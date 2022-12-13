AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Official Launch Today: All The Custom Models & Here’s Where To Buy Them!

Hassan Mujtaba
Copy Shortlink
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT launch today officially (Image Credits: AMD)
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT launch today officially (Image Credits: AMD)

AMD will officially launch its brand new RDNA 3 powered graphics cards, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT, today. Featuring the world's first consumer-grade chiplet GPU architecture, these cards are designed to offer gaming performance aimed at enthusiasts.

AMD Officially Launches Radeon RX 7900 XTX For $999 US & RX 7900 XT For $899 US, Custom Models Round Up & Here's Where To Buy!

We have so far been able to confirm up to 23 models of which 19 are based on custom designs from AMD's AIB partners including ASUS, Gigabyte, ASRock, Sapphire, PowerColor, XFX & Yeston. These brands have designed their latest and greatest PCBs and coolers for the Navi 31 GPUs and gamers will be able to purchase the card of their choice starting today.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ‘Navi 31’ GPU Overclocked To 3.7 GHz Front End Clock & 3.5 GHz Shader Clock

As per recent reports, AMD is going to have plenty of Radeon Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT GPUs in stock for gamers at launch and the entirety of December so we shouldn't expect a lot of troubles in regards to supply but that remains to be seen. Retailers including Microcenter have already confirmed that they will have the cards at launch and we will keep you posted once the retail links go live. You can also visit OCUK and AMD's own official store to check out the custom cards once the embargo lifts.

As for the custom lineup, we have the following table which shows you the various specs that are available for each custom variant and how they compare against the reference 'MBA' models. Do note that some of these custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards have only been teased so further details are expected to follow up shortly.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series Custom Models:

elite7
gamingxt
gamingxtx
20221208-2
20221208-3
20221208-4
asrock-radeon-rx-7900-xtx-rx-7900-xt-phantom-gaming-custom-graphics-card-_3
rx-7900-xtx-24g-e-oc-limited-box-card
rx-7900-xt-20g-e-oc-box-card-amd
11323-01-rx7900xt-nitro-20ggddr6-full-box-card
11322-01-rx7900xtx-nitro-24ggddr6-full-box-card
11322-02-rx7900xtx-pulse-24ggddr6-full-box-card
11323-02-rx7900xt-pulse-20ggddr6-full-box-card
rx-7900-xt-20g-l-oc-box-card-amd
tufxtx
tufxt
xfx-radeon-rx-7900-xtx-rx-7900-xt-merc-310-graphics-cards-_2
2 of 9

AMD RX 7900 Series Graphics Card AIB Custom Designs:

Graphics Card NameeManufacturerCooling DesignGPU LengthSlotsPower InputGame ClockBoost ClockTBP
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTXAMDReference (Triple-Fan)287 mm2.5 Slot2 x 8-Pin2300 MHz2500 MHz355W
Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX EliteGigabyteWindforce (Triple-Fan)335 mm3.5 Slot3 x 8-Pin2510 MHz2680 MHzTBD
Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming OCGigabyteWindforce (Triple-Fan)331 mm2.0 Slot2 x 8-Pin2330 MHz2525 MHzTBD
ASUS Radeon RX 7900 XTX TUF Gaming OCASUSTUF Gaming (Triple-Fan)353 mm3.6 Slot3 x 8-Pin2455 MHz2615 MHzTBD
PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red DevilPowerColorRed Devil (Triple-Fan)335 mm>3 Slot3 x 8-PinTBDTBDTBD
PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX HellhoundPowerColorHellhound (Triple-Fan)320 mm3.0 Slot2 x 8-PinTBDTBDTBD
Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX Vapor-XSapphireVapor-X (Triple-Fan)TBD>3 Slot3 x 8-PinTBDTBDTBD
Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX Nitro+SapphireNitro+ (Triple-Fan)320 mm3.2 Slot3 x 8-PinTBDTBD420W
Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX PULSESapphirePULSE (Triple-Fan)313 mm2.7 Slot3 x 8-Pin2330 MHz2525 MHz370W
XFX Radeon RX 7900 XTX MERC 310XFXMERC 310 (Triple-fan)TBD2.5 Slot3 x 8-PinTBDTBDTBD
ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Aqua OCASRockAqua (Waterblock)275 mm2.0 Slot3 x 8-Pin2510 MHz2680 MHzTBD
ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi OCASRockTaichi (Triple-Fan)345 mm3.0 Slot3 x 8-Pin2510 MHz2680 MHzTBD
ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phantom Gaming OCASRockPG (Triple-Fan)330 mm2.8 Slot3 x 8-Pin2455 MHz2615 MHzTBD
Yeston Radeon RX 7900 XTX SAKURAYestonSakura Hitomi (Triple-Fan)TBD3.0 Slot2 x 8-Pin2270 MHz2500 MHzTBD
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTAMDReference (Triple-Fan)276 mm2.0 Slot2 x 8-Pin2000 MHz2400 MHz315W
Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming OCGigabyteWindforce (Triple-Fan)331 mm2.0 Slot2 x 8-Pin2175 MHz2535 MHzTBD
ASUS Radeon RX 7900 XT TUF Gaming OCASUSTUF Gaming (Triple-Fan)353 mm3.6 Slot3 x 8-Pin2175 MHz2535 MHzTBD
PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XT Red DevilPowerColorRed Devil (Triple-Fan)335 mm>3 Slot3 x 8-PinTBDTBDTBD
PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XT HellhoundPowerColorHellhound (Triple-Fan)320 mm3.0 Slot2 x 8-PinTBDTBDTBD
Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XT Nitro+SapphireNitro+ (Triple-Fan)320 mm3.2 Slot3 x 8-PinTBDTBDTBD
Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XT PULSESapphirePULSE (Triple-Fan)313 mm2.7 Slot2 x 8-Pin2075 MHz2450 MHz331W
XFX Radeon RX 7900 XT MERC 310XFXMERC 310 (Triple-fan)TBD2.0 Slot2 x 8-PinTBDTBDTBD
ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT Taichi OCASRockTaichi (Triple-Fan)345 mm3.0 Slot3 x 8-Pin2220 MHz2560 MHzTBD
ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT Phantom Gaming OCASRockPG (Triple-Fan)330 mm2.8 Slot2 x 8-Pin2075 MHz2450 MHzTBD
Yeston Radeon RX 7900 XT SAKURAYestonSakura Hitomi (Triple-Fan)TBD3.0 Slot2 x 8-Pin2025 MHz2395 MHzTBD

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card utilizes the full Navi 31 XTX GPU which features a total of 48 WGPs, 96 CUs, and 6144 cores. The core clock for the graphics card is maintained at 2.3 GHz base clock and 2.5 GHz boost clock, delivering up to 61 TFLOPs of compute performance at a 355W TBP.

  • AMD Navi 31 XTX: 6144 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 96 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm
  • AMD Navi 21 XTX: 5120 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm
radeon-rx-7900-xtx-24g-05
radeon-rx-7900-xtx-24g-06
radeon-rx-7900-xtx-24g-04
radeon-rx-7900-xtx-24g-12
radeon-rx-7900-xtx-24g-11
radeon-rx-7900-xtx-24g-03
radeon-rx-7900-xtx-24g-07
radeon-rx-7900-xtx-24g-10
radeon-rx-7900-xtx-24g-08
radeon-rx-7900-xtx-24g-13
radeon-rx-7900-xtx-24g-09
2 of 9

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card will also carry 6 MCD's which will feature 16 MB Infinity Cache per die and 96 MB in total across a 384-bit wide bus interface. The card features 24 GB VRAM capacities and has 20 Gbps dies offering up to 960 GB/s bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache). The Radeon RX 7900 XTX will cost $999 US (MSRP) for the reference model.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications

There will also be a cut-down variant that will feature the Navi 31 XT GPU core. This chip is going to pack 42 WGPs (84 Compute Units) or 5376 cores and will be featured on the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. That's 12.5% fewer cores than the full-fat variant. The GPU will also run at slightly lower clock speeds with the game clock rated at just 2.0 GHz which is 300 MHz slower than the XTX variant and a 100 MHz lower boost clock of 2.4 GHz at a TBP of 300W.

  • AMD Navi 31 XT: 5376 Cores, 320-bit Bus, 80 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm
  • AMD Navi 21 XT: 4608 Cores, 256-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm
radeon-rx-7900-xt-20g-07
radeon-rx-7900-xt-20g-04
radeon-rx-7900-xt-20g-10
radeon-rx-7900-xt-20g-11
radeon-rx-7900-xt-20g-12
radeon-rx-7900-xt-20g-03
radeon-rx-7900-xt-20g-08
radeon-rx-7900-xt-20g-13
radeon-rx-7900-xt-20g-05
radeon-rx-7900-xt-20g-09
radeon-rx-7900-xt-20g-06
2 of 9

The Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card will also feature 20 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 320-bit wide bus interface. Since there are only 5 MCDs enabled, the card will end up with 80 MB of Infinity Cache which is 16MB lower than the top variant and a 16.6% decrease. The card offers 800 GB/s of bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache). The Radeon RX 7900 XTX will cost $899 US (MSRP) for the reference model.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series "Official" Specifications:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 7900 XTXAMD Radeon RX 7900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6950 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPUNavi 31 XTXNavi 31 XTNavi 21 KXTXNavi 21 XTX
Process Node5nm+6nm5nm+6nm7nm7nm
Die Size300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)		300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)		520mm2520mm2
Transistors58 Billion58 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
GPU WGPs48424040
Stream Processors6144537651205120
TMUs/ROPs384 / 192384 / 192320 / 128320 / 128
Game Clock2.3 GHz2.0 GHz2100 MHz2015 MHz
Boost Clock2.5 GHz2.4 GHz2310 MHz2250 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs61 TFLOPs52 TFLOPs23.65 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs
Memory Size24 GB GDDR620 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR6
Infinity Cache96 MB80 MB128 MB128 MB
Memory Bus384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock20 Gbps20 Gbps18 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth960 GB/s800 GB/s576 GB/s512 GB/s
Effective Bandwidth3.5 TB/s3.5 TB/s1728.2 GB/s1664.2 GB/s
TBP355W315W335W300W
PCIe InterfacePCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16
Price$999 US$899 US$1099 US$999 US
What graphics card are you buying after reading the latest RDNA 3 / Ada reviews?
Vote to see results
Share this story

Further Reading

Comments

 