the previous quarter. This led to AMD's market share climbing by 1.3%, NVIDIA's market share by 0.09%, and Intel's market share slightly declining by -1.4%. The overall GPU market share stands at 62% for Intel, and 19% for both AMD & NVIDIA.

“The AIB market reached $14.8 billion last year,” said Dr. Jon Peddie. “We forecast it to be $20.3 billion by 2023. Intel entered the OEM AIB market in Q4’20. The company will introduce a consumer AIB by Q2’21. Since 1981, 2,077 million AIBs have shipped.” via Jon Peddie Research

Quick highlights (Overall GPU Shipments)

AMD’s overall unit shipments increased by 18.7% quarter-to-quarter, Intel’s total shipments rose by 7.8% from the last quarter, and Nvidia’s increased 10.8%.

The GPU's overall attach rate (which includes integrated and discrete GPUs, desktop, notebook, and workstations) to PCs for the quarter was 122%, up 0.6% from last quarter.

The overall PC market increased by 9.75% quarter-to-quarter and increased by 9.47% year-to-year.

Desktop graphics add-in boards (AIBs that use discrete GPUs) increased by 13.44% from the last quarter.

Q3'20 saw an increase in tablet shipments from last quarter.

In the discrete GPU segment which includes AIB figures (Discrete graphics cards and GPUs for desktops and laptops), the overall market saw over $4.2 Billion worth of AIBs shipped in Q3 '20. This marks a 13.4% increase from the previous quarter and a 9.1% increase compared to last year.

AMD Hopes To Earn $22 Billion Revenue In 2025 For A Staggering 232% Growth Over 2019!

The outgoing quarter also saw AMD's dGPU market share increase from 22% in Q2 2020 to 23% in Q3 2020. NVIDIA's market share dropped to 77% (vs 78% in Q2 2020) but they still hold a dominant position in the segment. The increased AMD sales were due to AMD's Renoir APU lineup which was shipping with their Navi based discrete chips and also the fact that several RX 5000 series graphics cards were available at discounted rates along with appealing game bundle deals that prompted users running an older GPU to upgrade to them given their fantastic price to performance value.

GPU Market Share Report by JPR (Q3 2020)

AIB Discrete GPUs Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 AMD 27.1% 31.1% 30.8% 22% 23% NVIDIA 72.9% 68.9% 69.2% 78% 77% Intel 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Overall GPUs Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 AMD 16% 19% 17% 18% 19% Intel 65% 63% 67% 64% 62% NVIDIA 19% 18% 16% 19% 19%

AMD Radeon vs NVIDIA GeForce GPU Historical Market Share Graph (Via 3DCenter):

At the same time, these numbers came before the launch of both NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 GPUs based on the Ampere architecture and the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs based on the RDNA 2 architecture. In Q4 2020, we could potentially see NVIDIA gaining back share since their lineup is ranged from the RTX 3060 Ti which starts at $399 US and goes all the way up to the $1499 US RTX 3090 whereas AMD has only focused its launch on $500 US+ variants which are attractive in their own right with absolutely stellar performance and efficiency figures but don't cover the mainstream market as much as the RTX 3060 Ti does.

Intel also offered its first mainstream discrete GPU, the Iris Xe Max, for its Tiger Lake-based laptops. The Iris Xe Max is the first of many discrete GPUs that the company is going to offer in the coming years on both the desktop and notebook segment. The Xe-based lineup will be competing against both AMD and NVIDIA and we will definitely start seeing them making some ground in the AIB GPU share by the end of 2021.





With that said, the supply and stock issues still persist & both companies have severely lacked in their ability to tackle the immense demand for these cards. Almost no cards are available to buy and the little stock that is available has been artificially inflated by retailers. Both AMD and NVIDIA have promised supply to get better by 2021 so the market share figures for Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 are ultimately going to tell which company was able to offer a bigger supply of GPUs to their customers.