The OpenCL performance benchmarks of AMD's Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card are out over at Geekbench and based on the looks of things, the card is about as fast as the RX 5700 XT but rocks higher efficiency and crazy fast clock speeds.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT OpenCL Performance Benchmarks Unveil Crazy Clocks & Great RDNA 2 Efficiency

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT was spotted inside an Intel-based system rocking an Intel Core i9-10900K CPU and 32 GB of DDR4-3200 memory. The graphics card was identified as the 'GFX1032' which is the codename for the Navi 24 (Beige Goby) GPU that's powered by the RDNA 2 graphics architecture.

Now the most interesting part is that the numbers provided by TUM_APISAK also list down average power consumption of 145W for the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card which is 15Watts lower than its official 160W TBP. The graphics card was also running surprisingly fast at a maximum clock speed of 2.90 GHz. We can't tell which variant this card is but it's definitely a custom model as the red team isn't offering a reference flavor for its RX 6600 XT graphics card.





Coming to the OpenCL performance numbers, the graphics card scored up to 76661 points which put it on par with the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card. The 5700 XT itself is a 225W card and doesn't go as high as 2900 MHz as the brand new RDNA 2 architecture does. Also, the card has a massive lead in terms of efficiency so, despite the unappealing price, the card is overall a great upgrade over the RX 5600 XT in terms of architectural efficiency.

AMD RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which features 11.06 Billion transistors packed within a 237mm2 die. The GPU is not however the smallest chip in the RDNA 2 family as that title should belong to Navi 24 which should launch sometime later.

The Navi 23 GPU features 32 Compute Units with a total of 2048 stream processors which will be clocked at up to 2589 MHz. The card also rocks 32 MB Infinity Cache and features an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface at pin speeds of 16 Gbps for a total bandwidth of 256 GB/s.

The RX 6600 XT graphics card is powered by a single 8-pin power connector though that will vary depending on the custom model. The TBP for the card is rated at 160W which is 10W higher than the Radeon RX 5600 XT and 65W lower than the Radeon RX 5700 XT. Here you get to see the huge efficiency uplift that RDNA 2 architecture is able to deliver. Both the higher clocks and architecture-specific enhancements deliver a nice jump in performance while keeping the power draw lower vs RDNA 1.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is expected to launch on the 11th of August with reviews coming in the next couple of days. The card will be available in several custom flavors with a retail price starting at $379 US but realistically, we should expect the pricing to be well over $500 US due to the existing GPU market situation.

News Source: TUM_APISAK