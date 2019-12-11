AMD has just released their second Navi based workstation graphics card, the Radeon Pro W5700X solution. The AMD Radeon Pro W5700X is featured primarily in the latest Apple Mac Pro Tower and offers a fully configured Navi 10 GPU along with massive amounts of GDDR6 memory.

AMD Radeon Pro W5700X With 16 GB GDDR6 Memory and Full Navi 10 GPU Unleashed - Coming To Apple Mac Pro First

The AMD Radeon Pro W5700X is very similar to its consumer, the Radeon RX 5700 XT but with a couple of changes, mainly on the software side. The AMD Radeon Pro W5700 XT features the full 40 compute units so we are getting 2560 stream processors and 64 raster operation units on the Navi 10 chip. The graphics card has a rated compute output of 9.5 TFLOPs which is slightly lower than the 9.75 TFLOPs that the Radeon RX 5700 XT offers so we are looking at slightly more tuned clock rates.

In terms of memory, the card features 16 GB of GDDR6 memory which is double the memory of its consumer aimed counterpart, running across a 256-bit interface at speeds of 14 Gbps. The card uses the same GDDR6 memory dies as the consumer variant and delivers a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s. Unlike the more recent Vega based offerings, the Radeon Pro W5700X doesn't feature ECC memory correction.

Moving on, the card features a TDP of just 240W which is comparatively good against the older Vega-based Pro lineup. The TDP is essentially the same as the Radeon RX 5700 XT if we do not factor in the power cost of the USB Type-C connector for VR HMD's. This connector alone requires 15W but when it's not being used, the card should land in the same TDP figures as the Radeon RX 5700 XT. Coming to the design of the card itself, the card is powered by an 8+6 pin connector configuration.

AMD Radeon Pro Workstation Graphics Lineup:

Graphics Card Name Radeon Pro WX 7100 Radeon Pro WX 8200 Radeon Pro WX 9100 Radeon Pro W5700 Radeon Pro W5700X GPU Polaris 10 Vega 10 Vega 10 Navi 10 Navi 10 Process Node 14nm 14nm 14nm 7nm 7nm Compute Units 36 56 64 36 40 Stream Processors 2304 3584 4096 2304 2560 ROPs 32 64 64 64 64 Clock Speed (Peak) 1243 MHz 1500 MHz 1500 MHz 1930 MHz ~1850 MHz Compute Rate (FP32) 5.7 TFLOPs 10.8 TFLOPs 12.3 TFLOPs 8.89 TFLOPs 9.5 TFLOPs VRAM 8 GB GDDR5 8 GB HBM2 16 GB HBM2 8 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 256-bit 2048-bit 2048-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 224 Gbps 484 Gbps 512 Gbps 448 Gbps 448 Gbps TDP 150W 230W 250W 205W 240W Launch 2016 2018 2017 2019 2019 Price $799 US $999 US $2199 US $799 US TBD

The Radeon Pro series makes use of the blue and silver color scheme on the shroud. The card is cooled by a single blower type fan which circulates air through the internal chassis which seems to be composed of a vapor chamber based heatsink block. There are six I/O ports on the back of the card which include five mini DisplayPort (DP 1.4) and a USB Type-C port which is aimed at VR based setups, similar to NVIDIA's USB Type-C VirtualLink technology.

“The new Apple Mac Pro provides professionals with leadership levels of performance and memory bandwidth to power high-end creative applications,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Radeon Technologies Group at AMD. “With multiple advanced AMD Radeon Pro GPUs to choose from, customers can select the best Mac Pro configuration to tackle the heaviest of workloads, unleash creativity and increase productivity.” - AMD

Key capabilities and features of the AMD Radeon Pro W5700 graphics card include:

Exceptional compute performance – Equipped with 40 compute units, the AMD Radeon Pro W5700X GPU delivers up to 9.5 TFLOPS of theoretical single-precision (FP32) floating-point performance.

– Equipped with 40 compute units, the AMD Radeon Pro W5700X GPU delivers up to 9.5 TFLOPS of theoretical single-precision (FP32) floating-point performance. AMD RDNA architecture – AMD RDNA architecture enables AMD Radeon Pro W5700X GPUs to deliver exceptional performance matched with remarkable power efficiency.

– AMD RDNA architecture enables AMD Radeon Pro W5700X GPUs to deliver exceptional performance matched with remarkable power efficiency. Advanced GDDR6 Memory – Up to 32GB of advanced GDDR6 memory with up to 448 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive professional applications.

You can currently get the Radeon Pro W5700X in two configurations for the Apple Mac Pro, one comes with a single GPU offering 16 GB GDDR6 memory and 9.5 TFLOPs of compute power while the other configuration comes with two GPUs offering 19 TFLOPs of compute power and 32 GB of GDDR6 memory. There's no word on the pricing but the entry-level Mac Pro should set you for a total cost $6000 US and that's with a Radeon Pro 580X (8 GB GDDR5), so you can expect around a $1000-$1500 US extra for the Radeon Pro W5700X (16 GB) considering the consumer aimed Pro W5700 costs $799 US and is based on a cut-down Navi design.