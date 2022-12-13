AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Official Launch Today: All The Custom Models & Here’s Where To Buy Them!

AMD will officially launch its brand new RDNA 3 powered graphics cards, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT, today. Featuring the world's first consumer-grade chiplet GPU architecture, these cards are designed to offer gaming performance aimed at enthusiasts.

AMD Officially Launches Radeon RX 7900 XTX For $999 US & RX 7900 XT For $899 US, Custom Models Round Up & Here's Where To Buy!

We have so far been able to confirm up to 23 models of which 19 are based on custom designs from AMD's AIB partners including ASUS, Gigabyte, ASRock, Sapphire, PowerColor, XFX & Yeston. These brands have designed their latest and greatest PCBs and coolers for the Navi 31 GPUs and gamers will be able to purchase the card of their choice starting today.

As per recent reports, AMD is going to have plenty of Radeon Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT GPUs in stock for gamers at launch and the entirety of December so we shouldn't expect a lot of troubles in regards to supply but that remains to be seen. Retailers including Microcenter have already confirmed that they will have the cards at launch and we will keep you posted once the retail links go live. You can also visit OCUK and AMD's own official store to check out the custom cards once the embargo lifts.

The next generation of AMD Graphics is almost here, and we just can’t wait! Since we’re so excited about the launch of the Radeon RX 7900XT & Radeon RX 7900XTX, we are opening our doors tomorrow, 12/13 at 9 AM EST/6 AM PST nationwide! pic.twitter.com/XXWr4FHlCZ — Micro Center (@microcenter) December 12, 2022

As for the custom lineup, we have the following table which shows you the various specs that are available for each custom variant and how they compare against the reference 'MBA' models. Do note that some of these custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards have only been teased so further details are expected to follow up shortly.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series Custom Models:

2 of 9

AMD RX 7900 Series Graphics Card AIB Custom Designs:

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card utilizes the full Navi 31 XTX GPU which features a total of 48 WGPs, 96 CUs, and 6144 cores. The core clock for the graphics card is maintained at 2.3 GHz base clock and 2.5 GHz boost clock, delivering up to 61 TFLOPs of compute performance at a 355W TBP.

AMD Navi 31 XTX: 6144 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 96 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm

6144 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 96 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm AMD Navi 21 XTX: 5120 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm

2 of 9

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card will also carry 6 MCD's which will feature 16 MB Infinity Cache per die and 96 MB in total across a 384-bit wide bus interface. The card features 24 GB VRAM capacities and has 20 Gbps dies offering up to 960 GB/s bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache). The Radeon RX 7900 XTX will cost $999 US (MSRP) for the reference model.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications

There will also be a cut-down variant that will feature the Navi 31 XT GPU core. This chip is going to pack 42 WGPs (84 Compute Units) or 5376 cores and will be featured on the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. That's 12.5% fewer cores than the full-fat variant. The GPU will also run at slightly lower clock speeds with the game clock rated at just 2.0 GHz which is 300 MHz slower than the XTX variant and a 100 MHz lower boost clock of 2.4 GHz at a TBP of 300W.

AMD Navi 31 XT: 5376 Cores, 320-bit Bus, 80 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm

5376 Cores, 320-bit Bus, 80 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm AMD Navi 21 XT: 4608 Cores, 256-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm

2 of 9

The Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card will also feature 20 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 320-bit wide bus interface. Since there are only 5 MCDs enabled, the card will end up with 80 MB of Infinity Cache which is 16MB lower than the top variant and a 16.6% decrease. The card offers 800 GB/s of bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache). The Radeon RX 7900 XTX will cost $899 US (MSRP) for the reference model.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series "Official" Specifications:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 31 XTX Navi 31 XT Navi 21 KXTX Navi 21 XTX Process Node 5nm+6nm 5nm+6nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 300mm2 (Only GCD)

522mm2 (with MCDs) 300mm2 (Only GCD)

522mm2 (with MCDs) 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors 58 Billion 58 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion GPU WGPs 48 42 40 40 Stream Processors 6144 5376 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs 384 / 192 384 / 192 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz 2100 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz 2310 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs 61 TFLOPs 52 TFLOPs 23.65 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 24 GB GDDR6 20 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Infinity Cache 96 MB 80 MB 128 MB 128 MB Memory Bus 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 20 Gbps 20 Gbps 18 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 960 GB/s 800 GB/s 576 GB/s 512 GB/s Effective Bandwidth 3.5 TB/s 3.5 TB/s 1728.2 GB/s 1664.2 GB/s TBP 355W 315W 335W 300W PCIe Interface PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 Price $999 US $899 US $1099 US $999 US

What graphics card are you buying after reading the latest RDNA 3 / Ada reviews? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Vote to see results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.