New AMD Radeon Adrenalin Driver 21.6.2 Supports DOOM Eternal Vulkan Ray Tracing

The Red team has released its new AMD Radeon Adrenalin Driver 21.6.2, which offers support for DOOM Eternal’s Vulkan Ray Tracing.

The latest DOOM installment received a next-gen update earlier this week. Aside from offering new visual features on the next-gen consoles, the update also added Ray Tracing rendering and DLSS on PC.

AMD’s latest Radeon Adrenalin driver adds support for Ray Tracing in the Vulkan API. In addition, the new driver adds support for several Vulkan extensions. You’ll find the release notes for the new driver down below:

Added Vulkan Support VK_EXT_custom_border_color This extension allows applications to specify a custom border color for when the sampler address mode VK_SAMPLER_ADDRESS_MODE_CLAMP_TO_BORDER is used. VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_uniform_control_flow This extension exposes the availability of the SPV_KHR_subgroup_uniform_control_flow SPIR-V extension for shader modules use. The SPIR-V extension provides stronger guarantees that diverged subgroups will reconverge. VK_EXT_color_write_enable This extension allows applications to selectively enable and disable writes to output color attachments via a pipeline dynamic state. This has the potential to reduce pipeline counts for increased efficiency.



The new 21.6.2 driver can be downloaded via AMD’s official driver page here.