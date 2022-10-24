AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX “RDNA 3” Flagship Graphics Card To Pack 24 GB GDDR6 Memory

AMD is also prepping a faster RDNA 3 graphics card that will feature the full Navi 31 XTX GPU core, known as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

AMD Expected To Launch Radeon RX 7900 XTX "RDNA 3" Graphics Card With Navi 31 XTX GPU & 24 GB GDDR6 Memory

Last week, we reported that AMD was going to launch its Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card with 20 GB GDDR6 memory. The GPU is going to make use of a cut-down Navi 31 XT die and should end up highly competitive against NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. We also reported that there's a second graphics card in the works and while we were not able to confirm the final naming for it at the moment, our friends at Benchlife seem to have figured out what it will be called.

Based on the latest report, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is what will be featuring the flagship Navi 31 XTX GPU along with 24 GB of GDDR6 memory. Both cards will utilize the MCM RDNA 3 GPUs and will be positioned at the top end of the lineup. This means that AMD will still have room for higher-end SKUs for later such as the RX 7950 XT & RX 7950 XTX. The Navi 31 GPU, in addition to its MCM design, is also rumored to feature 3D V-Cache design for Infinity Cache. Plus, there's another Navi 3X die that has reportedly been prepared to offer even higher performance though it is unlikely if we would ever see it in the Radeon RX 7000 family.

AMD Navi 31 "Plum Bonito" GPU Configuration

The AMD Navi 31 GPU, the flagship RDNA 3 chip, would power the next-gen enthusiast cards such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX/XT graphics card. We have heard that AMD will drop CU (Compute Units) in favor of WGP (Work Group Processors) on its next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs. Each WGP will house dual CU (Compute Units) but with twice the SIMD32 clusters as opposed to just 2 on each CU within RDNA 2. Rumors are that AMD has the option to select between Samsung and TSMC for the 6nm die.

AMD Navi 31: 12288 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 192 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm

12288 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 192 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm AMD Navi 21: 5120 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm

According to the latest information, the AMD Navi 31 GPU with RDNA 3 architecture is expected to offer a single GCD with 48 WGPs, 12 SAs, and 6 SEs. This will give out a total of 12,288 SPs or stream processors. This is an increase of 2.4x in cores compared to the 5120 SPs featured on the Navi 21 GPU. The GPU or the Navi 31 GCD is said to measure 308mm2 and will come packaged on TSMC's 5nm process node. The cut-down variant will feature 42 WGPs or 10,752 cores and 5 MCDs for 80MB Infinity Cache across a 320-bit bus interface.

The Navi 31 GPU will also carry 6 MCD's which will feature 16 MB Infinity Cache per die and are also likely to carry the 64-bit (32-bit x 2) memory controllers that will provide the chip with a 384-bit bus interface. While this equals 96 MB of Infinity Cache which is lower than the 128 MB featured on the current Navi 21 GPUs, there's also a 3D-Stacked solution in the works which was pointed out recently and that would double the Infinity Cache with 32 MB (16 MB 0-hi + 16 MB 1-hi) capacities for a total of 192 MB of cache. This is a 50% increase versus the current Navi 21 design and it also makes Navi 31 the first GPU with both, chiplet and 3D stacked designs. These chiplets or MCD's will be fabricated on TSMC's 6nm process node and measure 37.5mm2 each.

Now, this is going to result in a higher power draw and AMD seems to have confirmed this much that their next-generation graphics card lineup will feature higher power consumption but they will still be a more efficient option than what NVIDIA has to offer. The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT already has a TBP of 335W so for a >2x performance gain. The cards are expected to retain their dual 8-pin plug input for power and feature an updated triple-fan cooling design which is slightly taller than the one currently in use.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT "Preliminary" Specifications:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 31 XTX Navi 31 XT Navi 21 KXTX Navi 21 XTX Process Node 5nm+6nm 5nm+6nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 308mm2 (Only GCD)

533mm2 (with MCDs) 308mm2 (Only GCD)

533mm2 (with MCDs) 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors TBD TBD 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion GPU WGPs 48 42 40 40 Stream Processors 12288 10752 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBD TBD 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBD TBD 2100 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock >3 GHz >3 GHz 2310 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs >75 TFLOPs >65 TFLOPs 23.65 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 24 GB GDDR6 20 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock ~20 Gbps ~20 Gbps 18 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth ~960 GB/s ~800 GB/s 576 GB/s 512 GB/s Effective Bandwidth TBD TBD 1728.2 GB/s 1664.2 GB/s TBP ~400W ~350W 335W 300W PCIe Interface PCIe 5.0 x16 PCIe 5.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 Price TBD TBD $1099 US $999 US

AMD will be unveiling its RDNA 3 GPU architecture and the Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards on the 3rd of November. They have a full Livestream planned which you can read more details about here.

Which next-generation flagship GPU will win the overall performance crown? AMD RDNA 3 "Navi 31"

