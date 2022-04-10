  ⋮  

Custom AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics cards listed by retailers weeks before launch

By Jason R. Wilson
Submit

On April 20, 2021, AMD is expected to launch the new Radeon RX 6400 graphics cards aiming at the entry-level segment.

A variation of the AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card by MSI located in the Singapore-based NVX System Integrators catalog for close to $255 before the official launch

This graphics card is the first custom variation from a more prominent manufacturer, signaling to consumers that all major brands will also have their version of the new card. However, MSI confirms that a unique variant of the new graphics card is already for sale via NVX System Integrators, located in Singapore.

PC makers state AMD Threadripper CPUs in extremely short supply due to Lenovo contract

Before MSI confirmed a variation of the AMD Radeon RX 6400 AERO ITX graphics card, the only models available before major release were from obscure OEMs out of the Chinese marketplaces. The information about the graphics card sale was from well-known leaker 188号(@momomo_us) on Twitter.

The company has not launched an AMD RX 6500XT AERO ITX model yet, which means that the current graphics card is exclusive to the Navi 24 GPU series with some modifications to keep pricing low.

The AMD Radeon RX 6400 is established on a slimmed Navi 24 XL chip with 768 cores. The card keeps the initial 4GB GDDR6 VRAM found in its older predecessor (the RX 6500 XT) and features clock speeds in the 2.5 GHz scope. The card does not demand any power connectors due to its TDP capping at 53W (the PCIe slot provides 75Ws of power). It will produce 112 GB/s bandwidth and is initially designed as an OEM-only model, not planned for custom variations. Older gamers would find the card beneficial to their needs, especially with the low-profile and single HDMI and DP port.

The RX 6400 and RX 6500 XT will offer extremely light gaming power, only reaching 1080p and covering some games on low settings. However, a better card for this option may be the RX 6600 graphics card, offering a more stable 1080p gameplay setting.

After The SP5 Socket, AMD’s EPYC Genoa CPU With 12 Next-Gen Zen 4 CCDs on 5nm Node With Up To 96 Cores Pictured

NVX System Integrators is currently selling the newest graphics card for about $255, which is somewhat higher than the estimated MSRP pricing, which is anticipated to be below $200. The online retailer may be selling the new card for premium prices.

While the official release of the AMD RX 6400 graphics card series releases in under two weeks, the remaining SKUs from AMD have been delayed until May 10, 2022.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6400AMD Radeon RX 6500AMD Radeon RX 6500 XTAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid CooledAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX
GPUNavi 24 (XL)?Navi 24 (XL)?Navi 24 (XT)?Navi 23 (XL)Navi 23 (XT)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXHNavi 21 XTXH
Process Node6nm6nm6nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size107mm2107mm2107mm2237mm2237mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
Transistors5.4 Billion5.4 Billion5.4 Billion11.06 Billion11.06 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units1212?162832406072808080
Stream Processors768768?102417922048256038404608512051205120
TMUs/ROPs48/3248/32?64/32112/64128/64160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128320 / 128320 / 128
Game Clock2039 MHzTBD2610 MHz2044 MHz2359 MHz2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz2250 MHzTBA
Boost Clock2321 MHzTBD2815 MHz2491 MHz2589 MHz2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2345 MHz2435 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs3.5 TFLOPsTBD5.7 TFLOPs9.0 TFLOPs10.6 TFLOPs13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs24.01 TFLOPs24.93 TFLOPs
Memory Size4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus64-bit64-bit64-bit128-bit128-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock14 GbpsTBD18 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps18 Gbps
Bandwidth112 GB/sTBD144 GB/s224 GB/s256 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s576 GB/s576 GB/s
TDP53WTBD107W132W160W230W250W300W300W330W330W
Price$120 US?$130 US?$199 US$329 US$379 US$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US~$1199 US~$1199 US

Source: Carousell via @momomo_us

Submit

Related