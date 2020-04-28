The user AquariusZi over at PC Shipping forums has been one of the most reliable source of leaks in the past and they have just posted (via KOMACHI_ENSAKA) the die sizes of AMD's upcoming 'Big Navi' lineup. The 7nm flagship in question, which could likely be called the AMD RX 5950 XT (or anything else really, AMD is free to shake things up you know), will feature a huge 505 mm² die that based on simple maths will offer at least 2x the performance of the 'smol Navi' RX 5700 XT GPU. Still, while the user *has been reliable in the past* I will always urge a grain of salt when the information stems from a single source and has not been verified.

AMD's next-generation 7nm Navi 21 GPU will have a huge 505mm² die with at least twice the performance of the RX 5700 XT

It's not just the Navi 21 GPU that has had its die size exposed either, the Navi 22 and Navi 23 will be clocking in at 340mm² and 240mm² respectively. Navi 23 is likely going to be a successor for the current generation flagship, the RX 5700 XT. The source has also mentioned that these measurements have an error of 5mm² give or take. Considering the RX 5700XT is exactly 251mm² the die size for the Navi 21 makes a lot of sense.

The RX 5700XT contains 40 CUs based on RDNA1 architecture and the upcoming RX 5950XT (or whatever AMD decides to call it) based on Navi 21 GPU could easily contain 80 CUs based on these numbers. This would result in a grand total of 5120 stream processors. Not counting any efficiency improvements going from RDNA1 to RDNA2 (which there certainly will be), this is a performance increase of at least 2x.

There is one caveat with this assumption, however, that all of the die area is being used for shader cores. If AMD chooses to deploy dedicated ray-tracing hardware in the Navi 2X family, then the CU count could be less. My personal best guess is that AMD would rather go for a GPGPU approach to raytracing then dedicated cores like NVIDIA's deployment of Tensor cores on Turing. In any case, architectural gains combined with a physical size increase makes it a very good guess that you are looking at at least a 2x increase in gaming performance regardless.

Benchmarks of an upcoming AMD next-generation GPU leaked out at CubeVR and shows an incredibly powerful card in the making. Tons of AMD cards have also recently passed RRA certification so AMD is clearly preparing an entire lineup of cards for launch. All the telltale signs of a full-blown graphics card launch from AMD are there so if you are on the market for a high-end card, you might want to wait a few months for AMD to make a move. From what we have heard, NVIDIA has also been patiently waiting on AMD to roll out their Big Navi lineup before deciding on the final pricing of their Ampere GPUs.

RRA certifications are one of the most surefire methods of predicting when a particular GPU is going to come out and it looks like AMD is preparing a launch pretty soon because a big family of GPUs just passed RRA certification. At least four GPU codenames have also leaked out in an EEC filing although this is something that could *easily* change: Radeon RX 5950XT (the flagship), Radeon RX 5950, Radeon RX 5900 and the Radeon RX 5800. If nothing else, gamers can expect some new GPUs to launch within a few months from AMD. While the coronavirus has certainly thrown a wrench in the plans of most companies, I am fairly certain we will see these cards launch before September this year regardless (caution: just my opinion).