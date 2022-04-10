Custom AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics cards listed by retailers weeks before launch

On April 20, 2021, AMD is expected to launch the new Radeon RX 6400 graphics cards aiming at the entry-level segment.

A variation of the AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card by MSI located in the Singapore-based NVX System Integrators catalog for close to $255 before the official launch

This graphics card is the first custom variation from a more prominent manufacturer, signaling to consumers that all major brands will also have their version of the new card. However, MSI confirms that a unique variant of the new graphics card is already for sale via NVX System Integrators, located in Singapore.

PC makers state AMD Threadripper CPUs in extremely short supply due to Lenovo contract

Before MSI confirmed a variation of the AMD Radeon RX 6400 AERO ITX graphics card, the only models available before major release were from obscure OEMs out of the Chinese marketplaces. The information about the graphics card sale was from well-known leaker 188号(@momomo_us) on Twitter.

The company has not launched an AMD RX 6500XT AERO ITX model yet, which means that the current graphics card is exclusive to the Navi 24 GPU series with some modifications to keep pricing low.

The AMD Radeon RX 6400 is established on a slimmed Navi 24 XL chip with 768 cores. The card keeps the initial 4GB GDDR6 VRAM found in its older predecessor (the RX 6500 XT) and features clock speeds in the 2.5 GHz scope. The card does not demand any power connectors due to its TDP capping at 53W (the PCIe slot provides 75Ws of power). It will produce 112 GB/s bandwidth and is initially designed as an OEM-only model, not planned for custom variations. Older gamers would find the card beneficial to their needs, especially with the low-profile and single HDMI and DP port.

The RX 6400 and RX 6500 XT will offer extremely light gaming power, only reaching 1080p and covering some games on low settings. However, a better card for this option may be the RX 6600 graphics card, offering a more stable 1080p gameplay setting.

After The SP5 Socket, AMD’s EPYC Genoa CPU With 12 Next-Gen Zen 4 CCDs on 5nm Node With Up To 96 Cores Pictured

NVX System Integrators is currently selling the newest graphics card for about $255, which is somewhat higher than the estimated MSRP pricing, which is anticipated to be below $200. The online retailer may be selling the new card for premium prices.

While the official release of the AMD RX 6400 graphics card series releases in under two weeks, the remaining SKUs from AMD have been delayed until May 10, 2022.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6400 AMD Radeon RX 6500 AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT AMD Radeon RX 6600 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX GPU Navi 24 (XL)? Navi 24 (XL)? Navi 24 (XT)? Navi 23 (XL) Navi 23 (XT) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Navi 21 XTXH Navi 21 XTXH Process Node 6nm 6nm 6nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 107mm2 107mm2 107mm2 237mm2 237mm2 336mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors 5.4 Billion 5.4 Billion 5.4 Billion 11.06 Billion 11.06 Billion 17.2 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units 12 12? 16 28 32 40 60 72 80 80 80 Stream Processors 768 768? 1024 1792 2048 2560 3840 4608 5120 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs 48/32 48/32? 64/32 112/64 128/64 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock 2039 MHz TBD 2610 MHz 2044 MHz 2359 MHz 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz 2250 MHz TBA Boost Clock 2321 MHz TBD 2815 MHz 2491 MHz 2589 MHz 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz 2345 MHz 2435 MHz FP32 TFLOPs 3.5 TFLOPs TBD 5.7 TFLOPs 9.0 TFLOPs 10.6 TFLOPs 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs 24.01 TFLOPs 24.93 TFLOPs Memory Size 4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache 4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache 4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 64-bit 64-bit 64-bit 128-bit 128-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps TBD 18 Gbps 14 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 18 Gbps 18 Gbps Bandwidth 112 GB/s TBD 144 GB/s 224 GB/s 256 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 576 GB/s 576 GB/s TDP 53W TBD 107W 132W 160W 230W 250W 300W 300W 330W 330W Price $120 US? $130 US? $199 US $329 US $379 US $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US ~$1199 US ~$1199 US

Source: Carousell via @momomo_us