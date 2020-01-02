The AMD Radeon RX 5600M has been benchmarked in 3DMark FIrestrike, showcasing graphics performance almost on par with the GeForce RTX 2060. The AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT is going to become part of the Navi based Radeon RX 5000 series family and is expected to be unveiled next week at AMD's CES 2020 keynote.

AMD Radeon RX 5600M 6 GB Mobility GPU Benchmarked in 3DMark, Almost On Par With The GeForce RTX 2060

The 3DMark entry for the AMD Radeon RX 5600M 6 GB graphics card was spotted by _Rogame. In this particular entry, two unreleased chips are being used, the Radeon RX 5600M itself & the Ryzen 7 4800H processor which features 8 cores and 16 threads as we reported last week. The Radeon RX 5600M benchmark is particularly interesting since it confirms that AMD's Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APU lineup of notebooks would be coupled alongside the new RX 5600M mobility GPU, offering a more cost-effective gaming notebook solution compared to an Intel and NVIDIA based option.

The AMD Radeon RX 5600M clock speeds weren't listed but it does feature 6 GB GDDR6 memory. There's no other card in AMD's lineup which features 6 GB memory aside from the RX 5600 XT and the RX 5600M which are yet to be released. The AMD Ryzen 7 4800H has clock speeds of 2.90 GHz base and a boost clock of 4.30 GHz across its 8 cores and 16 threads. The notebook is compared to an Intel Core i9-9980H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (Notebook) solution.

In terms of performance, the AMD Radeon RX 5600M has about the same performance as the RTX 2060 (Notebook), with the overall graphics score showing the RTX 2060 in a 1.4% lead which is just within the margin of error. The AMD Radeon RX 5600M scores 14609 points while the RTX 2060 has a score of 14812 points. In the CPU department, the Intel Core i9-9980H is much 30% faster than the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H which is due to the higher clock speeds which the Intel chip has to offer on its 8 core and 16 threads configuration.

The following are some 3DMark GPU benchmarks that were leaked last week.

RX 5600 XT 3DMark Time Spy - 6446 Graphics Score, 5884 Overall Score

6446 Graphics Score, 5884 Overall Score RX 5600 XT 3DMark Time Spy Extreme - 2815 Graphics Score, 2576 Overall Score

2815 Graphics Score, 2576 Overall Score RX 5600 XT 3DMark Time Spy Extreme - 2791 Graphics Score, 2891 Overall Score

2791 Graphics Score, 2891 Overall Score RX 5600 XT Fire Strike - 18906 Graphics Score, 14341 Overall Score

18906 Graphics Score, 14341 Overall Score RX 5600 XT Fire Strike Extreme - 9198 Graphics Score, 8087 Overall Score

9198 Graphics Score, 8087 Overall Score RX 5600 XT Fire Strike Ultra - 4738 Graphics Score, 4672 Overall Score

4738 Graphics Score, 4672 Overall Score RX 5600 XT Fire Strike Ultra - 4756 Graphics Score, 4688 Overall Score

Pricing will play a major role for AMD's Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' lineup notebook solutions but AMD did manage to release some decent high-end gaming laptops with 2nd Gen Ryzen mobility chips and we can expect even better solutions this time around.

AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics Card Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Radeon RX 5700 XT Radeon RX 5700 Radeon RX 5600 XT Radeon RX 5500 XT GPU Architecture 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) Stream Processors 2560 SPs 2560 SPs 2304 SPs 2304 SPs 1408 SPs TMUs / ROPs 160 / 64 160 / 64 144 / 64 144 / 64 88 / 32 Base Clock 1680 MHz 1605 MHz 1465 MHz TBD 1670 MHz Boost Clock 1980 MHz 1905 MHz 1725 MHz TBD 1845 MHz Game Clock 1830 MHz 1755 MHz 1625 MHz TBD 1717 MHz Compute Power 10.14 TFLOPs 9.75 TFLOPs 7.95 TFLOPs TBD 5.19 TFLOPs VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Bus Interface 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit Bandwidth 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 288 GB/s 224 GB/s TBP 235W 225W 180W ~150W 130W Price $449 US $399 US $349 US $279-$299 US? $169 US (4 GB)

$199 US (8 GB) Launch 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 January, 2020? 7th October 2019

This leak also gives us a clear hint of where the desktop Radeon RX 5600 XT would land. For the desktop variant, we could see performance ending up on par with the desktop GeForce RTX 2060 which retails for around $349 US these days. You can even find certain variants for around $330 USD on various retail outlets. The AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT is expected to retail around $279-$299 US as mentioned in a tweet by Videocardz who have heard this figure from AIBs.

Heard pretty much the same thing ? Board partners want 279, but AMD says 299 USD. It's going to be a very hard sell with custom models touching 5700 pricing.. https://t.co/o6mTTt3lFV — VideoCardz.com (@VideoCardz) January 2, 2020

Specifications of the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT desktop graphics card leaked out a few days ago too which showed that the card would be featuring 36 Compute Units or 2304 stream processors, that is same as the Radeon RX 5700. The Radeon RX 5600 XT would rock a 6 GB GDDR6 memory with a 192-bit bus interface. The Radeon RX 5600 XT would offer 288 GB/s bandwidth, utilizing 12.00 Gbps DRAM dies.

The specific chip is allegedly known as Navi 12 which points towards an entirely new GPU SKU (GFX1011) as reported by Komachi_Ensaka. Expect more information around the Radeon RX 5600M and the Radeon RX 5600 XT at CES 2020.

