AMD's flagship Big Navi graphics card, the Radeon RX 6900 XT, launches tomorrow and AIBs have started listing the product at their official websites. The Radeon RX 6900 XT is an ultra-enthusiast graphics card designed to compete against the GeForce RTX 3090 at a price tag of $999 US that is $500 US lower than its competitor.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Big Navi Flagship Graphics Card Listed By AIBs, Very Limited Supply As Per Retailers

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is a return to the enthusiast segment and as such, the graphics card is going to take on NVIDIA's fastest Ampere based offering, the GeForce RTX 3090. The RX 6900 XT is a reference model for launch but there are multiple reports that have suggested custom variants will arrive later on.

Since the card is a reference only design, all AIB models are going to look the same with the only difference being the packaging which will be specific to each vendor. The card will feature a triple-fan cooling solution which will be incorporated in a shroud that measures up to 2.5 slots. The AIB reference design looks great and comes with LED lights on the sides which light up the Radeon brand logo. The card will be powered by dual 8-pin connectors and feature the standard display configuration of a single HDMI, two DisplayPort, and a single USB Type-C output. As for pricing, all reference cards have an MSRP of $999 US.

AMD RX 6900 XT "Big Navi 21 XTX" GPU Powered 16 GB Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT will come packed with the Navi 21 XTX GPU which is the fully enabled die featuring 80 Compute Units or 5120 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs. There are also 80 Ray accelerators for ray-tracing enablement on the graphics cards (one RA per Compute Unit). The graphics card will feature a TBP of 300W.

In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card will also feature 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. The cache will help boost bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions beyond 1080p HD. The 128 MB Infinity Cache boosts the standard 512 GB/s bandwidth by 3.25x, delivering an effective bandwidth of up to 1.664 TB/s across all Big Navi GPU based graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Transistors TBA TBA 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units TBA 40 60 72 80 Stream Processors TBA 2560 3840 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 12 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA 250W 300W 300W Price TBA TBA $579 US $649 US $999 US

AMD RX 6900 XT "Big Navi 21 XTX" Very Limited Availability at Launch

As for availability, well don't expect it to be any better than the Radeon RX 6800 series cards. As per Swiss retailer, Digitec (via Videocardz), they are expecting around 35 units tomorrow at launch. The number isn't confirmed but the supply is so limited that the retailer is selecting customers through a lucky draw in which only those who participate and follow the instructions that include pressing a button on specific product pages will be getting the chance to purchase an AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M RDNA 2 Mobility GPUs Based on Navi 22, Navi 23, Navi 24 SKUs Further Detailed – Die Sizes, TGPs, Clock Limits

Today, December 4th, we learned that we will be receiving 35 AMD RX 6900 XTs in a reference design. Delivery dates are currently still unknown. Just as with the AMD Radeon 6800, there won’t be enough cards to go around. Yannick Cejka, Digitec.ch

Both the reference and custom Radeon RX 6800 series launches have been a mess with cards going out of stock within minutes of being listed online. AMD and its partners have stated on countless occasions that they are trying their best to avoid unsatisfactory availability of its GPU lineup and even went as far as to say that it won't be a paper launch of any sorts however every launch makes it seem more like it was rushed with no supply to fulfill the demand. Once again, tomorrow, only a lucky few will be able to get the cards before they all go out of stock so expect proper availability by 2021.