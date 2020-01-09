An unreleased AMD Radeon RX GPU has been spotted by the folks over at AMD's subreddit which appears to be much faster than NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, at least in VR benchmarks. The GPU which was spotted alongside an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor has no final name so it's likely that this is a prototype or an early engineering sample of what is presumed to be the big Navi GPU.

An Unknown AMD Radeon RX GPU Shows Up & Beats The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti By 17% - Is This The Much Awaited Big Navi?

The graphics card appeared on the OpenVR Benchmark database and surprisingly, it is tested with a setup that consisted of an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor which is part of the AMD Renoir line of mobility processors. Development and engineering samples do get tested with weird test setups so this is most likely the case here but the more surprising detail is the performance numbers that this card is able to deliver.

AMD Promises High-End Radeon RX Navi GPUs And Navi APUs – Heavily Investing In Ray Tracing For 2020 Discrete GPUs

Comparing in the CyubeVR benchmark at a resolution of 1512x1680 with an HTC Vive MV (90 Hz) HMD, the unreleased and unknown GPU manages to score 103.32 FPS while the fastest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, in the same leaderboard, only manages to deliver 88.10 FPS. This is a 17% increase in performance over NVIDIA's flagship graphics card for the desktop market. There are also entries for the RTX 2070 and GTX 1660 Ti but those benchmarks were done at a low resolution and nothing as demanding as what the RTX 2080 Ti and the AMD GPU were tested at.

Now, this is a VR specific benchmark and we know that NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards have held a strong lead in VR titles over AMD's GPUs due to better optimizations in the software stack. But here we are looking at an entirely opposite scenario. The question is if this is indeed the big AMD Navi GPU based Radeon RX graphics card and if that is so, then could we see the same performance as the one showcased in this VR benchmark being carried over into traditional AAA titles. It would be really impressive if we get to see a Navi card that is up to 10-20% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti which would bring AMD back in the high-end enthusiast graphics segment with a bang.

AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, did recently promise high-end Radeon RX Navi GPUs. Lisa also mentioned that AMD is heavily investing in ray tracing for their 2020 discrete GPU lineup which would feature the 2nd Generation RNDA architecture with hardware-level integration to support ray-tracing. The features to expect from 2nd Generation RDNA Navi GPUs would be:

Optimized 7nm+ process node

Enthusiast-grade desktop graphics card options

Hardware-Level Ray Tracing Support

A mix of GDDR6 and HBM2 graphics cards

More power-efficient than First-Gen Navi GPUs





With that said, we are already aware of a recent rumor which pointed out that AMD's high-end Radeon RX Navi GPUs could be up to twice as fast as Navi 10, featuring a massive die size and GDDR6 memory. There are also reports that the next-gen Ampere GeForce GPUs could be as much as 50% faster and twice as efficient than the current Turing GPUs while offering significant increases in ray-tracing performance through hardware-level changes. Overall, this makes 2020 very interesting for high-end GPU launches and we can expect both NVIDIA and AMD to deliver some really high-end graphics cards this year. Expect announcements around Computex 2020.

What do you want to see in AMD's next-gen RDNA 2 GPUs? Higher End (Enthusiast) Options

Better performance than competing cards

Better Value than competing cards

More Features (Ray Tracing, New AA Options, etc)

Better reference cooler designs and no blower fan

Better performance per watt than the competition View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.