AMD has announced its latest workstation aimed graphics card, the Navi 10 based Radeon Pro W5700. Based on the 7nm RDNA architecture, the AMD Radeon Pro W5700 delivers the same feature set as the consumer aimed Radeon RX series with drivers optimized for design workflows.

AMD Radeon Pro W5700 Gets Navi 10 GPU Treatment - Aimed at Workstations With 9 TFLOPs of Compute Horsepower For $799 US

The AMD Radeon Pro W5700 is very similar to its consumer, the Radeon RX 5700 but with a couple of changes, mainly on the software side. The AMD Radeon Pro W5700 features 36 compute units so we are getting 2304 stream processors and 64 raster operation units on the Navi 10 chip. It isn't the full variant like the Radeon RX 5700 XT but it does feature a maximum clock speed of 1930MHz which delivers a total compute horsepower of 8.89 TFLOPs.

In terms of memory, the card features 8 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 256-bit interface at speeds of 14 Gbps. The card uses the same GDDR6 memory dies as the consumer variant and delivers a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s. Unlike the more recent Vega based offerings, the Radeon Pro W5700 doesn't feature ECC memory correction.

Moving on, the card features a TDP of just 205W which is comparatively good against the older Vega-based Pro lineup. The TDP is essentially the same as the Radeon RX 5700 if we do not factor in the power cost of the USB Type-C connector for VR HMD's. This connector alone requires 15W but when it's not being used, the card should land in the same TDP figures as the Radeon RX 5700. Coming to the design of the card itself, the card is powered by an 8+6 pin connector configuration.

AMD Radeon Pro Workstation Graphics Lineup:

Graphics Card Name Radeon Pro WX 7100 Radeon Pro WX 8200 Radeon Pro WX 9100 Radeon Pro W5700 GPU Polaris 10 Vega 10 Vega 10 Navi 10 Process Node 14nm 14nm 14nm 7nm Compute Units 36 56 64 36 Stream Processors 2304 3584 4096 2304 ROPs 32 64 64 64 Clock Speed (Peak) 1243 MHz 1500 MHz 1500 MHz 1930 MHz Compute Rate (FP32) 5.7 TFLOPs 10.8 TFLOPs 12.3 TFLOPs 8.89 TFLOPs VRAM 8 GB GDDR5 8 GB HBM2 16 GB HBM2 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 256-bit 2048-bit 2048-bit 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 224 Gbps 484 Gbps 512 Gbps 448 Gbps TDP 150W 230W 250W 205W Launch 2016 2018 2017 2019 Price $799 US $999 US $2199 US $799 US

The Radeon Pro series makes use of the blue and silver color scheme on the shroud. The card is cooled by a single blower type fan which circulates air through the internal chassis which seems to be composed of a vapor chamber based heatsink block. There are six I/O ports on the back of the card which include five mini DisplayPort (DP 1.4) and a USB Type-C port which is aimed at VR based setups, similar to NVIDIA's USB Type-C VirtualLink technology.



















Performance-wise, AMD has stated that the card delivers 41% higher performance per watt than GCN based cards. In their official slides, AMD compares the Radeon Pro W5700 with the Radeon Pro WX 8200 with the latter being a Vega-based 230W offering with more stream processors, HBM memory (2048-bit) and around 11 TFLOPs of compute power.

Key capabilities and features of the AMD Radeon Pro W5700 graphics card include:

High-Performance AMD RDNA Architecture – Features a redesigned geometry engine and compute units, delivering up to 25 percent higher performance-per-clock and up to 41 percent higher average performance-per-watt than the previous-generation Graphics Core Next (GCN) architecture.

– Features a redesigned geometry engine and compute units, delivering up to 25 percent higher performance-per-clock and up to 41 percent higher average performance-per-watt than the previous-generation Graphics Core Next (GCN) architecture. Exceptional Power Efficiency – AMD Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise’s intelligent power optimization, coupled with the power-efficient AMD RDNA architecture and 7nm process technology, enables the Radeon Pro W5700 graphics card to provide up to 18 percent better system efficiency than the competitive product

AMD Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise’s intelligent power optimization, coupled with the power-efficient AMD RDNA architecture and 7nm process technology, enables the Radeon Pro W5700 graphics card to provide up to 18 percent better system efficiency than the competitive product Accelerated CPU/GPU Multitasking – Provides outstanding multitasking performance even in the most demanding situations, such as continuing to model while rendering a visualization in the background, providing up to 5.6X the application workflow performance with CPU load than the competition in the SPECviewperf 13 benchmarks.

Provides outstanding multitasking performance even in the most demanding situations, such as continuing to model while rendering a visualization in the background, providing up to 5.6X the application workflow performance with CPU load than the competition in the SPECviewperf 13 benchmarks. Professional-grade Software – AMD Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise delivers professional-grade quality, continuous performance improvements and robust security as well as industry-leading features, including AMD Remote Workstation that allows professionals to work virtually from anywhere with feature and performance parity with the workstation GPU on their desk.

– AMD Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise delivers professional-grade quality, continuous performance improvements and robust security as well as industry-leading features, including AMD Remote Workstation that allows professionals to work virtually from anywhere with feature and performance parity with the workstation GPU on their desk. Innovative VR Software Features – AMD Radeon ReLive for VR enables professionals using AMD Radeon Pro W5700 graphics cards to wirelessly visualize their creations with VR-capable applications and select standalone VR headsets, such as the HTC VIVE Focus Plus.

AMD Radeon ReLive for VR enables professionals using AMD Radeon Pro W5700 graphics cards to wirelessly visualize their creations with VR-capable applications and select standalone VR headsets, such as the HTC VIVE Focus Plus. High-bandwidth PCIe 4.0 – The AMD Radeon Pro W5700 is the first PC workstation graphics card to support PCIe 4.0, delivering double the bandwidth of PCIe 3.0 to enable smooth performance for GPU-intensive applications.

– The AMD Radeon Pro W5700 is the first PC workstation graphics card to support PCIe 4.0, delivering double the bandwidth of PCIe 3.0 to enable smooth performance for GPU-intensive applications. Professional Application Certification – Optimized and certified with leading Design and Manufacturing and Architecture, Engineering and Construction applications to deliver the stability and reliability required by workstation professionals.

Optimized and certified with leading Design and Manufacturing and Architecture, Engineering and Construction applications to deliver the stability and reliability required by workstation professionals. High-speed USB-C – The AMD Radeon Pro W5700 is the first PC workstation graphics card to include a USB-C connector, supporting a growing selection of USB-C based monitors and head-mounted displays (HMD).









The card also supports AMD Radeon ReLive for VR which allows wireless professional VR workloads on the Navi architecture. There's also support for Vive Focus Plus and AMD's Radeon software is fully utilized by some of the major design engines such as Unreal Studio, Unity Engine, and SolidWorks eDrawings. The Radeon Pro W5700 is available now for $799 US.