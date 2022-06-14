AMD Radeon RX 7000 ‘RDNA 3’ Graphics Cards Rumored For Q4 2022 Launch As Early As October

AMD's Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards based on the RDNA 3 architecture are rumored for launch in Q4 2022, reports Greymon55. The leaker has been at the forefront of sharing details & tidbits regarding the RDNA 3 lineup and it looks like we may finally have a concrete timeframe for the lineup.

AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series 'RDNA 3' Graphics Card Lineup Rumored For Q4 Launch Between October and November

The AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards will be focusing on the high-end variants first with the likes of the Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 GPUs. Previous rumors had mentioned Navi 33 to be followed by Navi 31 and then Navi 32 GPU-based graphics cards but the leaker had earlier pointed out that those plans were no longer applicable. We don't know which GPUs will hit the market first but AMD is likely to unveil its Navi 33 and Navi 31 variants first. As for the launch, the cards are either expected in Late October or Mid-November which means a Q4 2022 launch.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Raise the Game Bundle Adds Forspoken to its Stacked Lineup

🤫3rd gen DNA — Greymon55 (@greymon55) June 14, 2022

This will be a similar timeframe as the AMD Ryzen 7000 'Zen 4' Desktop CPUs which will also be launching in Fall 2022. Furthermore, NVIDIA is also aiming for a Q4 2022 launch and that's not all, even Intel is planning a Q4 2022 launch for its very own 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU family. So in total, we are looking at four major desktop PC launches later this fall which means it's going to be one heated Q4 this time around but consumers are in for a treat as they will have lots of tech to choose from for their next-gen gaming PC builds.

Here's What We Know of AMD's Radeon RX 7000 'RDNA 3' Graphics Cards So Far

AMD confirmed that its RDNA 3 GPUs will be coming later this year with a huge performance uplift. The company's Senior Vice President of Engineering, Radeon Technologies Group, David Wang, said that the next-gen GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 series will offer over 50% performance per watt uplift vs the existing RDNA 2 GPUs. Some of the key features of the RDNA 3 GPUs highlighted by AMD will include:

5nm Process Node

Advanced Chiplet Packaging

Rearchitected Compute Unit

Optimized Graphics Pipeline

Next-Gen AMD Infinity Cache

>50% Perf/Watt vs RDNA 2

AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Quad-Core CPU For Entry-Level Laptops Spotted: 6nm Mendocino Chip With Zen 2 CPU & RDNA 2 GPU Cores

In the information published by AMD, the company highlighted a few key features of its RDNA 3 GPUs that will power the next generation of Radeon RX graphics cards. The RDNA 3 GPU will be based on a 5nm process node and utilize an advanced chiplet packaging that delivers increased performance per watt. Furthermore, the GPU will house a range of new technologies such as a brand new and rearchitected Compute Unit, an optimized graphics pipeline, and the next-gen of Infinity Cache.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU Name Navi 21 Navi 33 Navi 32 Navi 31 GPU Process 7nm 6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm GPU Package Monolithic Monolithic MCM MCM Shader Engines 4 2 4 6 GPU WGPs 40 20-16 40-32 60-48

SPs Per WGP 128 256 256 256 Compute Units (Per Die) 80 40-32 160 -128 (Total) 240-192 (Total) Cores (Per Die) 5120 5120-4096 5120-4096 7689-6144 Cores (Total) 5120 5120 10240-8192 15360-12288 Memory Bus 256-bit 128-bit 256-bit 384-bit Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Capacity Up To 16 GB Up To 8 GB Up To 16 GB Up To 24 GB Infinity Cache 128 MB 128-256 MB 384 MB 512 MB Flagship SKU Radeon RX 6900 XTX Radeon RX 7700 XT? Radeon RX 7800 XT? Radeon RX 7900 XT? TBP 330W ~200W ~300W ~400W Launch Q4 2020 Q4 2022? Q4 2022? Q4 2022?

Which next-generation GPUs are you looking forward to the most? AMD RDNA 3 (Navi 3X Radeon RX GPUs)

NVIDIA Ada Lovelace (GeForce RTX GPUs)

Intel ARC Alchemist (ARC Graphics Cards) View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

News Source: Videocardz