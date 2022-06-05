AMD Radeon 660M RDNA 2 Integrated GPU Delivers A Playable 30 FPS In God of War at 1080p Resolution With FSR 2.0

AMD's RDNA 2 integrated GPUs have been showcasing some impressive performance results in gaming and with the release of FSR 2.0, it looks like even the most entry-level GPUs can achieve playable framerates in modern AAA titles at 1080p resolution.

God of War Is Playable With 30 FPS at 1080p Resolutions on AMD's Radeon 660M Integrated Graphics Using FSR 2.0

Our friends over at TechEpiphany once again showcased the amazing graphics performance that's packed within AMD's Ryzen APUs, more notably, the latest Rembrandt Ryzen 6000H series. AMD's Rembrandt 'Ryzen 6000' APUs feature the fastest integrated graphics currently available within the consumer space.

We have already seen performance results of the top Radeon 680M iGPU which plays several AAA games at a respectable frame rate. Now, even the entry-level RDNA 2 iGPU part can play the same games thanks to new technologies such as FSR 2.0.

AMD Radeon 600M 'RDNA 2' Integrated GPU Specs Recap

The AMD Radeon 600M series integrated GPUs are what's adopted by the Ryzen 6000 APUs, offering up to 12 Compute Units for 768 cores and up to 2.4 GHz GPU frequencies. The Radeon 600M GPUs pack a 50% large compute engine than the early Vega iGPUs, 50% higher bandwidth, twice the L2 cache, and twice the render backends (RB+).

The Radeon 600M is split into two SKUs, the Radeon 680M which is featured on Ryzen 9 & Ryzen 7 chips, packing the full 12 CU & 2.4 GHz configuration (4 RB+) while the Radeon 660M powers the Ryzen 5 APUs with up to 6 CUs, 1.9 GHz clocks and 2 Render backends. When it comes to numbers, AMD has acknowledged that the Radeon 600M series can play pretty much every game at 1080p with a smooth frame rate beyond 40 FPS and even exceeding 60 FPS in select titles.











The integrated GPU was tested on an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H APU-powered laptop which is equipped with 16 GB of DDR5-4800 memory. The 6 core APU is very capable considering it packs 12 Zen 3+ threads at a relatively high clock speed of 4.55 GHz boost. The performance was tested at 1080p in God of War using a custom (High/Low) graphics preset. Now the most crucial thing that assists in achieving these results is FSR 2.0 which was demonstrated at both 'Performance' and 'Balanced' modes. The game got its FSR 2.0 patch literally a few days ago and now we can get an idea of how the technology works with some of the fastest RDNA 2 iGPUs on the market.

AMD Radeon 660M integrated 'RDNA 2' GPU FSR 2.0 Performance in God of War (Image Credits: TechEpiphany):













In Balanced Mode, the iGPU was close to 30 FPS but saw dips in the sub 30 FPS range too while the Performance Mode kept a consistent 30 FPS since it upsamples from a lower resolution.

At the end of the day, this is a very impressive performance benchmark for the AMD Radeon 660M iGPU which with technologies such as FSR 2.0 can deliver playable FPS in various titles. With several handheld consoles making use of AMD's RDNA 2 iGPUs in the coming months, this bodes well for the handheld gaming segment where we can see top-tier performance off an APU.

News Sources: Videocardz , Tomshardware