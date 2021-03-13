  ⋮  

Mixed Reports on AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT’s Availability: EU Getting A Few 1000 Units While APAC Receiving Larger Quantities Than Expected

By
With the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT launching soon, we are receiving mixed reports regarding the availability of the graphics card with some citing scarce supply while others reporting the supply being better than expected.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Supply & Availability Rumors Point Out Few 1000 Units For EU But Larger Quantities For Asian Pacific Markets

The reports on the availability of the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card come from various tech outlets. First up, we have Igor's Lab who is reporting that AMD has allocated a couple of RX 6700 XT graphics cards for the German market and just around a few thousand units for the EU (European Union).

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB Graphics Card Gaming Benchmarks at 1440p & Raytracing Performance at 1080p Leaked, Faster Than RTX 3070 In DX12 But Slower in RT Titles

If you condense the information of various board partners and distributors to a trend, then there are, depending on the manufacturer and model, only a few pieces (for Germany) to a few thousand for the EU as a whole.

— Igor Wallossek, igor’sLAB

At the same time, we have Red Gaming Tech who talks about the availability in the UK. It is stated by them that UK will be receiving a much large AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT stock which consists of a thousand (or two thousand) units. It is also reported that a similar stock will be shipped out on a weekly basis after launch so the availability is expected to be much better than EU which is a much bigger region than the UK.

Lastly, we have reports coming in from South Korea by Harukaze who has tweeted out that the retail channel is expecting a larger quantity of AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards than usual. Of course, having a larger quantity than RX 6800/6900 series won't mean anything if the demand is still huge and the stock gets eaten up within hours or even minutes after launch. The Radeon RX 6700 XT was pushed back by AMD to make sure that they can build up a large inventory before the card is released to the public.

We are talking about 4-5 months of a wait after the Big Navi cards hit the streets. The Big Navi cards are still scarcely available and their prices have touched $1000 US+. With that said, we're expecting high prices for custom variants at launch which will average at around $600 US+ over $479 US reference pricing. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT launches next week on the 18th of March & reviews will be published a day earlier.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPUNavi 22?Navi 22 (XL?)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTX
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size336mm2?336mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
Transistors17.2 Billion?17.2 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute UnitsTBATBA40607280
Stream ProcessorsTBATBA2560384046085120
TMUs/ROPsTBATBA160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBATBA2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBA2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz
FP32 TFLOPsTBATBA13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs
Memory Size12 GB GDDR6?6-12 GB GDDR6?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus192-bit192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock14 Gbps?14 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth320 GB/s320 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s
TDPTBATBA230W250W300W300W
PriceTBATBA$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US
News Source: Videocardz

