With the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT launching soon, we are receiving mixed reports regarding the availability of the graphics card with some citing scarce supply while others reporting the supply being better than expected.

The reports on the availability of the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card come from various tech outlets. First up, we have Igor's Lab who is reporting that AMD has allocated a couple of RX 6700 XT graphics cards for the German market and just around a few thousand units for the EU (European Union).

If you condense the information of various board partners and distributors to a trend, then there are, depending on the manufacturer and model, only a few pieces (for Germany) to a few thousand for the EU as a whole. — Igor Wallossek, igor’sLAB

At the same time, we have Red Gaming Tech who talks about the availability in the UK. It is stated by them that UK will be receiving a much large AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT stock which consists of a thousand (or two thousand) units. It is also reported that a similar stock will be shipped out on a weekly basis after launch so the availability is expected to be much better than EU which is a much bigger region than the UK.

From AMD Korea CPU/GPU marketing channel manager

- "About availability, it is certain that quantity is larger than expected." — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) March 12, 2021

Lastly, we have reports coming in from South Korea by Harukaze who has tweeted out that the retail channel is expecting a larger quantity of AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards than usual. Of course, having a larger quantity than RX 6800/6900 series won't mean anything if the demand is still huge and the stock gets eaten up within hours or even minutes after launch. The Radeon RX 6700 XT was pushed back by AMD to make sure that they can build up a large inventory before the card is released to the public.

We are talking about 4-5 months of a wait after the Big Navi cards hit the streets. The Big Navi cards are still scarcely available and their prices have touched $1000 US+. With that said, we're expecting high prices for custom variants at launch which will average at around $600 US+ over $479 US reference pricing. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT launches next week on the 18th of March & reviews will be published a day earlier.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 22? Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 336mm2? 336mm2 336mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors 17.2 Billion? 17.2 Billion 17.2 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units TBA TBA 40 60 72 80 Stream Processors TBA TBA 2560 3840 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 12 GB GDDR6? 6-12 GB GDDR6? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps? 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 320 GB/s 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA 230W 250W 300W 300W Price TBA TBA $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US

