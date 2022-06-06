AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT, RX 7800 XT, RX 7700 XT Graphics Cards Listed By Seasonic, Recommends Same PSU As Existing Lineup

Seasonic has unexpectedly listed AMD's next-generation RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7900 XT, RX 7800 XT, & RX 7700 XT graphics cards on its webpage.

PSU Maker, Seasonic, Lists Down AMD's Next-Gen RDNA 3-Powered Radeon RX 7900 XT, RX 7800 XT, RX 7700 XT Graphics Cards

The PSU maker listed the trio of graphics cards on its Wattage Calculator which can be configured with a range of hardware components to get an idea of what sort of power requirements your PC setup would demand and what's the best choice of PSU for your build before you go on to buy one. If you go to the Wattage Calculator page right now, you would notice three unreleased GPUs listed under the graphics tab, these include the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT, RX 7800 XT, and RX 7700 XT.

The website doesn't mention any specifications but it should be mentioned that this isn't some form of mislabeling since the other 6900 XT, 6800 XT, and 6700 XT graphics cards are still listed within the drop-down menu.

As for the power requirements, Seasonic has recommended a 750W+ PSU for the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX 7800 XT graphics cards while a 650W+ PSU has been recommended for the Radeon RX 7700 XT. These are the same power requirements as the current lineup with the RX 6900 XT and RX 6800 XT being recommended a 750W+ PSU and a 650W+ PSU for the RX 6700 XT graphics card. There's also no requirement for a 16-pin Gen 5 connector which aligns with previous rumors but we do expect the next-gen RDNA 3 lineup to be the first to feature support for the Gen 5 protocol.

What's happening here most likely seems to be a case of preliminary or placeholder listings by the PSU manufacturer. AMD hasn't officially announced any specifications and while they do share key details with OEMs and component makers, Seasonic won't want to get in trouble with the red team by having this information leak out this early. With that said, a similar listing of the Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics card was made by TCL a few weeks ago which means that something might be cooking up. We have heard rumors that the Navi 33-powered Radeon RX 7700 XT would launch first while the more enthusiast options launching slightly later but that remains to be seen as everything's up in the rumor mill.

Also, we don't want to jump to conclusions just yet but if there's a tiny chance that these Seasonic PSU requirements for the AMD Radeon RX 7000 do end up being true, then it means trouble for NVIDIA in the power efficiency space as they are eyeing 450-600W for their high-end graphics card lineup.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU Name Navi 21 Navi 33 Navi 32 Navi 31 GPU Process 7nm 6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm GPU Package Monolithic Monolithic MCM MCM Shader Engines 4 2 4 6 GPU WGPs 40 20-16 40-32 60-48

SPs Per WGP 128 256 256 256 Compute Units (Per Die) 80 40-32 160 -128 (Total) 240-192 (Total) Cores (Per Die) 5120 5120-4096 5120-4096 7689-6144 Cores (Total) 5120 5120 10240-8192 15360-12288 Memory Bus 256-bit 128-bit 256-bit 384-bit Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Capacity Up To 16 GB Up To 8 GB Up To 16 GB Up To 24 GB Infinity Cache 128 MB 128-256 MB 384 MB 512 MB Flagship SKU Radeon RX 6900 XTX Radeon RX 7700 XT? Radeon RX 7800 XT? Radeon RX 7900 XT? TBP 330W ~200W ~300W ~400W Launch Q4 2020 Q4 2022? Q4 2022? Q4 2022?

